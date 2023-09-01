Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Kolkata₹6,016 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Kolkata₹5,515 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Kolkata (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,016₹6,000₹16
  • 10₹60,160₹60,000₹160
  • 100₹6,01,600₹6,00,000₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Kolkata (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,515₹5,500₹15
  • 10₹55,150₹55,000₹150
  • 100₹5,51,500₹5,50,000₹1,500

gold Rate in Kolkata for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,500 (200)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,300 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,300 (200)₹59,230 (210)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,100 (0)₹59,020 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Kolkata

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,160.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.34%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Kolkata, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Kolkata Facts

Kolkata, the cultural capital of India is home to over a population of 14 million people which makes it the third largest metropolitan in the country. The city didn’t see gold as an investment option but rather as an ornament. Gold has a great cultural significance in the state of West Bengal. And during the famous festival Durga Puja, ladies wear an adequate amount of gold jewellery.

Investing in gold is considered a profitable option for a large chunk of middle-class households in the cultural capital. Therefore, it is no wonder that the city of joy, Kolkata, ranks very high on the list of gold consumers in the country.

Kolkata is home to some of the major and prominent jewellers from across the country and houses some of the best gold stores. One can find gold shops in every major part of Kolkata, with the most popular ones being Reliance Jewels, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri, Anjali Jewellers and DK Basak jewellers.

