Gold Purity Price in India Price in Dubai Price Difference (Rs) % Difference 24K ₹1,61,350.00 ₹1,58,531.47 ₹2,818.53 1.78 22K ₹1,47,904.20 ₹1,46,799.78 ₹1,104.43 0.75 18K ₹1,21,012.50 ₹1,20,633.79 ₹378.71 0.31

Mar 04, 2026 , 12:01 AM IST

Today Exchange Rate 1 AED = Rs 24.569

Note: Dubai gold rate conversion does not factor in fees, duties and taxes

The price of 24k gold in India is 1.78% higher than the rate in Dubai (not adjusted for fees, duties and taxes). On the other hand the difference is 0.31% when it comes to 18K gold.