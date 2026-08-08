Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mangalam Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM CEMENT

BK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹945.20 Closed
0.62₹ 5.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mangalam Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹934.00₹952.45
₹945.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹679.80₹1,023.90
₹945.20
Open Price
₹944.05
Prev. Close
₹939.40
Volume
546

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.41.3819.3229.1640.3612.86
UltraTech Cement		1.1460.77-7.72-0.9413.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.596.4412.4414.0224.0121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.433.1-2.31-19.95-25.22-2.91.37
Shree Cements		1.291.733.63-3.01-13.422.81-1.4
JK Cement		-1.250.87-3.46-9.83-23.7518.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.596.29-0.15-16.8-18.56-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.622.22-1.87-19.94-23.62-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.210.55-4.54-23.98-14.41.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-0.37.548.5-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.5811.975.14-0.65-21.16-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.347.11-2.5-12.8311.9922.615.71
Star Cement		-0.84-0.67-14.93-8.98-22.566.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-2.32-8.03-16.54-26.69-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-0.57-14.95-22.63-37.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-0.27-15.91-11.41-24.05-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-1.83-3.7-8.93-25.8-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.181.83-3.98-18.72-41.44-8.45-4.17
Sagar Cements		-1.09-0.2-9.16-9.92-23.93-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Cement has gained 29.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Mangalam Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5949.77949.27
10966.31954.79
20964.49952.6
50905.13925.58
100884.53892.69
200828.43854.09

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.17%, FII holding fell to 5.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mangalam Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,69,4942.4879.41
2,88,8131.3526.38

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mangalam Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTMangalam Cement - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Update On Commissioning Of Captive Sol
Jul 30, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTMangalam Cement - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 30, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTMangalam Cement - Letter Sent To Shareholders Providing Weblink Of Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-2
Jul 30, 2026, 03:31 AM IST ISTMangalam Cement - Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On 21 August 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTMangalam Cement - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Cement

Mangalam Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1976PLC001705 and registration number is 001705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1758.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anshuman Vikram Jalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yaswant Mishra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajit Cherian Kuruvilla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himalyani Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Cement is ₹945.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Cement?

The Mangalam Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Cement?

The market cap of Mangalam Cement is ₹2,599.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Cement are ₹952.45 and ₹934.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Cement is ₹1,023.90 and 52-week low of Mangalam Cement is ₹679.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Cement has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 1.47% over 3 months, 31.52% over 1 year, 40.36% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement are 20.16 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Cement News

More Mangalam Cement News
Market Pulse