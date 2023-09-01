Follow Us

MANGALAM CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹354.90 Closed
3.6812.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹344.00₹356.40
₹354.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹234.10₹402.00
₹354.90
Open Price
₹344.00
Prev. Close
₹342.30
Volume
4,59,226

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1359.87
  • R2364.33
  • R3372.27
  • Pivot
    351.93
  • S1347.47
  • S2339.53
  • S3335.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5361.84340.61
  • 10365.65338.79
  • 20369.65333.81
  • 50359.26321.8
  • 100327.4311.89
  • 200347.17310.25

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4718.1717.1237.112.8280.5445.18
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund7,14,2150.1821.61

Mangalam Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Cement Ltd.

Mangalam Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1976PLC001705 and registration number is 001705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1566.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A V Jalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. N G Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Director
  • Mr. K C Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Makhan
    Director

FAQs on Mangalam Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹975.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is 262.5 and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹354.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹402.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹234.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

