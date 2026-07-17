Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) reported Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 20,946 crore, down 22.40% YoY, from Rs 26,994 crore reported in Q1FY26. This was on account of one-time gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of stake in Asian Paints in Q1FY26. On a sequential comparison, Q1FY27 profit is up significantly from Rs 16,971 crore in Q4FY26.

The retail business has been a key driver for the RIL profitability in this quarter. The oil-to-chemical business too clocked better results than expected. The oil to new energy conglomerate clocked revenue growth of 25% with strong double-digit growth across O2C, Digital Services and Retail.

RIL Q1FY27 highlights

The company recorded robust business momentum across O2C, Digital Services and retail as they delivered double-digit revenue growth. Record quarterly recurring consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 54,067 crore, up 10.1%, with robust contribution from O2C and Digital Services.

The company’s consolidated reported EBITDA came in lower by 6.8% YoY due to profit from sale of listed investments of Rs 8,924 crore in Q1 FY26.

RIL Chairman calls Q1 a resilient quarter

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets.”

He added, “The start to FY27 gives me reason to be optimistic about the year ahead as we move forward with

phased commissioning of new energy projects and unlock value through the Jio IPO.”

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