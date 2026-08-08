Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84%
|1144.80
|1113.00
|1074.50
|15614.00
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70%
|2086.00
|2050.00
|1988.00
|2416.62
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54%
|3107.10
|3106.50
|2985.60
|2469.17
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50%
|1457.50
|1455.00
|1418.20
|14395.79
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39%
|263.10
|263.40
|256.80
|10858.22
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28%
|1141.00
|1134.00
|1109.00
|3239.69
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43%
|1256.00
|1256.00
|1238.00
|3628.82
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14%
|4998.00
|5003.00
|4891.30
|1166.86
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92%
|189.30
|189.69
|186.75
|9924.02
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89%
|1477.00
|1477.00
|1462.10
|765.19
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82%
|394.00
|394.85
|387.75
|7315.23
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73%
|2755.00
|2755.00
|2695.00
|1067.99
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72%
|345.00
|347.00
|342.50
|7012.05
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71%
|1090.00
|1092.00
|1078.00
|879.01
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64%
|1307.90
|1309.90
|1288.50
|720.73
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46%
|542.50
|544.95
|537.50
|1413.37
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45%
|734.30
|736.00
|728.20
|19382.04
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40%
|316.25
|316.90
|313.15
|12763.81
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33%
|8974.50
|9000.00
|8922.00
|273.54
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32%
|1861.50
|1871.80
|1852.80
|390.23
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31%
|14080.00
|14038.00
|13811.00
|324.10
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31%
|1951.00
|1957.00
|1925.10
|2425.27
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22%
|1072.40
|1084.30
|1067.00
|1189.80
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20%
|3026.00
|3039.50
|3004.50
|788.88
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14%
|4061.80
|4062.00
|4030.00
|901.29
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09%
|1695.00
|1702.30
|1676.70
|2387.39
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08%
|415.60
|415.25
|412.50
|3493.76
Source: Dion Global