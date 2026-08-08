What is the share price of Mangalam Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Cement is ₹945.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Cement? The Mangalam Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Cement? The market cap of Mangalam Cement is ₹2,599.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Cement are ₹952.45 and ₹934.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Cement is ₹1,023.90 and 52-week low of Mangalam Cement is ₹679.80 as on .

How has the Mangalam Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Cement has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 1.47% over 3 months, 31.52% over 1 year, 40.36% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement are 20.16 and 2.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global