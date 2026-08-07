Major Milestones

The "Nifty 50" refers to the National Stock Exchange of India's benchmark index, Nifty 50. It comprises 50 of the large and liquid stocks traded on the NSE. The index has hit several major milestones through the years. Here are some of the significant milestones for the Nifty 50

Introduction of Nifty 50 : The Nifty 50 index was introduced by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on April 22, 1996. It provided a benchmark for investors to track the performance of the Indian stock market.

Nifty at 1000: The Nifty 50 index started with a base value of 1000.

Nifty at 2,000: The Nifty scaled the first 1000 points in 8 years. It touched 2000 on December 2, 2004.

Nifty at 3,000: However it took the Nifty a little over a year to scale the next 1000 points from 2000 to 3000. It hit the 3000 mark on January 30, 2006.

Global Financial Crisis: Just like all other key global indices, the index faced a major setback during the global financial crisis in 2008. It fell significantly, mirroring the impact of the crisis on the Indian economy and financial markets.

Crossing 10,000 Points: The Nifty 50 index crossed the significant milestone of 10,000-point mark on July 25, 2017. This was on the back of several reforms undertaken to improve the country’s financial health coupled with RBI Policy push and favourable monsoon.

Covid-19 Pandemic: The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 led to extreme volatility in global financial markets, including the Nifty 50. The index experienced a sharp decline in February-March 2020 but recovered significantly in the latter half of the year.

Technology and Pharma Sector Surge: In the wake of the pandemic, there was a notable surge in technology and pharmaceutical sectors. These sectors played a crucial role in the market recovery in 2020-2021.

Market Capitalization Milestones: The index has seen various companies become India's largest by market capitalization over different periods. Companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank have taken turns as the largest companies by market cap.

Sectoral Changes: The composition of the Nifty 50 index is periodically reviewed and updated to reflect the changing dynamics of the Indian economy. Companies from different sectors have been added or removed from the index based on their market performance.

Nifty 50 major timelines

Nifty at 1,000: The index was launched with a base value of 1,000 in 1996.

Nifty at 2,000: It touched 2000 on December 2, 2004.

Nifty at 3,000: Nifty zoomed past the 3,000 mark on January 30, 2006.

Nifty at 4,000: Nifty crossed the 4000 mark on December 1, 2006.

Nifty at 5,000: Nifty sailed to 5,000 on September 27, 2007.

Nifty at 6000: Nifty ended 2007 with another 1000-point gain.It hit 6000 onDecember 11, 2007.

Nifty at 7,000: The journey from 6000 to 7000 took 7 years. Nifty touched 7,000 on May 12, 2014.

Nifty at 8,000: The 2014 rally continued, Nifty hit 8,000 on September 1, 2014.

Nifty at 9,000: In 2017, Nifty touched the 9,000-mark on March 14, 2017.

Nifty at 10,000: The Nifty hit the psychologically important 10,000 mark on July 25, 2017.

Nifty at 11,000: On January 23, 2018, Nifty hots 11,000 first time ever.

Nifty at 12,000: On June 3, 2019, Nifty closed above 12000 for the first time.

Pandemic Low: Nifty slumped to 7,511 on March 24, 2020.

Nifty at 13,000: Nifty hit 13,000 after a steady recovery from the Pandemic lows and hot 13,000 for first time on November 24, 2020.

Nifty at 14,000: On the last trading day of 2020- December 31, Nifty hit 14,000.

Nifty at 15,000: On February 6,2021, Nifty touches 15,000 for the first time.

Nifty at 16,000: Nifty scales past 16,000 on August 3, 2021.

Nifty at 17,000: Nifty however crossed the next 1000 points in matter of 28 days and hit 17,000 on August 31, 2021. Nifty at 18,0000:Nifty 50 covered the distance to 18,000 in 40 days on October 11, 2021.

Nifty at 19,000: Nifty hit 19,000 for the first time on June 28, 2023, almost 21 months after scaling the 18,000 mark.