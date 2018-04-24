India News

CJI impeachment row: Venkaiah Naidu hits back at criticism, says decision not taken in haste FE Online | April 24, 2018 4:44 PM A day after the Opposition led by the Congress mounted a full-frontal attack on the Vice President for rejecting a motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has responded to the allegations that the decision was taken in haste.

Kathua rape-murder: Mehbooba Mufti government approves ordinance on death penalty for child rapists in Jammu and Kashmir FE Online | April 24, 2018 4:30 PM The Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday approved an ordinance relating to the protection of children from sexual violence which provides death penalty or life imprisonment for those found guilty of sexually abusing children up to the age of 12 years.

Shiv Sena takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over gag order to BJP leaders PTI | April 24, 2018 4:16 PM Taking a dig at Narendra Modi’s gag order to BJP leaders, ally Shiv Sena today said such warnings in the past have not yielded any positive result and the prime minister himself gave “masala” to the media.

1998 Coimbatore serial blast convict arrested for plotting to ‘kill’ PM Narendra Modi FE Online | April 24, 2018 4:12 PM The Coimbatore Police has arrested a 1998 serial blast convict for allegedly plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammed Rafiq.

Asaram rape case: Centre asks 3 states to tighten security ahead of verdict by Jodhpur court PTI | April 24, 2018 3:55 PM The Centre today asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, an official said.

Hanging is the safest way of execution, Centre tells Supreme Court FE Online | April 24, 2018 2:38 PM Centre’s statement came in reply to a Supreme Court direction which had asked it to find alternate ways to hanging for execution of death sentence.

Is Modi-Xi summit as significant as Rajiv-Deng meet in 1988? Here’s what Chinese media say PTI | April 24, 2018 1:36 PM The Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be as significant as the one between former premier Rajiv Gandhi and then leader of China Deng Xiaoping in 1988, the official Chinese media commented today.

Eyes on 2019 Lok Sabha polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has dinner at Dalit’s home PTI | April 24, 2018 1:09 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a “chaupal” and dined at a Dalit’s house in Pratapgarh last night, in an effort to reach out to Dalits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s Mamata Banerjee’s new weapon to crush BJP in West Bengal. Will it help? FE Online | April 24, 2018 1:15 PM West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party are banking on ‘Social Media Booming’ (the formal name for its social media outreach campaign) to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,

Rejection of CJI Dipak Misra impeachment notice ‘illegal’? Legal experts back Venkaiah Naidu, question opposition’s timing FE Online | April 24, 2018 12:58 PM Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led Opposition parties’ impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The Congress termed his decision illegal. However, legal experts have said that the Vice President was well his power to take a call on the notice.

Over 5,500 dead voters in Madhya Pradesh’s Kolaras constituency, CEO tells Election Commission PTI | April 24, 2018 12:58 PM Over 5,500 dead voters and 1,900 multiple entries were found in the voters list of Madhya Pradesh’s Kolaras assembly constituency, where bye-polls were held on February 24, according to a letter from the state’s CEO to the Election Commission (EC).

Kathua incident: Accused Police officials now move Jammu and Kashmir High Court after SIT arrest PTI | April 24, 2018 12:46 PM A policeman and a SPO arrested in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case have moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking a fresh CBI probe into the matter and quashing of the investigation by the state crime branch.

Asaram rape case verdict: Tight security in Jodhpur, prohibitory orders issued in city PTI | April 24, 2018 11:55 AM Security has been stepped up and prohibitory orders issued in the city ahead of the trial court verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram tomorrow.