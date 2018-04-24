India News

Bad news for China: Beijing fails to get India's support for OBOR before Modi-Xi summit

Bad news for China: Beijing fails to get India's support for OBOR before Modi-Xi summit | April 24, 2018 3:28 PM

China failed to get India's support for its ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure project at the end of a foreign ministers' meeting of a major security bloc on Tuesday, ahead of an ice-breaking trip to China this week by India's prime minister.

Renuka Chowdhury's sensational claim: 'Casting couch' exists everywhere, Parliament not immune to it
Renuka Chowdhury's sensational claim: 'Casting couch' exists everywhere, Parliament not immune to it
| April 24, 2018 3:44 PM

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday made a sensational claim on the alleged culture of 'casting couch' says the culture exists in the Parliament as well.

'Waiting for fun'! BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's '15-minute' challenge to Modi; watch video

| April 24, 2018 3:45 PM

Asaram rape case: Centre asks 3 states to tighten security ahead of verdict by Jodhpur court

| April 24, 2018 3:55 PM

Propose, oppose but come together to resolve issues: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs on Parliament logjam

| April 20, 2018 5:01 PM

Shiv Sena slams PM Modi for speaking on domestic issues abroad and coming back empty-handed from UK

| April 20, 2018 4:55 PM

Chattisgarh: Man arrested for allegedly raping, murdering 11-year-old girl at wedding

| April 20, 2018 1:22 PM
Budget 2018

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 24 Apr )This Week ( 22 Apr - 28 Apr )

SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more