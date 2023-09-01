Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Hyderabad₹6,016 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Hyderabad₹5,515 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Hyderabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,016₹6,000₹16
  • 10₹60,160₹60,000₹160
  • 100₹6,01,600₹6,00,000₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Hyderabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,515₹5,500₹15
  • 10₹55,150₹55,000₹150
  • 100₹5,51,500₹5,50,000₹1,500

gold Rate in Hyderabad for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,500 (200)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,300 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,300 (200)₹59,230 (210)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,100 (0)₹59,020 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Hyderabad

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Hyderabad, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Hyderabad Facts

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is one of the highest buyers of gold in the Southern region of India. The state capital is not only famous for its history of Nizams but also love for gold. The Nizam city, which is also called the “land of Biryani”, has a fusion of Urdu and Telugu cultures. Here the gold purchase is mostly done for personal usages like festivals and wedding ceremonies. However, people here also invest in gold, both for long-term and short-term investments. Mostly, Hyderabadis do gold investments in the form of coins and bullions. The reason is purity and easy availability. Love for jewelley is also there, especially among women. For various time durations, gold is traded as a commodity in exchanges like the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), or National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). In Hyderabad, the 22-carat hallmarked gold rate is in tandem with the global 22-carat gold rates.

