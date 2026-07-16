Construction engineering company Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy posted its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 54 crore, reflecting a 68% year-on-year increase from Rs 32 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially its bottomline declined 54% from Rs 134 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The decline in net profit followed the sharp revenue decline in the company’s main EPC business.

Sterling and Wilson Q1 highlights

The company’s net revenue from operations declined 10% YoY to Rs 1,590 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 1,761 crore in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, revenue fell 18% from Rs 1,945 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Sterling and Wilson’s total expenses shrank 9% YoY to Rs 1,503 crore from Rs 1,708 crore. On a QoQ basis, expenses declined nearly 16% from Rs 1,844 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Q1: EPC business revenue declines 11%

The revenue from the company’s core EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) segment fell more than 11% YoY to Rs 1,503 crore in comparison to Rs 1,701 crore reported in Q1FY26. Sequentially, the segment witnessed a drop of 19% in its revenue from Rs 1,863 crore posted in Q4FY26.

“The domestic EPC has been the Company’s growth engine with healthy Order Book position at ~INR 7,900 crore providing revenue and growth visibility with steady gross margins at ~9-10%,” the company said in its statement.

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However, revenue from the operation and maintenance service category surged by more than 40% YoY to Rs 84.80 crore against Rs 60.32 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, and QoQ revenue in this segment also rose 4% from Rs 81 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Sterling and Wilson reported its unexecuted order value for the reporting quarter at Rs 13,000 crore, marking its highest UOV post Covid, the company said.

Commenting on the financial statement, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We remain confident about our prospects because the company’s UOV is robust We expect this growth to reflect on the topline and bottom-line in the months ahead. The growing order book is a testimony to the confidence our customers repose in us.”

Sterling and Wilson share price

The company’s share price was down nearly 7% in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month its stock has delivered 4%, while over the past six months it has climbed by more than 12%.