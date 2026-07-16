Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) posted a consolidated net profit for Q1FY27 at Rs 376.71 crore against a net loss of Rs 455.50 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis the PSU’s profit declined nearly 71% against Rs 1,290 crore posted in Q4FY26.

The capital goods and defence firm reported that its revenue from operations for the June quarter at Rs 7,697 crore, expanding 40% year-on-year from Rs 5,486 crore reported in Q1FY26. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, its revenue fell by more than 37% from Rs 12,310 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The Maharatna firm’s total expenses for the reporting quarter jumped by 18% to Rs 7,415 crore from Rs 6,279 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, its on-quarter expenses declined by 31% from Rs 10,842 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Power and Industry revenue decline QoQ

BHEL’s revenue from its power segment for the April-June quarter was pegged at Rs 5,919 crore, surging nearly 52% on-year from Rs 3,898 crore reported in Q1FY26. However, its on-quarter revenue from this wing fell 37% from Rs 9,509 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

For Q1FY27, the PSU’s revenue from its industry segment jumped 12% YoY to Rs 1,778 crore against Rs 1,588 crore reported in Q1FY26, while this category too posted a sequential decline of 36% from Rs 2,800 crore reported in Q4FY26.

BHEL: Transmission and infra key growth drivers

Earlier, addressing shareholders in its FY26 annual report, BHEL Chairman & Managing Director, K. Sadashiv Murthy had highlighted that “Transmission infrastructure will play a crucial role in reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid. With two HVDC terminal station orders under implementation, BHEL is well placed to support long-distance transmission of renewable power to load centres.”

In his July 7 letter to shareholders he added that, “With manufacturing of 80 Vande Bharat trainsets underway, BHEL also received its maiden order for development of Kavach signalling system on an identified route of the South Western Railway, marking a significant step towards diversification in the rail signalling segment.”

BHEL share price

The BHEL share price jumped 5% in intra-day trade. The shares have rallied 65% in the last 6 months and gained 51% so far in 2026. The shares have rallied over 71% in the last one year.

About the company

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The PSU specialises in power equipment like thermal, hydro, gas, nuclear, and solar PV systems, along with transmission, transportation, defence, oil & gas solutions, battery energy storage, and EV chargers.