  MORE MARKET STATS
Gold Rate Today in Bangalore (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Bangalore₹6,016 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Bangalore₹5,515 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Bangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,016₹6,000₹16
  • 10₹60,160₹60,000₹160
  • 100₹6,01,600₹6,00,000₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Bangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,515₹5,500₹15
  • 10₹55,150₹55,000₹150
  • 100₹5,51,500₹5,50,000₹1,500

gold Rate in Bangalore for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,500 (200)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,300 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,300 (200)₹59,230 (210)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,100 (0)₹59,020 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Bangalore

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,430.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,910.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,830.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,340.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.22%

Trend of Gold in Bangalore, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,410.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.27%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Bangalore Facts

There has been a great demand for gold in Bangalore (popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India). In this city, the purchase of gold is primarily for the making of jewelry and ornaments. Obviously, it follows the trend of entire India as a whole. Indians have a great history of investing in gold. It acts as a means of investment for consumers in Bangalore, Karnataka’s capital city. There are many gold dealers in the city who form the backbone of the local gold industry. This city of Karnataka has seen a noticeable rise in gold prices over the last year. Demand for gold rises during festivals and marriage ceremonies. Investing in gold can be made using a number of ways, some of which include investing in gold coins, purchasing jewellery, gold bullions, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). The rate of gold in Bangalore is set by international standards. International market fluctuations, US Dollar currency rate, and upsurge in demand are some of the factors that influence gold prices in Bangalore. The state of Karnataka also houses some of the major gold mining firms, with the most popular ones being – Bangalore Ceramics, Labsil Instruments, Timco Enterprises, Devi Mineral Resource India Pvt Ltd, Mehta Dye Chem, and English Indian Clays Ltd.

