ITC hotels reported % increase in their Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 181.91 crore, up 36.05% from Rs 133.71 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue of ITC hotels stood at Rs 936.02 crore, up 14.77% from Rs 815.54 crore reported previous year in the same quarter.

However, on sequential basis the company saw a decline in both profit and revenue. ITC Hotels profit declined 42.69% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)and revenue declined 25.34%.

Following the Q1FY27 announcement, ITC hotels shares fell nearly 5% in the intraday trading session.

Company’s total expenses stood at Rs 750.00 crore.

Along with financial report for Q1FY27, ITC Hotels also announced to acquire 100% stake in GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures for an enterprise value of Rs 155 crore.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter of FY27. GHK Hospitality owns Welcomhotel Ahmedabad, a 130-key hotel that is already being operated by ITC Hotels under an Operating Services Agreement. ITC Hotels said the acquisition will help expand its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across different market segments.

About ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels is one of India’s leading hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of more than 150 hotels across over 90 destinations. Established in 1975, the company offers luxury, premium, boutique, and mid-market hospitality services through brands such as ITC Hotels, Mementos, EPIQ Collection, Storii, Welcomhotel, Fortune Hotels, and WelcomHeritage. The company was demerged from ITC and listed separately on the BSE and NSE in January 2025.