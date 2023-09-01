There has been a great demand for gold in Bangalore (popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India). In this city, the purchase of gold is primarily for the making of jewelry and ornaments. Obviously, it follows the trend of entire India as a whole. Indians have a great history of investing in gold. It acts as a means of investment for consumers in Bangalore, Karnataka’s capital city. There are many gold dealers in the city who form the backbone of the local gold industry. This city of Karnataka has seen a noticeable rise in gold prices over the last year. Demand for gold rises during festivals and marriage ceremonies. Investing in gold can be made using a number of ways, some of which include investing in gold coins, purchasing jewellery, gold bullions, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). The rate of gold in Bangalore is set by international standards. International market fluctuations, US Dollar currency rate, and upsurge in demand are some of the factors that influence gold prices in Bangalore. The state of Karnataka also houses some of the major gold mining firms, with the most popular ones being – Bangalore Ceramics, Labsil Instruments, Timco Enterprises, Devi Mineral Resource India Pvt Ltd, Mehta Dye Chem, and English Indian Clays Ltd.