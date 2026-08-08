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nse Top losers

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NSE Top Losers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.84%1144.801113.001074.5015614.00
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.70%2086.002050.001988.002416.62
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.54%3107.103106.502985.602469.17
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.50%1457.501455.001418.2014395.79
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.39%263.10263.40256.8010858.22
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.28%1141.001134.001109.003239.69
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.43%1256.001256.001238.003628.82
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.14%4998.005003.004891.301166.86
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.92%189.30189.69186.759924.02
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.89%1477.001477.001462.10765.19
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.82%394.00394.85387.757315.23
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.73%2755.002755.002695.001067.99
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.72%345.00347.00342.507012.05
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.71%1090.001092.001078.00879.01
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.64%1307.901309.901288.50720.73
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.46%542.50544.95537.501413.37
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.45%734.30736.00728.2019382.04
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.40%316.25316.90313.1512763.81
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.33%8974.509000.008922.00273.54
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.32%1861.501871.801852.80390.23
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.31%14080.0014038.0013811.00324.10
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.31%1951.001957.001925.102425.27
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.22%1072.401084.301067.001189.80
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.20%3026.003039.503004.50788.88
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.14%4061.804062.004030.00901.29
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.09%1695.001702.301676.702387.39
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.08%415.60415.25412.503493.76

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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