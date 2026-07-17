Attention passengers! If you were planning to travel from Mumbai to Gorakhpur on July 18, here’s an important update for you. Western Railway has cancelled the Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Special Train due to operational reasons.

The cancellation may affect passengers travelling between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Western Railway has advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly and look for alternative travel options. Meanwhile, you can check the complete route and list of stations covered by the Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Special Train below.

Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Special: Route and stations

The Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Special Train was scheduled to run as Train No. 05054.

The train was set to pass through several major stations, including Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota Junction, Gangapur City Junction, Bayana Junction, Agra Fort, Tundla Junction, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Gonda Junction, Basti and Khalilabad before reaching its final destination, Gorakhpur Junction.

How you can check your train status?

Passengers who have booked tickets on Train No. 05054 can check the latest train status by visiting the IRCTC website or app, or by using the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app.

Simply enter the train number (05054) or your journey details to view the latest updates.

Passengers with e-tickets for the cancelled train are generally eligible for an automatic refund as per railway rules. Those holding counter tickets can visit the nearest railway reservation counter for refund-related assistance, if applicable.