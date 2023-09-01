Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Delhi (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Delhi₹6,031 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Delhi₹5,530 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Delhi (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,031₹6,015₹16
  • 10₹60,310₹60,150₹160
  • 100₹6,03,100₹6,01,500₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Delhi (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,515₹15
  • 10₹55,300₹55,150₹150
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,51,500₹1,500

gold Rate in Delhi for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,150 (0)₹60,150 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,150 (550)₹60,150 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,600 (50)₹59,550 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,650 (200)₹59,600 (200)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,450 (150)₹59,400 (180)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,300 (50)₹59,220 (50)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,250 (0)₹59,170 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Delhi

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,550.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,890.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,990.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,360.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,550.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,930.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,130.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.32%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,350.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,080.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,980.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.95%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,440.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,150.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,680.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.57%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,150.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,950.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,820.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,910.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,550.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,630.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,930.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.17%

Trend of Gold in Delhi, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,220.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.04%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Delhi Facts

Delhi, the national capital of India, is also one of the largest consumers of gold. Throughout history, gold has been a stable commodity in Delhi. It has been used as jewellery, minted as coins, and also sold as pure gold bars. With consumers mostly opting for physical gold (followed by trading exchanges), Delhi has a large buyer base for gold and related products. In India, there is a sentimental value associated with gold. The yellow metal symbolizes prosperity and wealth. The national capital has an extensively large consumer base for gold. No doubt, buyers mostly love gold as jewellery.

In Delhi, the gold rate is influenced by various factors that have global implications. Some factors that influence the gold rate are the US Federal Reserve, geopolitical concerns, and local factors. Starting with the US Federal Reserve (since gold is traded in USD in the international markets), any change in the USD’s currency rate affects gold rates in Delhi as well. Geopolitical concerns also have an impact on gold rates. As gold’s market is affected by volatility, the demand for gold takes a spike when such things happen. Local factors like gold’s transportation in and around Delhi also affect the market. The demand for gold also rises during wedding seasons.

