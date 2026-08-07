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BSE SENSEX

BSE Sensex
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78499.17 Closed
-0.58-455.59 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.5
1M
0.4
3M
0.8
6M
-6.6
1Y
-2.6
5Y
44.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.498,38,749
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.144,80,833
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187,766
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.498,29,164
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.514,91,213
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371,972
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.6815,28,309
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238,241
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.7213,79,912
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.181,35,515
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.909,85,658
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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Market News

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About BSE Sensex

The BSE Sensex, often simply referred to as the Sensex, is one of the two major stock market indices in India, the other being the NSE Nifty. It is maintained by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and is used as a benchmark to measure the performance of the Indian stock market.

Here are some key points about the BSE Sensex:

Inception: The BSE Sensex was first introduced on January 1, 1986, with a base value of 100. This means that the index value was set at 100 on its inception date, and subsequent changes in the index reflect the relative performance of the stocks included in it.

Composition: The Sensex consists of a select group of 30 of the largest and most actively traded stocks listed on the BSE. These 30 stocks are known as "blue-chip" companies and represent various sectors of the Indian economy. They are chosen based on specific criteria, including market capitalization, liquidity, and trading volume.

Purpose: The primary purpose of the Sensex is to provide a broad and representative view of the Indian stock market's performance. It serves as a barometer for investors, analysts, and policymakers to gauge the overall health and direction of the Indian economy.

Calculation: The Sensex is calculated using a free-float market capitalization-weighted methodology. This means that the index's value is determined by the total market capitalization of its constituent stocks, with adjustments made for the proportion of shares available for trading (free float). Stocks with larger market capitalizations have a more significant impact on the index's movement.

Rebalancing: The composition of the Sensex is periodically reviewed and adjusted to ensure that it continues to reflect the changing dynamics of the Indian stock market. Companies may be added or removed from the index based on their performance and market capitalization.

Use as a Benchmark: The Sensex is widely used as a benchmark by investors, fund managers, and financial institutions to assess the performance of their investments and portfolios. It is also used as a reference point for various financial products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Volatility: Like any stock market index, the Sensex can experience periods of volatility due to economic, political, and global factors. It can rise and fall in response to changes in market sentiment and economic conditions.

Historical Milestones: The Sensex has achieved several significant milestones over the years, including crossing the 1,000-point mark in 1990, 10,000 points in 2006, 20,000 points in 2007, and 50,000 points in 2021, among others.

Major Milestones

Some key milestones achieved by the BSE Sensex up:

Sensex Inception: The BSE Sensex was first calculated on January 1, 1986, with a base value of 100.

1000 Points Milestone: The Sensex first crossed the 1,000-point mark in July 1990.

5000 Points Milestone: The Sensex crossed the 5,000-point mark in October 1999, reflecting the rapid growth in the Indian stock market during the late 1990s.

10,000 Points Milestone: The Sensex reached the historic 10,000-point mark in February 2006, marking significant progress in India's economic development.

20,000 Points Milestone: The Sensex crossed the 20,000-point milestone in December 2007. However, this period was also marked by increased volatility due to the global financial crisis.

30,000 Points Milestone: The Sensex crossed the 30,000-point mark in April 2015, reflecting improved investor confidence in the Indian economy.

40,000 Points Milestone: The Sensex crossed the 40,000-point milestone in June 2019, driven by optimism surrounding the Indian government's economic policies.

50,000 Points Milestone: The Sensex crossed the historic 50,000-point mark in January 2021, fueled by strong domestic and global investor sentiment, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

60,000 Points Milestone: In September 2021, the Sensex crossed the 60,000-point milestone, indicating continued optimism in the Indian economy and financial markets.

Major timeline

The Sensex has had a rich history with many major milestones and events. Here's a timeline highlighting some of the significant moments-

1986: The BSE Sensex was launched on January 1, 1986, with a base value of 100.

1989: The Sensex crosses the 1,000-point mark for the first time in July 1990, representing its initial growth.

1991: Economic reforms are introduced in India, leading to increased foreign investment and market liberalization, which contributes to the growth of the Sensex.

1992: The Sensex experiences volatility due to the Harshad Mehta securities scam.

1994: BSE introduces the BSE-200 Index, which later becomes the BSE 200.

2003: The Sensex crosses the 6,000-point mark in February 2003.

2006: The Sensex reaches the historic milestone of 10,000 points in February.

2007-2008: The global financial crisis affects markets worldwide, causing volatility in the Sensex.

2010: BSE launches the BSE 100 Index.

2014: The Sensex surpasses 25,000 points in June.

2015: The Sensex crosses the 30,000-point mark in April.

2016: BSE launches the BSE 250 SmallCap Index.

2017: The Sensex crosses 35,000 points in December.

2018: BSE launches the BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index.

2019: The Sensex crosses 40,000 points in June.

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic leads to significant market volatility worldwide, including the Sensex.It experiences a sharp decline in March but recovers over the year.

2021: In January, the Sensex crosses the historic 50,000-point milestone.

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