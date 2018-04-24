- 4900% return in 9 years: Buy this large-cap consumer goods stock and gain 25%
India News
Bad news for China: Beijing fails to get India's support for OBOR before Modi-Xi summitReuters | April 24, 2018 3:28 PM
China failed to get India's support for its ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure project at the end of a foreign ministers' meeting of a major security bloc on Tuesday, ahead of an ice-breaking trip to China this week by India's prime minister.
Renuka Chowdhury's sensational claim: 'Casting couch' exists everywhere, Parliament not immune to itFE Online | April 24, 2018 3:44 PM
Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday made a sensational claim on the alleged culture of 'casting couch' says the culture exists in the Parliament as well.
'Waiting for fun'! BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's '15-minute' challenge to Modi; watch videoFE Online | April 24, 2018 3:45 PM
Propose, oppose but come together to resolve issues: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs on Parliament logjamPTI | April 20, 2018 5:01 PM
Shiv Sena slams PM Modi for speaking on domestic issues abroad and coming back empty-handed from UKPTI | April 20, 2018 4:55 PM
Chattisgarh: Man arrested for allegedly raping, murdering 11-year-old girl at weddingFE Online | April 20, 2018 1:22 PM
-
-
CJI impeachment row: Venkaiah Naidu hits back at criticism, says decision not taken in hasteFE Online | April 24, 2018 4:44 PM
A day after the Opposition led by the Congress mounted a full-frontal attack on the Vice President for rejecting a motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has responded to the allegations that the decision was taken in haste.
-
Missing Indian man located at his Facebook friend’s residence in Pakistan, to be repatriatedFE Online | April 24, 2018 4:41 PM
The Express Tribune report said that the man, identified as Amarjit Singh – a resident of Amritsar — was among the 1,700 people who had gone to Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi.
-
-
Kathua rape-murder: Mehbooba Mufti government approves ordinance on death penalty for child rapists in Jammu and KashmirFE Online | April 24, 2018 4:30 PM
The Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday approved an ordinance relating to the protection of children from sexual violence which provides death penalty or life imprisonment for those found guilty of sexually abusing children up to the age of 12 years.
-
H1-B visa alert: Indian IT professionals to face tough procedures, no work permit to spouses; details herePTI | April 24, 2018 4:19 PM
H1-B visa: The Trump administration is working on proposals to streamline the H-1B visa procedure, the most sought after by Indian IT professionals, to focus on attracting the best and the brightest foreign talents.
-
Shiv Sena takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over gag order to BJP leadersPTI | April 24, 2018 4:16 PM
Taking a dig at Narendra Modi’s gag order to BJP leaders, ally Shiv Sena today said such warnings in the past have not yielded any positive result and the prime minister himself gave “masala” to the media.
-
1998 Coimbatore serial blast convict arrested for plotting to ‘kill’ PM Narendra ModiFE Online | April 24, 2018 4:12 PM
The Coimbatore Police has arrested a 1998 serial blast convict for allegedly plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammed Rafiq.
-
-
West Bengal Panchayat elections: Congress slams TMC over poll violence, wants Centre to impose Article 356 to save democracyFE Online | April 24, 2018 3:46 PM
The Congress party on Tuesday demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state. The move comes following the conflicts between the ruling and the opposition parties during the process of filing nominations for the upcoming elections.
-
-
-
Mumbai man dies after getting run over by train, CCTV footage captures couple pushing him on tracksFE Online | April 24, 2018 3:13 PM
In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old businessman was allegedly pushed in front of a running train at suburban Mulund station in Mumbai by a couple with whom he got involved in a tiff.
-
Hanging is the safest way of execution, Centre tells Supreme CourtFE Online | April 24, 2018 2:38 PM
Centre’s statement came in reply to a Supreme Court direction which had asked it to find alternate ways to hanging for execution of death sentence.
-
Tejashwi Yadav slams NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant; says his Bihar remark exposes mindset of babus in Modi governmentIANS | April 24, 2018 2:21 PM
Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s statement blaming the state for India’s backwardness, saying the remark has exposed the mindset of “babus” in the Modi-led government.
-
Jessica Lall murder case: Manu Sharma to walk free after Sabrina’s pardon? Here’s what Tihar Jail authorities sayFE Online | April 24, 2018 2:18 PM
Manu Sharma had on April 30, 1999, fatally shot Jessica Lall at a bar in the national capital’s Mehrauli area after she had refused to serve him liquor.
-
BIMARU redux: NITI Aayog CEO says Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan keeping India backwardFE Online | April 24, 2018 1:37 PM
The “BIMARU” states of the past continue to pull India backward on social indicators, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
-
Is Modi-Xi summit as significant as Rajiv-Deng meet in 1988? Here’s what Chinese media sayPTI | April 24, 2018 1:36 PM
The Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be as significant as the one between former premier Rajiv Gandhi and then leader of China Deng Xiaoping in 1988, the official Chinese media commented today.
-
PM Narendra Modi launches Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan, stresses on ‘Jan Dhan, Van Dhan, Gobar Dhan’FE Online | April 24, 2018 2:39 PM
Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi was the first person who had envisioned Gram Swaraj.
-
Eyes on 2019 Lok Sabha polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has dinner at Dalit’s homePTI | April 24, 2018 1:09 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a “chaupal” and dined at a Dalit’s house in Pratapgarh last night, in an effort to reach out to Dalits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Here’s Mamata Banerjee’s new weapon to crush BJP in West Bengal. Will it help?FE Online | April 24, 2018 1:15 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party are banking on ‘Social Media Booming’ (the formal name for its social media outreach campaign) to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,
-
Rejection of CJI Dipak Misra impeachment notice ‘illegal’? Legal experts back Venkaiah Naidu, question opposition’s timingFE Online | April 24, 2018 12:58 PM
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led Opposition parties’ impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The Congress termed his decision illegal. However, legal experts have said that the Vice President was well his power to take a call on the notice.
-
Over 5,500 dead voters in Madhya Pradesh’s Kolaras constituency, CEO tells Election CommissionPTI | April 24, 2018 12:58 PM
Over 5,500 dead voters and 1,900 multiple entries were found in the voters list of Madhya Pradesh’s Kolaras assembly constituency, where bye-polls were held on February 24, according to a letter from the state’s CEO to the Election Commission (EC).
-
Kathua incident: Accused Police officials now move Jammu and Kashmir High Court after SIT arrestPTI | April 24, 2018 12:46 PM
A policeman and a SPO arrested in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case have moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking a fresh CBI probe into the matter and quashing of the investigation by the state crime branch.
-
‘Congress have blood on its hands’: Salman Khurshid on anti-Muslim riots during party’s ruleFE Online | April 24, 2018 4:05 PM
Amir, one of the listeners at the event, asked Khurshid that there were incidents of massacre of Muslims in Hashimpura, Maliana, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Bhagalpur, Aligarh etc after country’s independence in 1947.
-
-
MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh delivers a shocker, says porn behind child rape, government may ban itFE Online | April 24, 2018 11:27 AM
In a statement that shocked many, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday said that porn is behind the rising incidents of rape in the country and the government is mulling a ban on it in the state.
