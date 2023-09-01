Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.47
|18.17
|17.12
|37.11
|2.82
|80.54
|45.18
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|7,14,215
|0.18
|21.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mangalam Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1976PLC001705 and registration number is 001705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1566.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹975.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is 262.5 and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹354.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹402.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Cement Ltd. is ₹234.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.