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List of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of artificial intelligence (ai) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on artificial intelligence (ai) stocks here.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
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  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
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  • Finance
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  • Gems and Jewellery
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  • Holding Companies
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  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
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  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
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  • MNCs
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  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
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  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
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  • Railway PSU
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  • Service
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  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53230.25
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985.56
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.42169.00
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
RateGain Travel Technologies		956.3011.201.1944.23
Infosys		1173.107.900.68427.81
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265.49
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.59132.28
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558.89
Wipro		186.700.800.43350.03
Cyient		856.702.300.2718.86
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410.54
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174.61
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.27115.60
Zensar Technologies		499.00-2.25-0.4579.04
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715.93
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932.27
Happiest Minds Technologies		403.00-3.40-0.8459.17
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181.88
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826.38
Affle 3I		1643.25-45.70-2.7130.07
E2E Networks		575.30-30.25-5.00181.12
Saksoft		165.00-10.80-6.14131.69
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks today are Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%) and Netweb Technologies India (up 2.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Saksoft (down 6.14%) and E2E Networks (down 5.00%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund85.03Infosys-8.03

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