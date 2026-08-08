This screener identifies businesses that have demonstrated reliable and steady growth over the years, making them ideal for long-term investors.

Growth = Compounding Machine

Consistent revenue and earnings growth help investors benefit from compounding returns over time.

Trust Through Track Record

Steady growth reflects strong execution, customer loyalty, and effective leadership—hallmarks of investable businesses.

Lower Volatility

Companies with predictable growth tend to be less volatile, helping reduce portfolio stress in turbulent times.

Great for SIP and Long-Term Holding

These stocks are well-suited for SIP-based investing strategies and make strong candidates for buy-and-hold portfolios.