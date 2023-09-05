Just like all other Indian cities, Mumbai houses several investment options for gold. These options include coins, bars, ingots, or the all-time popular gold jewellery. Its price in this metropolitan fluctuates as everywhere else. However, that does not stop anyone from considering precious metals as an investment option. Standing against inflation and economic contingencies, gold is the safest liquefiable asset in India. In Mumbai, the gold price is standard throughout the city. The city houses the maximum number of gold buyers and sellers as it is the most populous of all the cities in India. The city is known as the commercial capital of India and is all about art, history, culture, food, theatre, cinema, nightlife, shooting for films, etc. Popular Bollywood stars reside in Mumbai. The more the money, the more the liking for gold!