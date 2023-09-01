Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is one of the highest buyers of gold in the Southern region of India. The state capital is not only famous for its history of Nizams but also love for gold. The Nizam city, which is also called the “land of Biryani”, has a fusion of Urdu and Telugu cultures. Here the gold purchase is mostly done for personal usages like festivals and wedding ceremonies. However, people here also invest in gold, both for long-term and short-term investments. Mostly, Hyderabadis do gold investments in the form of coins and bullions. The reason is purity and easy availability. Love for jewelley is also there, especially among women. For various time durations, gold is traded as a commodity in exchanges like the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), or National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). In Hyderabad, the 22-carat hallmarked gold rate is in tandem with the global 22-carat gold rates.