Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,811.5
|20.55
|1.15
|4,20,224
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,185.8
|13.65
|1.16
|16,69,568
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,574.7
|3.25
|0.21
|2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|641.35
|-3.40
|-0.53
|12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,927.4
|11.45
|0.39
|3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|473.25
|13.40
|2.91
|1,11,50,793
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,504.8
|-0.25
|-0.01
|8,13,220
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:59 PM | IST
|2,724.3
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|968.7
|9.95
|1.04
|1,62,63,873
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,416.55
|38.40
|2.79
|27,91,800
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,443.85
|8.40
|0.59
|35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|441.05
|1.35
|0.31
|1,14,27,294
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.4
|26.75
|3.43
|35,13,354
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,771.1
|12.35
|0.70
|26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,702.1
|-0.60
|-0.02
|12,63,307
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,303.35
|109.95
|2.12
|4,35,259
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,591.95
|16.55
|1.05
|21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10,331.25
|327.45
|3.27
|11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|21,915.55
|-70.85
|-0.32
|35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.7
|10.40
|4.72
|2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|181.75
|7.60
|4.36
|2,24,58,984
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|252.2
|7.65
|3.13
|98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,412.65
|5.65
|0.23
|90,52,418
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,320.55
|28.00
|2.17
|7,60,898
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.55
|8.20
|1.46
|1,81,20,203
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,109
|-2.60
|-0.23
|27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.40
|0.67
|12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.80
|1.17
|6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.20
|1.70
|1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|127.05
|4.15
|3.38
|7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,228.05
|26.10
|2.17
|16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,116.8
|12.35
|0.40
|4,23,678
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8,262.4
|-35.05
|-0.42
|2,15,567
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603
|11.85
|2.00
|24,64,253
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|416.35
|7.95
|1.95
|42,36,503