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Consistently growing stocks

Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
One Global Service Provider		568.801,111.610.1818.1969.66133.81141.2965.70201.84269.3716.007.879.72
Spice Islands Industries		493.40307.550.323.0997.6510.913,113.3740.62175.16259.0854.3221.9328.44
BSE		3,457.101,40,402.880.29872.6666.841,701.2063.9840.9976.95126.7949.5821.0430.09
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2,650.0067,572.840.30413.44103.47702.0088.1039.1564.89107.5343.8323.7332.93
Dixon Technologies (India)		14,119.9586,332.380.07717.83194.8915,547.6621.1333.8358.8577.9045.9918.4622.88
Sika Interplant Systems		1,095.002,321.500.327.82-1.0641.33-10.1930.6352.1160.0263.4214.9233.44
K P Energy		302.702,052.250.3078.6971.83631.8157.4832.8350.6560.4611.313.926.09
Ashapura Minechem		734.557,016.870.27108.315.001,616.1219.2219.3441.9551.3917.484.258.18
Thangamayil Jewellery		5,276.0016,407.160.3485.0986.152,662.4571.1834.8639.1864.3641.9611.5919.12
Lumax Auto Technologies		1,720.0011,723.130.3297.5350.161,416.9325.0725.3738.1442.3642.049.6916.39
Trent		3,000.001,59,969.690.20518.0720.795,754.7117.8428.4934.5557.4088.4322.9031.01
HBL Engineering		726.7020,143.760.4163.7445.65604.1227.0347.2134.13105.6324.729.1014.11
Shilchar Technologies		4,594.005,255.630.2728.39-48.72151.65-34.6042.8532.5054.2233.2310.7118.57
Wealth First Portfolio Managers		959.901,022.771.3510.49344.9316.51605.8230.2832.3640.8626.456.8016.95
GE Vernova T&D India		4,330.001,10,868.150.23362.9924.651,836.1438.0460.6830.80408.0484.9541.2151.68
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.655,237.701.5275.6023.99116.20-4.0234.7730.6237.1523.987.0215.29
Bhaskar Agrochemicals		108.0556.290.93-0.82NM28.5828.0833.2830.19178.8312.252.5610.18
TD Power Systems		1,259.9019,683.220.1772.1936.16589.1969.2130.2728.6235.7482.4318.3737.36
Silver Touch Technologies		199.002,523.520.0510.01147.6178.0223.4427.9928.2654.3760.5414.8821.14
Central Depository Services (India)		1,328.0027,755.200.96117.6714.79292.7613.1229.9427.2918.2458.9014.1634.37
Polycab India		9,268.001,39,624.250.51796.6532.468,209.7339.0130.8226.9828.1448.7511.6324.13
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3,075.901,52,028.981.76964.6323.301,564.2219.10100.1526.6529.5843.6836.4530.56
Tips Music		644.808,242.582.0243.70-4.67106.5120.94110.1726.2141.4938.4131.7121.46
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1,193.0076,268.001.80503.7027.16766.8726.4240.5026.1328.3546.5916.3725.26
Kwality Pharmaceuticals		2,560.102,656.410.0125.3174.62157.1135.8227.6226.0823.8439.448.0112.23
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener identifies businesses that have demonstrated reliable and steady growth over the years, making them ideal for long-term investors.

Growth = Compounding Machine

Consistent revenue and earnings growth help investors benefit from compounding returns over time.

Trust Through Track Record

Steady growth reflects strong execution, customer loyalty, and effective leadership—hallmarks of investable businesses.

Lower Volatility

Companies with predictable growth tend to be less volatile, helping reduce portfolio stress in turbulent times.

Great for SIP and Long-Term Holding

These stocks are well-suited for SIP-based investing strategies and make strong candidates for buy-and-hold portfolios.

FAQs on Consistently growing stocks

What defines consistent growth in stocks?

Consistent growth means a company shows steady increases in revenue, net profit, and EPS over multiple quarters or years, typically with minimal volatility.

Is past growth a reliable indicator?

Past growth helps to an extent, but doesn’t guarantee future success. Investors should also evaluate industry trends, competitive position, and upcoming risks.

How to check consistency in company earnings?

Look at quarterly and annual financials over 3–5 years. Consistent earnings with low debt and steady margins usually indicate a well-managed, stable business.

Source: Dion Global

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