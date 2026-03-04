Here you will find the gold rate today in Dubai. The current price of 24-carat gold in Dubai is Rs 6,452.50 per 10 gms, which is same as the previous close.
Gold Purity
Price in India
Price in Dubai
Price Difference (Rs)
% Difference
24K
₹1,61,350.00
₹1,58,531.47
₹2,818.53
1.78
22K
₹1,47,904.20
₹1,46,799.78
₹1,104.43
0.75
18K
₹1,21,012.50
₹1,20,633.79
₹378.71
0.31
Today Exchange Rate 1 AED = Rs 24.569
Note: Dubai gold rate conversion does not factor in fees, duties and taxes
The price of 24k gold in India is 1.78% higher than the rate in Dubai (not adjusted for fees, duties and taxes). On the other hand the difference is 0.31% when it comes to 18K gold.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
645.25 د.إ.
645.25 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
10
6,452.5 د.إ.
6,452.5 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
100
64,525 د.إ.
64,525 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,853.15
₹15,853.15
₹0
0
10
₹1,58,531.47
₹1,58,531.47
₹0
0
100
₹15,85,314.73
₹15,85,314.73
₹0
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
597.5 د.إ.
597.5 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
10
5,975 د.إ.
5,975 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
100
59,750 د.إ.
59,750 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,679.98
₹14,679.98
₹0
0
10
₹1,46,799.78
₹1,46,799.78
₹0
0
100
₹14,67,997.75
₹14,67,997.75
₹0
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
491 د.إ.
491 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
10
4,910 د.إ.
4,910 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
100
49,100 د.إ.
49,100 د.إ.
0 د.إ.
0
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,063.38
₹12,063.38
₹0
0
10
₹1,20,633.79
₹1,20,633.79
₹0
0
100
₹12,06,337.9
₹12,06,337.9
₹0
0
City
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
₹1,21,170
(3,825)
₹1,48,096.7
(4,675)
₹1,61,560
(5,100)
₹1,21,110
(3,817.5)
₹1,48,023.3
(4,665.9)
₹1,61,480
(5,090)
₹1,21,365
(3,825)
₹1,48,335
(4,675)
₹1,61,820
(5,100)
₹1,20,802.5
(3,810)
₹1,47,647.5
(4,656.7)
₹1,61,070
(5,080)
₹1,21,200
(3,825)
₹1,48,133.3
(4,675)
₹1,61,600
(5,100)
₹1,20,847.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,702.5
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,130
(5,090)
₹1,21,012.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,904.2
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,350
(5,090)
₹1,21,012.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,904.2
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,350
(5,090)
₹1,21,170
(3,825)
₹1,48,096.7
(4,675)
₹1,61,560
(5,100)
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
4,910 د.إ.
(70)
5,975 د.إ.
(85)
6,452.5 د.إ.
(92.5)
2026-03-01
6,360 د.إ.
(1,625)
5,890 د.إ.
(127.5)
6,360 د.إ.
(137.5)
2026-02-26
4,735 د.إ.
(47.5)
5,762.5 د.إ.
(55)
6,222.5 د.إ.
(60)
2026-02-25
4,782.5 د.إ.
(67.5)
5,817.5 د.إ.
(80)
6,282.5 د.إ.
(85)
2026-02-24
4,715 د.إ.
(55)
5,737.5 د.إ.
(65)
6,197.5 د.إ.
(70)
2026-02-23
4,770 د.إ.
(87.5)
5,802.5 د.إ.
(105)
6,267.5 د.إ.
(115)
The gold rate in Dubai for 24 carat (Gold 999) is at AED 6,452.50 per 10 grams, which is AED unchanged as compared to the previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is AED 645.25 per gm.
The 22 carat (Gold 916) gold rate today in Dubai is AED 5,975 for 10 grams and AED 597.50 for 1 gram.
The price of 18 carat (Gold 750) is AED 4,910 per 10 grams and AED 491 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Dubai for 24 carat (Gold 999) is at AED 6,452.50 per 10 grams, which is AED 92.50 higher as compared to the previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is AED 645.25 per gm.
The 22 carat (Gold 916) gold rate today in Dubai is AED 5,975 for 10 grams and AED 597.50 for 1 gram.
The price of 18 carat (Gold 750) is AED 4,910 per 10 grams and AED 491 for 1 gram.