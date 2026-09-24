India News

The Financial Express
Dipke linked the figure to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the vote difference between the ruling NDA and Opposition.
Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma differed on whether a larger bench should hear the case, but agreed to…
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly to discuss India’s…
Indian Express Investigation: From keeping them in the dark to adding new voters, deleting names, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu…
The Supreme Court has ordered private universities across India to submit detailed financial and administrative records, including five years of…
The first V4+India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting saw Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic back India’s permanent membership of the…
Delhi is poised to become a global economic powerhouse by 2050, adding $1.8 trillion in GDP alongside the rise of…
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami oversaw the transfer, calling it a festive gift for construction workers.
India will maintain an independent foreign policy focused on national interests amid US sanctions on Russia and Iran. India prioritizes…
The EC filed its counter-affidavit in response to a July 17 notice on a petition by West Bengal Congress leader…
The MEA has updated passport rules for children under 15, changing validity and fees. Adult and minor passport fees have…
The Union Health Ministry proposes amendments to Drugs Rules, 1945, mandating CCTV surveillance at medical stores to curb unauthorized sale…
US President Donald Trump praised India’s efforts to curb illegal opium cultivation, even as India remains on the US list…
Four BJP-ruled states—Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh—have passed UCC laws, but only Uttarakhand’s is in force.
An Indian Navy unit and a Pakistani naval unit collided in international waters, prompting India to summon Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires…
Tamil Nadu has signed investment agreements worth around Rs 12,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s UK visit, with…
Rajasthan Municipal Election Result 2026 | Rajasthan Local Body Elections: Counting is underway for Rajasthan’s 2026 municipal elections, with results…
The BRICS Summit in New Delhi highlights India’s growing trade deficit with the bloc, importing 3.7 times more than it…