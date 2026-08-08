Here is the list of IPOs currently open for subscription, including issue details like price band, lot size, and closing dates. For more IPO insights and updates, check our IPO news here.
IPO Name
Category
Issue Type
Offer Price Range(Rs)
Opening Date
Closing Date
Issue Size(Rs Cr)
|Mainboard
|OFS
|151.00-159.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|2480.00
|Mainboard
|OFS
|200.00-212.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|251.88
|SME
|OFS
|166.00-175.00
|07-Aug
|11-Aug
|108.50
|SME
|OFS
|88.00-94.00
|06-Aug
|10-Aug
|32.40
Source: Dion Global
Among the IPOs currently open, the largest issue size is of LEAP India. This is a Rs 2480.00 Cr issue. The IPO will close on 11 August 2025. LEAP India belongs to the Service Sector.
You can see the list of top performing Service stocks here. And, here’s a list of the Best Service Stocks from the FE stock screener.