Here you will find the gold rate today in Hyderabad. The current price of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad is Rs 152,030 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.99% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,203
₹14,906
₹297
1.99
10
₹1,52,030
₹1,49,060
₹2,970
1.99
100
₹15,20,300
₹14,90,600
₹29,700
1.99
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,936.08
₹13,663.83
₹272.25
1.99
10
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,36,638.3
₹2,722.5
1.99
100
₹13,93,608
₹13,66,383
₹27,225
1.99
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,402.25
₹11,179.5
₹222.75
1.99
10
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,11,795
₹2,227.5
1.99
100
₹11,40,225
₹11,17,950
₹22,275
1.99
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,795
(240)
₹1,36,638.3
(293.3)
₹1,49,060
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,555
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,345
(4,115.8)
₹1,48,740
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,187.5
(960)
₹1,32,229.2
(1,173.4)
₹1,44,250
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,227.5
(322.5)
₹1,31,055.8
(394.2)
₹1,42,970
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,550
(480)
₹1,31,450
(586.7)
₹1,43,400
(640)
2026-07-30
₹1,08,030
(960)
₹1,32,036.7
(1,173.4)
₹1,44,040
(1,280)
2026-07-29
₹1,07,070
(405)
₹1,30,863.3
(495)
₹1,42,760
(540)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,665
(1,177.5)
₹1,30,368.3
(1,439.2)
₹1,42,220
(1,570)
The gold rate in Hyderabad for 24 carat is at Rs 152,030 per 10 grams, up 1.99% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,203 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 139,360.80 for 10 grams and Rs 13,936.08 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 114,022.50 per 10 grams and Rs 11,402.25 for 1 gram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 151,520 for 10 grams, which is Rs 260 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:
The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 152,230 for 10 grams, which is Rs 450 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 152,030 for 10 grams, which is Rs 250 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,990 for 10 grams, which is Rs 210 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Hyderabad for 24 carat is at Rs 149,060 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,906 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,638.30 for 10 grams and Rs 13,663.83 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,795 per 10 grams and Rs 11,179.50 for 1 gram.
Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, is one of the highest buyers of gold in the Southern region of India. The state capital is not only famous for its history of Nizams but also love for gold. The Nizam city, which is also called the “land of Biryani”, has a fusion of Urdu and Telugu cultures. Here the gold purchase is mostly done for personal usages like festivals and wedding ceremonies. However, people here also invest in gold, both for long-term and short-term investments. Mostly, Hyderabadis do gold investments in the form of coins and bullions. The reason is purity and easy availability. Love for jewelley is also there, especially among women. For various time durations, gold is traded as a commodity in exchanges like the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), or National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). In Hyderabad, the 22-carat hallmarked gold rate is in tandem with the global 22-carat gold rates.