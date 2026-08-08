Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|One Global Service Provider
|568.80
|1,111.61
|0.18
|18.19
|69.66
|133.81
|141.29
|65.70
|201.84
|269.37
|16.00
|7.87
|9.72
|Spice Islands Industries
|493.40
|307.55
|0.32
|3.09
|97.65
|10.91
|3,113.37
|40.62
|175.16
|259.08
|54.32
|21.93
|28.44
|BSE
|3,457.10
|1,40,402.88
|0.29
|872.66
|66.84
|1,701.20
|63.98
|40.99
|76.95
|126.79
|49.58
|21.04
|30.09
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2,650.00
|67,572.84
|0.30
|413.44
|103.47
|702.00
|88.10
|39.15
|64.89
|107.53
|43.83
|23.73
|32.93
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14,119.95
|86,332.38
|0.07
|717.83
|194.89
|15,547.66
|21.13
|33.83
|58.85
|77.90
|45.99
|18.46
|22.88
|Sika Interplant Systems
|1,095.00
|2,321.50
|0.32
|7.82
|-1.06
|41.33
|-10.19
|30.63
|52.11
|60.02
|63.42
|14.92
|33.44
|K P Energy
|302.70
|2,052.25
|0.30
|78.69
|71.83
|631.81
|57.48
|32.83
|50.65
|60.46
|11.31
|3.92
|6.09
|Ashapura Minechem
|734.55
|7,016.87
|0.27
|108.31
|5.00
|1,616.12
|19.22
|19.34
|41.95
|51.39
|17.48
|4.25
|8.18
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5,276.00
|16,407.16
|0.34
|85.09
|86.15
|2,662.45
|71.18
|34.86
|39.18
|64.36
|41.96
|11.59
|19.12
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1,720.00
|11,723.13
|0.32
|97.53
|50.16
|1,416.93
|25.07
|25.37
|38.14
|42.36
|42.04
|9.69
|16.39
|Trent
|3,000.00
|1,59,969.69
|0.20
|518.07
|20.79
|5,754.71
|17.84
|28.49
|34.55
|57.40
|88.43
|22.90
|31.01
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|20,143.76
|0.41
|63.74
|45.65
|604.12
|27.03
|47.21
|34.13
|105.63
|24.72
|9.10
|14.11
|Shilchar Technologies
|4,594.00
|5,255.63
|0.27
|28.39
|-48.72
|151.65
|-34.60
|42.85
|32.50
|54.22
|33.23
|10.71
|18.57
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|959.90
|1,022.77
|1.35
|10.49
|344.93
|16.51
|605.82
|30.28
|32.36
|40.86
|26.45
|6.80
|16.95
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4,330.00
|1,10,868.15
|0.23
|362.99
|24.65
|1,836.14
|38.04
|60.68
|30.80
|408.04
|84.95
|41.21
|51.68
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.65
|5,237.70
|1.52
|75.60
|23.99
|116.20
|-4.02
|34.77
|30.62
|37.15
|23.98
|7.02
|15.29
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|108.05
|56.29
|0.93
|-0.82
|NM
|28.58
|28.08
|33.28
|30.19
|178.83
|12.25
|2.56
|10.18
|TD Power Systems
|1,259.90
|19,683.22
|0.17
|72.19
|36.16
|589.19
|69.21
|30.27
|28.62
|35.74
|82.43
|18.37
|37.36
|Silver Touch Technologies
|199.00
|2,523.52
|0.05
|10.01
|147.61
|78.02
|23.44
|27.99
|28.26
|54.37
|60.54
|14.88
|21.14
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1,328.00
|27,755.20
|0.96
|117.67
|14.79
|292.76
|13.12
|29.94
|27.29
|18.24
|58.90
|14.16
|34.37
|Polycab India
|9,268.00
|1,39,624.25
|0.51
|796.65
|32.46
|8,209.73
|39.01
|30.82
|26.98
|28.14
|48.75
|11.63
|24.13
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3,075.90
|1,52,028.98
|1.76
|964.63
|23.30
|1,564.22
|19.10
|100.15
|26.65
|29.58
|43.68
|36.45
|30.56
|Tips Music
|644.80
|8,242.58
|2.02
|43.70
|-4.67
|106.51
|20.94
|110.17
|26.21
|41.49
|38.41
|31.71
|21.46
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1,193.00
|76,268.00
|1.80
|503.70
|27.16
|766.87
|26.42
|40.50
|26.13
|28.35
|46.59
|16.37
|25.26
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|2,560.10
|2,656.41
|0.01
|25.31
|74.62
|157.11
|35.82
|27.62
|26.08
|23.84
|39.44
|8.01
|12.23
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This screener identifies businesses that have demonstrated reliable and steady growth over the years, making them ideal for long-term investors.
Consistent revenue and earnings growth help investors benefit from compounding returns over time.
Steady growth reflects strong execution, customer loyalty, and effective leadership—hallmarks of investable businesses.
Companies with predictable growth tend to be less volatile, helping reduce portfolio stress in turbulent times.
These stocks are well-suited for SIP-based investing strategies and make strong candidates for buy-and-hold portfolios.
Consistent growth means a company shows steady increases in revenue, net profit, and EPS over multiple quarters or years, typically with minimal volatility.
Past growth helps to an extent, but doesn’t guarantee future success. Investors should also evaluate industry trends, competitive position, and upcoming risks.
Look at quarterly and annual financials over 3–5 years. Consistent earnings with low debt and steady margins usually indicate a well-managed, stable business.
Source: Dion Global