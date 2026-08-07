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Gold Rate Today in India

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
GOLD Rate in Mumbai ₹15,178 / gm 24 Carat₹295GOLD Rate in Mumbai ₹13,913.17 / gm 22 Carat₹270.42GOLD Rate in Mumbai ₹11,383.5 / gm 18 Carat₹221.25

Here you will find the gold rate today in India, and across its various cities. The current price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 151,780 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.98% from the previous close.

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in India (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,178
₹14,883
₹295
1.98
10
₹1,51,780
₹1,48,830
₹2,950
1.98
100
₹15,17,800
₹14,88,300
₹29,500
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in India (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,913.17
₹13,642.75
₹270.42
1.98
10
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,36,427.5
₹2,704.2
1.98
100
₹13,91,317
₹13,64,275
₹27,042
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in India (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,383.5
₹11,162.25
₹221.25
1.98
10
₹1,13,835
₹1,11,622.5
₹2,212.5
1.98
100
₹11,38,350
₹11,16,225
₹22,125
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (10 GM)

City
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
Ahmedabad
₹1,13,992.5
(2,227.5)
₹1,39,324.2
(2,722.5)
₹1,51,990
(2,970)
Bangalore
₹1,13,925
(2,220)
₹1,39,241.7
(2,713.4)
₹1,51,900
(2,960)
Chennai
₹1,14,172.5
(2,227.5)
₹1,39,544.2
(2,722.5)
₹1,52,230
(2,970)
Delhi
₹1,13,640
(2,212.5)
₹1,38,893.3
(2,704.1)
₹1,51,520
(2,950)
Hyderabad
₹1,14,022.5
(2,227.5)
₹1,39,360.8
(2,722.5)
₹1,52,030
(2,970)
Kolkata
₹1,13,685
(2,212.5)
₹1,38,948.3
(2,704.1)
₹1,51,580
(2,950)
Mumbai
₹1,13,835
(2,212.5)
₹1,39,131.7
(2,704.2)
₹1,51,780
(2,950)
Pune
₹1,13,835
(2,212.5)
₹1,39,131.7
(2,704.2)
₹1,51,780
(2,950)
Surat
₹1,13,992.5
(2,227.5)
₹1,39,324.2
(2,722.5)
₹1,51,990
(2,970)
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Major Cities gold Rate Today (10 GM)

City
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
Agartala
₹1,14,382.5
₹1,39,800.8
₹1,52,510
Agra
₹1,13,062.5
₹1,38,187.5
₹1,50,750
Ahmedabad
₹1,13,992.5
₹1,39,324.2
₹1,51,990
Aizawl
₹1,14,292.5
₹1,39,690.8
₹1,52,390
Allahabad
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Amritsar
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Aurangabad
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Bangalore
₹1,13,925
₹1,39,241.7
₹1,51,900
Bareilly
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Belgaum
₹1,13,925
₹1,39,241.7
₹1,51,900
Bhopal
₹1,13,955
₹1,39,278.3
₹1,51,940
Bhubaneswar
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Chandigarh
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Chennai
₹1,14,172.5
₹1,39,544.2
₹1,52,230
Coimbatore
₹1,14,172.5
₹1,39,544.2
₹1,52,230
Daman
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Dehradun
₹1,13,895
₹1,39,205
₹1,51,860
Delhi
₹1,13,640
₹1,38,893.3
₹1,51,520
Dhanbad
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Dispur
₹1,14,082.5
₹1,39,434.2
₹1,52,110
Faridabad
₹1,13,805
₹1,39,095
₹1,51,740
Gandhinagar
₹1,13,992.5
₹1,39,324.2
₹1,51,990
Gangtok
₹1,14,442.5
₹1,39,874.2
₹1,52,590
Ghaziabad
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Gurgaon
₹1,13,805
₹1,39,095
₹1,51,740
Guwahati
₹1,14,082.5
₹1,39,434.2
₹1,52,110
Gwalior
₹1,13,152.5
₹1,38,297.5
₹1,50,870
Howrah
₹1,13,685
₹1,38,948.3
₹1,51,580
Hubli
₹1,13,925
₹1,39,241.7
₹1,51,900
Hyderabad
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Imphal
₹1,14,322.5
₹1,39,727.5
₹1,52,430
Indore
₹1,13,955
₹1,39,278.3
₹1,51,940
Itanagar
₹1,14,172.5
₹1,39,544.2
₹1,52,230
Jabalpur
₹1,13,955
₹1,39,278.3
₹1,51,940
Jaipur
₹1,13,017.5
₹1,38,132.5
₹1,50,690
Jodhpur
₹1,13,820
₹1,39,113.3
₹1,51,760
Kalyan
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Kanpur
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Kerala
₹1,14,187.5
₹1,39,562.5
₹1,52,250
Kochi
₹1,13,377.5
₹1,38,572.5
₹1,51,170
Kohima
₹1,14,352.5
₹1,39,764.2
₹1,52,470
Kolhapur
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Kolkata
₹1,13,685
₹1,38,948.3
₹1,51,580
Kota
₹1,13,820
₹1,39,113.3
₹1,51,760
Lakshadweep
₹1,14,952.5
₹1,40,497.5
₹1,53,270
Lucknow
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Ludhiana
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Madurai
₹1,14,172.5
₹1,39,544.2
₹1,52,230
Mangalore
₹1,13,925
₹1,39,241.7
₹1,51,900
Manipur
₹1,14,322.5
₹1,39,727.5
₹1,52,430
Meerut
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Mumbai
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Mysore
₹1,13,925
₹1,39,241.7
₹1,51,900
Nagpur
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Nashik
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Noida
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Odisha
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Panaji
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Patna
₹1,13,775
₹1,39,058.3
₹1,51,700
Puducherry
₹1,14,247.5
₹1,39,635.8
₹1,52,330
Pune
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Punjab
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Raipur
₹1,13,790
₹1,39,076.7
₹1,51,720
Rajahmundry
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Rajkot
₹1,13,992.5
₹1,39,324.2
₹1,51,990
Ranchi
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Shillong
₹1,14,292.5
₹1,39,690.8
₹1,52,390
Silvassa
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Solapur
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Srinagar
₹1,14,037.5
₹1,39,379.2
₹1,52,050
Surat
₹1,13,992.5
₹1,39,324.2
₹1,51,990
Thane
₹1,13,835
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,51,780
Thiruvananthapuram
₹1,14,187.5
₹1,39,562.5
₹1,52,250
Thrissur
₹1,13,377.5
₹1,38,572.5
₹1,51,170
Tirupati
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Vadodara
₹1,13,992.5
₹1,39,324.2
₹1,51,990
Varanasi
₹1,13,865
₹1,39,168.3
₹1,51,820
Vijayawada
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
Visakhapatnam
₹1,14,022.5
₹1,39,360.8
₹1,52,030
View More Cities
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Check Silver Price

Gold ETF

LIC MF Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.60
3Y(%)144.25
5Y(%)201.89
Fund Size(Cr)1344.68
ER(%)0.45

UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.91
3Y(%)144.79
5Y(%)198.90
Fund Size(Cr)4010.66
ER(%)0.52

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.49
3Y(%)143.47
5Y(%)197.93
Fund Size(Cr)25226.06
ER(%)0.49

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.57
3Y(%)142.90
5Y(%)197.44
Fund Size(Cr)2705.10
ER(%)0.44

Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.15
3Y(%)142.44
5Y(%)197.20
Fund Size(Cr)5026.12
ER(%)0.58
view more

gold Rate in India for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,622.5
(240)
₹1,36,427.5
(293.3)
₹1,48,830
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,382.5
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,134.2
(4,115.9)
₹1,48,510
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,015
(960)
₹1,32,018.3
(1,173.3)
₹1,44,020
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,055
(322.5)
₹1,30,845
(394.2)
₹1,42,740
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,377.5
(487.5)
₹1,31,239.2
(595.8)
₹1,43,170
(650)
2026-07-30
₹1,07,865
(967.5)
₹1,31,835
(1,182.5)
₹1,43,820
(1,290)
2026-07-29
₹1,06,897.5
(397.5)
₹1,30,652.5
(485.8)
₹1,42,530
(530)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,500
(1,177.5)
₹1,30,166.7
(1,439.1)
₹1,42,000
(1,570)

gold Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in India (1 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Gold Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

gold pulse

Read More News

Daily Updates on Gold Price

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The gold rate in India for 24 carat is at Rs 151,780 per 10 grams, up 1.98% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,178 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 139,131.70 for 10 grams and Rs 13,913.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 113,835 per 10 grams and Rs 11,383.50 for 1 gram.

As of today, the price for 24 carat 10 gms gold in India stands at approximately Rs 151,780, whereas the gold rate in Dubai is around AED 5,140, which translates to roughly Rs 133,383. This reveals an immediate, upfront price advantage of over Rs 18,397 for buyers in Dubai.

Note: Dubai gold rate conversion does not factor in fees, duties and taxes

Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 151,520 for 10 grams, which is Rs 260 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:

The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 152,230 for 10 grams, which is Rs 450 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 152,030 for 10 grams, which is Rs 250 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,990 for 10 grams, which is Rs 210 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The gold rate in India for 24 carat is at Rs 148,830 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,883 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,427.50 for 10 grams and Rs 13,642.75 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,622.50 per 10 grams and Rs 11,162.25 for 1 gram.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of 1 gram gold today?

What is the price of 10 grams gold today?

What is the difference between 24 karat and 22 karat gold?

What is the difference between KDM and Hallmark Gold?

How many grams are in one tola gold?

What is Hallmark Gold?

How is the hallmarked gold rate in India determined?

Who imports and how is 22 carat gold Price in India?

What is one sovereign of gold?

Is physical gold better or digital gold?

Do you have to pay taxes on Digital Gold?

Is it possible to buy Gold without GST?

How can we check the purity of Gold?

How to safely store Gold in India?

Is 22K gold same as 916 gold?

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