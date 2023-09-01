Delhi, the national capital of India, is also one of the largest consumers of gold. Throughout history, gold has been a stable commodity in Delhi. It has been used as jewellery, minted as coins, and also sold as pure gold bars. With consumers mostly opting for physical gold (followed by trading exchanges), Delhi has a large buyer base for gold and related products. In India, there is a sentimental value associated with gold. The yellow metal symbolizes prosperity and wealth. The national capital has an extensively large consumer base for gold. No doubt, buyers mostly love gold as jewellery.

In Delhi, the gold rate is influenced by various factors that have global implications. Some factors that influence the gold rate are the US Federal Reserve, geopolitical concerns, and local factors. Starting with the US Federal Reserve (since gold is traded in USD in the international markets), any change in the USD’s currency rate affects gold rates in Delhi as well. Geopolitical concerns also have an impact on gold rates. As gold’s market is affected by volatility, the demand for gold takes a spike when such things happen. Local factors like gold’s transportation in and around Delhi also affect the market. The demand for gold also rises during wedding seasons.