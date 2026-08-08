Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of artificial intelligence (ai) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on artificial intelligence (ai) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|230.25
|Netweb Technologies India
|4940.65
|129.50
|2.69
|85.56
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|169.00
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|956.30
|11.20
|1.19
|44.23
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|427.81
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65.49
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|132.28
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8.89
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|350.03
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18.86
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10.54
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|115.60
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-2.25
|-0.45
|79.04
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15.93
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32.27
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|403.00
|-3.40
|-0.84
|59.17
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1.88
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26.38
|Affle 3I
|1643.25
|-45.70
|-2.71
|30.07
|E2E Networks
|575.30
|-30.25
|-5.00
|181.12
|Saksoft
|165.00
|-10.80
|-6.14
|131.69
The top gainers among the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks today are Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%) and Netweb Technologies India (up 2.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Saksoft (down 6.14%) and E2E Networks (down 5.00%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund
|85.03
|Infosys
|-8.03