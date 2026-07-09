India’s data-centre market is entering a rapid expansion phase and these three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — are emerging as important growth engines. Maharashtra remains the country’s most mature and dominant data-centre market, Tamil Nadu is increasingly part of the expansion map and Uttar Pradesh has positioned itself as an aggressive new contender with a fresh policy push aimed at attracting massive capital, capacity and jobs.

A data centre is a physical facility that stores, processes and distributes digital data for websites, apps, cloud services, banking systems and other online operations. It is important because it acts as the invisible backbone of the digital economy, keeping services secure, available and fast even when demand is huge or systems fail. In simple terms, every time people stream a video, make an online payment, use cloud storage or access a business platform, a data centre is usually doing the heavy lifting in the background.

Data centres matter even more today because modern life depends on low-latency, always-on digital access and businesses need reliable infrastructure to run operations without interruption. They also support backup systems, cybersecurity protections and disaster recovery, which makes them critical for sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, e-commerce and government services. As Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and digital transactions grow, data centres have become not just technical facilities but strategic national infrastructure that supports economic growth, jobs and long-term competitiveness.

Maharashtra’s infrastructure edge for data centres

Maharashtra continues to hold a dominant share of India’s data-centre stock, backed by favourable policy, strong infrastructure and a deep talent pool. The state has long been one of the most attractive destinations for digital infrastructure because it offers the basic conditions that large data centre operators look for at scale. For companies building large data centres, location matters as much as land, power and policy, and Maharashtra offers a combination that is difficult to match elsewhere in the country.

Mumbai and its surrounding regions have emerged as prime locations for hyperscale and enterprise data facilities. Their advantage lies in superior connectivity, a strong telecom backbone and proximity to undersea cable landing stations, which together make the region highly efficient for global data movement and latency-sensitive operations.

Maharashtra has emerged as India’s top destination for technology investment, with the state industries department and MIDC reporting a data‑centre investment pipeline of Rs 16.69 lakh crore across 44 mega projects.

The portfolio promises about 23,800 MW of combined IT capacity and over 1,46,000 direct jobs. Of those projects, 28 are under active construction representing Rs 7.77 lakh crore in committed capital and generating 99,325 jobs, while 16 are in the planning stage accounting for Rs 8.91 lakh crore and an estimated 46,830 future jobs. Maharashtra Chief Minister directed that more emphasis should be placed on simplifying the process and increasing the availability and distribution of space to complete these key projects on time.

LOIs or Letters of Intent (Offer Letters) have been issued for 28 projects, locking in Rs 12,46,255 crore (74% of the investment value). Thirteen projects worth Rs 3,72,900 crore (22%) are in active processing and three projects worth Rs 66,200 crore (4%) await formal applications. The state has mapped 31,879 MW of capacity across the 44 projects to specific land parcels and is prioritising simplified approvals and space allocation to meet timelines, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Accelerating Data Center Growth across Maharashtra! Chaired a meeting regarding progress of all data centres and coordination of all departments in Mumbai today. Directed immediate land allocation to reputed Central Asian data centre companies with confirmed investment interest… https://t.co/TwtyC37XP5 pic.twitter.com/GWPUhpBQMO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 18, 2026

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region leads development, with the Navi Mumbai hub at Rs 3.48 lakh crore (4,040 MW, seven projects) and the Taloja corridor at Rs 1.31 lakh crore (3,770 MW, four projects); together they account for roughly 28% of committed investment.

Other hubs include Panvel South (Rs 1.20 lakh crore), Solapur (Rs 1.14 lakh crore) and the Pune cluster (Rs 0.84 lakh crore). Major investors include AWS (Rs 0.65 lakh crore pipeline) and Brep Asia III & Blackstone (Rs 2.00 lakh crore). .

These strengths have helped Maharashtra become a natural landing point for major digital infrastructure projects, which include AirTrunk’s 3-Gigawatt data-centre ecosystem at the Raigad Pen Growth Centre, the $11-billion Tata Innovation City announced for Navi Mumbai and the Rs 30,000-crore Palava Green Data Centre Park being developed in Dombivli.

Owing to Maharashtra's Resource Adequacy Plan, more than 4500 MW required for data centres over the next 5 years is already available. पुढील 5 वर्षांत डेटा सेंटरसाठी लागणाऱ्या 4500 मेगावॅटपेक्षा अधिक वीज महाराष्ट्राच्या Resource Adequacy Plan मुळे आधीच उपलब्ध. (विधानसभा, मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/ZQr0MQ8csZ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 17, 2026

The state’s leadership is not just about being first; it is also about being ready for growth. Maharashtra has an installed power capacity of 60,904.97 MW as of February 2026, which gives it a strong electricity base for energy-hungry data centres. The state also has a broad renewable and conventional mix, with its total installed capacity across sources reported at 43,602 MW in the latest economic survey snapshot, helping support round-the-clock industrial power needs.

Tamil Nadu’s growing role in data centres

Tamil Nadu is increasingly being viewed as part of the next wave of India’s data-centre growth. Its growing relevance comes from the wider geographic shift in the sector, as investors look beyond established western markets for new locations that offer land availability, dependable power access and long-term operational stability.

The state’s inclusion alongside Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh shows that India’s digital infrastructure expansion is no longer concentrated in just one or two hubs. As demand rises for AI-ready and energy-efficient computing, Tamil Nadu stands to gain from this broader spread of investment across the country. For investors, that diversification matters because it reduces concentration risk and creates scope for a more balanced national data centre footprint.

At the recent Chennai Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2026, Vinodh Kumar and Rajesh kumar from Guidance Tamil Nadu took the stage to break down Chennai's rise as a global digital infrastructure powerhouse. The discussions highlighted a critical shift in how the state approaches… pic.twitter.com/C8gVTFAted — Guidance Tamil Nadu (@Guidance_TN) May 22, 2026

Tamil Nadu also benefits from the fact that data centre developers increasingly want locations that can support large-scale operations while remaining cost-efficient over the long term. A state that can combine industrial readiness, connectivity and policy continuity becomes more attractive in a market where power reliability, cooling needs and network performance are all

critical to success.

JLL, ASSOCHAM, Structure Research and other industry reports all strongly point to Tamil Nadu emerging as a stronger data-centre destination because of coastal connectivity, lower real-estate costs, skilled talent and supportive state policy.

As the sector matures, the state could emerge as a useful alternative for companies that want to expand beyond crowded markets and spread their infrastructure risk more evenly. In that sense, Tamil Nadu is not just a peripheral participant in India’s data centre boom; it is part of the broader strategic shift toward a more distributed and resilient digital economy.

Uttar Pradesh’s policy push

Uttar Pradesh has moved decisively with the approval of the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy 2026, which is designed to attract more than Rs 2 lakh crore in investment and create an additional 2 gigawatts of data-centre capacity. The state government says the policy’s objective is to make Uttar Pradesh a “Green, AI-ready, and globally competitive Data-Centre hub.”

This is a significant step forward from the earlier policy framework. Uttar Pradesh’s Data Center Policy 2021 was introduced in January 2021 and later amended in November 2022. After that policy expired on January 27, the government brought in the 2026 version to carry the sector into its next phase. Under the 2021 framework, 7 projects have already become operational out of 6 data centre parks and 2 data centre units with a capacity of less than 40 megawatts, involving an investment of about Rs 21,343 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the UP Data Center Policy 2026, paving the way for a stronger digital future.

With a target of ₹2 lakh crore+ investments, 2 GW+ data center capacity, and 50,000 jobs, the policy will accelerate AI, cloud, and digital innovation.

Under the… pic.twitter.com/K1q5SjXIe8 — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) July 7, 2026

Focus on energy, AI and jobs in UP

The new Uttar Pradesh policy places special emphasis on GPU-based infrastructure, energy efficiency and sustainable development. IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Sharma earlier said the policy is built to support next-generation computing needs while also improving the sector’s environmental profile. It includes incentives for Tier-3 and Tier-4 data centres, AI compute booster incentives and green operations incentives.

#UPCabinetDecision Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy-2026 Approved Highlights:

🔸 The new policy will help establish UP as India’s leading data center and digital infrastructure hub.

🔸 Target to attract investments of ₹2+ Lakh Crore in the state under this policy. pic.twitter.com/4dmt0I2P76 — Sunil Kumar Sharma (@sunilsharmamla) July 7, 2026

The state has also proposed additional incentives for projects in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal to encourage investment in these less-developed regions. This geographic push is important because it could spread growth beyond established urban clusters and create new industrial corridors around the state. If implemented effectively, the policy could help Uttar Pradesh build a more distributed and resilient data centre ecosystem.

The Uttar Pradesh government expects the new policy to generate a world-class data-centre ecosystem that will also pull in IT and IT-enabled businesses. That, in turn, could create a wider service economy around data facilities, including maintenance, software support, power management, security and facility operations. Officials say the policy is designed not just to attract hyperscale investment but also to generate longer-term industrial spillovers.

The job creation numbers are substantial. According to the state, the policy aims to generate long-term direct employment for around 7,500 people. It is also expected to create about 50,000 short-term direct jobs during the construction phase of data-centre projects. For a state seeking to diversify its industrial base, those employment gains could make the sector politically and economically attractive.

A recent JM Financial report released on July 6 said Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are currently attracting the highest levels of data-centre investments and workload commitments. JM Financial estimates that India’s data centre capacity could rise to 8.5–9.5 GW by 2030, up from around 2.5 GW currently. It also expects data centre demand to reach 7–8 GW by 2030, nearly three times the current level.

Uttar Pradesh has recently approved a new Data Center Policy 2026 to attract over Rs 2 lakh crore investment in the state that suggests that the industry’s fastest growth may be shifting toward policy-driven states offering new incentives, land and capacity. At the same time, Maharashtra remains the most mature market and is likely to announce more incentives to preserve its leadership position.

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While the JM Financial report singled out Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for current momentum, Maharashtra’s dominance still matters because it remains the benchmark for scale, connectivity and ecosystem depth. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, appears to be part of the broader national spread of investment, with its role likely to grow as firms seek alternate locations and more diversified operating geographies.

State-wise investment details

The available information points to a clear state-wise investment pattern. Uttar Pradesh is targeting more than Rs 2 lakh crore under its new policy and has already seen projects worth about Rs 21,343 crore under the earlier framework. Maharashtra continues to host the largest share of existing data centre stock and remains the anchor market, with reports saying it hosts about 66% of the country’s total data centre capacity, while another market estimate places it at around 45% of future data-centre power capacity.

Tamil Nadu is increasingly becoming part of India’s data centre expansion story, with the state drawing major commitments such as a Rs 9,000 crore data-centre MoU round in 2021 and a Rs 15,000 crore L&T data-centre expansion project in 2026.

This contrast shows how India’s data-centre boom is being driven by different models. Maharashtra offers depth and maturity, Uttar Pradesh offers aggressive policy-led expansion and Tamil Nadu adds geographic diversification and future capacity potential. Together, they form a multi-state growth corridor for India’s digital infrastructure.

Power demand and sector outlook

That scale of growth will have major implications for the power sector, since the report says data centres could account for 7–8% of incremental peak power demand.

This is why energy planning is becoming as important as land and connectivity. Data centres require uninterrupted, high-capacity electricity, efficient cooling systems and robust backup infrastructure. States that can supply that combination, while also offering policy certainty and investment incentives, are likely to capture the largest share of future capital.

India’s data-centre boom is no longer just a story about servers and storage; it is a story about industrial policy, electricity, jobs and regional competitiveness. Maharashtra remains the front-runner because of its mature ecosystem and connectivity advantages. Uttar Pradesh is pushing hard through a new, incentives-heavy policy framework. Tamil Nadu is emerging as an increasingly relevant piece of the national expansion map.

As the sector heads toward the 2030 target, these states will play a central role in determining where India’s digital backbone is built. Their ability to combine policy, power and investment attraction will decide how quickly the country moves from a growing data market to a global digital infrastructure hub.