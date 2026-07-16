Jio Financial Services posted its June quarter profit at Rs 830 crore, surging nearly 156% from Rs 325 crore reported in the year-ago period. The sequential jump in profit was even sharper at 209% from Rs 272 crore posted in Q4FY26.

The company’s total revenue from operations for Q1FY27 advanced by a whooping 227% at Rs 2,004 crore against Rs 612 crore posted in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its revenue advanced by 96% from Rs 1,019 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Jio’s total expenses also reported a year-on-year surge of 291% at Rs 991 crore against Rs 254 crore posted in the same quarter last year. While, the QoQ jump in total expenses was posted at 43% from Rs 693 crore.

Jio Financial Q1 highlights

Jio Financial Service’s NBFC business reported its Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 30,667 crore marking a rise of 2.6x. JFSL’s AMC arm reported its AUM at Rs 18,412 crore, rising 21% sequentially, with liquid funds crossing the Rs 10,000 crore mark.

The payment solutions arm posted its total payment value at Rs 19,208 crore, up 2.5x YoY, and the payments banks reported deposits worth Rs 617 crore, rising 1.4x on-year. Its Insurance broking business generated a premium of Rs 238 crore, advancing 1.6x YoT, while Allianz Jio Reinsurance reported its initial market footprint at Rs 266 crore in gross written premiums during its first full quarter of operation

Jio Financial: Q1 growth drivers

The NBFC maintained strong organic growth, with quarterly disbursement exceeding Rs. 11,000 crore. Moreover, the payments Bank commenced FASTag ANPR-based MLFF toll processing operations in this quarter.

The payments solutions launched cross-border collection services as well, enabling Indian exporters to accept international payments.

This quarter also saw the company incorporate Jio Allianz General Insurance as a 50:50 JV with Allianz to offer general insurance & health insurance in India.

Jio – Blackrock joint venture

The joint ventures with BlackRock offered a diversified suite of investment products including mutual funds, ETFs, SIFs and GIFT City funds.

In Q1, JioBlackRock AMC expanded product offerings with the Prism SIF NFO; received final approval from IFSCA to set up retail Fund Management Entity in GIFT City

The AAUM increased 8% in Q1 and closed at Rs 17,979 crore. The investor base comprised of 600+ institutional and 1.2 million retail investors

Jio Financial Services share price

The Jio Financial Services share price ended Thursday’s session flat on stock exchanges. Over the past one month the company’s stock has fallen by more than 2%, while over the past six it has decreased by 15%. So far in 2026 the company’s stock has slipped over 20%.