Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,260
|9.35
|0.29
|11,675
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564