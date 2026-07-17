If you are also planning a journey between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh but are worried about crowded coaches and the difficulty of getting confirmed tickets, there is some good news for you.

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services between H.S. Nanded and Tiruchanur to manage the increased travel demand and provide passengers with a more convenient and comfortable journey option.

The special trains will offer additional connectivity between the two states and help passengers plan their travel with more flexibility.

You can check out the complete special train schedule, timings, route details, stoppages, and coach composition below.

S. Nanded – Tiruchanur Special Trains: Schedule and route

Train No. Route Days of Service Starting Date Ending Date Number of Services 07603 H.S. Nanded – Tiruchanur Tuesday July 21, 2026 August 25, 2026 6 Services 07604 Tiruchanur – H.S. Nanded Wednesday July 22, 2026 August 26, 2026 6 Services

The special train services between H.S. Nanded and Tiruchanur (Train No. 07603) will run on Tuesdays from July 21, 2026, to August 25, 2026, with a total of six services.

In the return direction, Train No. 07604 Tiruchanur–H.S. Nanded will operate on Wednesdays from July 22, 2026, to August 26, 2026, also providing six services.

Stations covered along the route

The special trains will provide stoppages at important stations along the route. The trains will halt at major locations in both directions, helping passengers from different towns and cities access the service easily.

The special trains will halt at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Koratla, Lingampet, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta stations.

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Coach composition of Special Trains

The special trains will consist of 3AC and Sleeper Class coaches. The availability of these classes will provide passengers with both air-conditioned and affordable travel options.

The 3AC coaches will offer a more comfortable journey with air-conditioned facilities, while Sleeper Class coaches will provide an economical travel option for passengers travelling longer distances.