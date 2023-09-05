Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Mumbai₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Mumbai₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Mumbai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Mumbai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

gold Rate in Mumbai for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Mumbai

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,160.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.34%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Mumbai, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Mumbai Facts

Just like all other Indian cities, Mumbai houses several investment options for gold. These options include coins, bars, ingots, or the all-time popular gold jewellery. Its price in this metropolitan fluctuates as everywhere else. However, that does not stop anyone from considering precious metals as an investment option. Standing against inflation and economic contingencies, gold is the safest liquefiable asset in India. In Mumbai, the gold price is standard throughout the city. The city houses the maximum number of gold buyers and sellers as it is the most populous of all the cities in India. The city is known as the commercial capital of India and is all about art, history, culture, food, theatre, cinema, nightlife, shooting for films, etc. Popular Bollywood stars reside in Mumbai. The more the money, the more the liking for gold!

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data