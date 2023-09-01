Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty 50 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY 50

Nifty 50
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹19,435.30 Closed
0.94+181.5 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

42
9
1W
0.9
1M
-1.5
3M
5.1
6M
11.4
1Y
10.8
5Y
67.8
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,450.0530.801.27
67,63,257
799.57.300.92
1,18,99,448
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,840.3526.250.55
2,06,097
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
3,259.553.450.11
6,50,108
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
991.1517.651.81
1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,668.4554.651.18
4,56,014
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,320.6157.602.20
6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,514.525.601.72
9,04,434
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
865.959.551.12
44,27,840
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,484.3516.600.37
3,83,094
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,245.4-12.20-0.97
11,66,856
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,589.3-2.80-0.08
5,86,277
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,578.55-29.30-0.52
2,20,961
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,400.463.801.91
6,91,310
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,185.813.651.16
16,69,568
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,574.73.250.21
2,16,11,281
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
641.35-3.40-0.53
12,71,038
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,927.411.450.39
3,31,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,504.8-0.25-0.01
8,13,220
2,724.300
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
968.79.951.04
1,62,63,873
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,416.5538.402.79
27,91,800
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,443.858.400.59
35,81,501
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
441.051.350.31
1,14,27,294
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,771.112.350.70
26,95,034
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,702.1-0.60-0.02
12,63,307
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,303.35109.952.12
4,35,259
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,591.9516.551.05
21,47,005
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10,331.25327.453.27
11,93,009
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
21,915.55-70.85-0.32
35,848
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
252.27.653.13
98,39,049
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,320.5528.002.17
7,60,898
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
569.558.201.46
1,81,20,203
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,109-2.60-0.23
27,15,092
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,379.222.400.67
12,77,457
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
844.159.801.17
6,61,491
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
611.210.201.70
1,02,94,129
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,228.0526.102.17
16,85,531
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,116.812.350.40
4,23,678
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
416.357.951.95
42,36,503

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data