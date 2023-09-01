Kolkata, the cultural capital of India is home to over a population of 14 million people which makes it the third largest metropolitan in the country. The city didn’t see gold as an investment option but rather as an ornament. Gold has a great cultural significance in the state of West Bengal. And during the famous festival Durga Puja, ladies wear an adequate amount of gold jewellery.

Investing in gold is considered a profitable option for a large chunk of middle-class households in the cultural capital. Therefore, it is no wonder that the city of joy, Kolkata, ranks very high on the list of gold consumers in the country.

Kolkata is home to some of the major and prominent jewellers from across the country and houses some of the best gold stores. One can find gold shops in every major part of Kolkata, with the most popular ones being Reliance Jewels, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri, Anjali Jewellers and DK Basak jewellers.