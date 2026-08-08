Here's the live share price of Mangalam Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.4
|1.38
|19.32
|29.16
|40.36
|12.86
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|6
|0.77
|-7.72
|-0.94
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|6.44
|12.44
|14.02
|24.01
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|3.1
|-2.31
|-19.95
|-25.22
|-2.9
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|1.73
|3.63
|-3.01
|-13.42
|2.81
|-1.4
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|0.87
|-3.46
|-9.83
|-23.75
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|6.29
|-0.15
|-16.8
|-18.56
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|2.22
|-1.87
|-19.94
|-23.62
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|0.55
|-4.54
|-23.98
|-14.4
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-0.3
|7.54
|8.5
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|11.97
|5.14
|-0.65
|-21.16
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|7.11
|-2.5
|-12.83
|11.99
|22.6
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-0.67
|-14.93
|-8.98
|-22.56
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-2.32
|-8.03
|-16.54
|-26.69
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-0.57
|-14.95
|-22.63
|-37.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-0.27
|-15.91
|-11.41
|-24.05
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-1.83
|-3.7
|-8.93
|-25.8
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|1.83
|-3.98
|-18.72
|-41.44
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-0.2
|-9.16
|-9.92
|-23.93
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Cement has gained 29.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|949.77
|949.27
|10
|966.31
|954.79
|20
|964.49
|952.6
|50
|905.13
|925.58
|100
|884.53
|892.69
|200
|828.43
|854.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.17%, FII holding fell to 5.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,69,494
|2.48
|79.41
|2,88,813
|1.35
|26.38
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Cement - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Update On Commissioning Of Captive Sol
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Cement - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Cement - Letter Sent To Shareholders Providing Weblink Of Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-2
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:31 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Cement - Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On 21 August 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Cement - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1976PLC001705 and registration number is 001705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1758.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Cement is ₹945.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Cement is ₹2,599.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Cement are ₹952.45 and ₹934.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Cement is ₹1,023.90 and 52-week low of Mangalam Cement is ₹679.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Cement has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, 1.47% over 3 months, 31.52% over 1 year, 40.36% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement are 20.16 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global