Gold Rate Today in Kerala (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Kerala₹6,016 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Kerala₹5,515 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Kerala (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,016₹6,000₹16
  • 10₹60,160₹60,000₹160
  • 100₹6,01,600₹6,00,000₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Kerala (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,515₹5,500₹15
  • 10₹55,150₹55,000₹150
  • 100₹5,51,500₹5,50,000₹1,500

gold Rate in Kerala for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,500 (200)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,300 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,300 (200)₹59,230 (210)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,100 (0)₹59,020 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Kerala

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,160.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.34%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,940.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.43%

Trend of Gold in Kerala, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

