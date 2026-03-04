Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gold Rate Today in Dubai

4th March 2026
Mar 4, 2026
GOLD Rate in Dubai ‏645.25 د.إ.‏ / gm 24 CaratGOLD Rate in Dubai ‏597.5 د.إ.‏ / gm 22 CaratGOLD Rate in Dubai ‏491 د.إ.‏ / gm 18 Carat

Here you will find the gold rate today in Dubai. The current price of 24-carat gold in Dubai is Rs 6,452.50 per 10 gms, which is same as the previous close.

Today gold Price / 10 gm in India and Dubai (INR)

Gold Purity
Price in India
Price in Dubai
Price Difference (Rs)
% Difference
24K
₹1,61,350.00
₹1,58,531.47
₹2,818.53
1.78
22K
₹1,47,904.20
₹1,46,799.78
₹1,104.43
0.75
18K
₹1,21,012.50
₹1,20,633.79
₹378.71
0.31
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today Exchange Rate 1 AED = Rs 24.569

Note: Dubai gold rate conversion does not factor in fees, duties and taxes

The price of 24k gold in India is 1.78% higher than the rate in Dubai (not adjusted for fees, duties and taxes). On the other hand the difference is 0.31% when it comes to 18K gold.

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (AED)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
‏645.25 د.إ.‏
‏645.25 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
10
‏6,452.5 د.إ.‏
‏6,452.5 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
100
‏64,525 د.إ.‏
‏64,525 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,853.15
₹15,853.15
₹0
0
10
₹1,58,531.47
₹1,58,531.47
₹0
0
100
₹15,85,314.73
₹15,85,314.73
₹0
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (AED)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
‏597.5 د.إ.‏
‏597.5 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
10
‏5,975 د.إ.‏
‏5,975 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
100
‏59,750 د.إ.‏
‏59,750 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,679.98
₹14,679.98
₹0
0
10
₹1,46,799.78
₹1,46,799.78
₹0
0
100
₹14,67,997.75
₹14,67,997.75
₹0
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (AED)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
‏491 د.إ.‏
‏491 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
10
‏4,910 د.إ.‏
‏4,910 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
100
‏49,100 د.إ.‏
‏49,100 د.إ.‏
‏0 د.إ.‏
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in Dubai (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,063.38
₹12,063.38
₹0
0
10
₹1,20,633.79
₹1,20,633.79
₹0
0
100
₹12,06,337.9
₹12,06,337.9
₹0
0
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

gold Rate Today in India Metro Cities (10 GM)

City
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
Ahmedabad
₹1,21,170
(3,825)
₹1,48,096.7
(4,675)
₹1,61,560
(5,100)
Bangalore
₹1,21,110
(3,817.5)
₹1,48,023.3
(4,665.9)
₹1,61,480
(5,090)
Chennai
₹1,21,365
(3,825)
₹1,48,335
(4,675)
₹1,61,820
(5,100)
Delhi
₹1,20,802.5
(3,810)
₹1,47,647.5
(4,656.7)
₹1,61,070
(5,080)
Hyderabad
₹1,21,200
(3,825)
₹1,48,133.3
(4,675)
₹1,61,600
(5,100)
Kolkata
₹1,20,847.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,702.5
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,130
(5,090)
Mumbai
₹1,21,012.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,904.2
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,350
(5,090)
Pune
₹1,21,012.5
(3,817.5)
₹1,47,904.2
(4,665.8)
₹1,61,350
(5,090)
Surat
₹1,21,170
(3,825)
₹1,48,096.7
(4,675)
₹1,61,560
(5,100)
Mar 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

gold Rate in Dubai for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
‏4,910 د.إ.‏
(70)
‏5,975 د.إ.‏
(85)
‏6,452.5 د.إ.‏
(92.5)
2026-03-01
‏6,360 د.إ.‏
(1,625)
‏5,890 د.إ.‏
(127.5)
‏6,360 د.إ.‏
(137.5)
2026-02-26
‏4,735 د.إ.‏
(47.5)
‏5,762.5 د.إ.‏
(55)
‏6,222.5 د.إ.‏
(60)
2026-02-25
‏4,782.5 د.إ.‏
(67.5)
‏5,817.5 د.إ.‏
(80)
‏6,282.5 د.إ.‏
(85)
2026-02-24
‏4,715 د.إ.‏
(55)
‏5,737.5 د.إ.‏
(65)
‏6,197.5 د.إ.‏
(70)
2026-02-23
‏4,770 د.إ.‏
(87.5)
‏5,802.5 د.إ.‏
(105)
‏6,267.5 د.إ.‏
(115)

gold Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Dubai (1 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

gold pulse

Read More News

Daily Updates on Gold Price in Dubai

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 3rd, 2026

The gold rate in Dubai for 24 carat (Gold 999) is at AED 6,452.50 per 10 grams, which is AED unchanged as compared to the previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is AED 645.25 per gm.


The 22 carat (Gold 916) gold rate today in Dubai is AED 5,975 for 10 grams and AED 597.50 for 1 gram.

The price of 18 carat (Gold 750) is AED 4,910 per 10 grams and AED 491 for 1 gram.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 2nd, 2026

The gold rate in Dubai for 24 carat (Gold 999) is at AED 6,452.50 per 10 grams, which is AED 92.50 higher as compared to the previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is AED 645.25 per gm.


The 22 carat (Gold 916) gold rate today in Dubai is AED 5,975 for 10 grams and AED 597.50 for 1 gram.

The price of 18 carat (Gold 750) is AED 4,910 per 10 grams and AED 491 for 1 gram.

View More

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
Gold Rate in Bangalore
Gold Rate in Chennai
Gold Rate in Delhi
Gold Rate in Hyderabad
Gold Rate in Kolkata
Gold Rate in Mumbai
Gold Rate in Pune
Gold Rate in Surat
View More

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
Silver Rate in Bangalore
Silver Rate in Chennai
Silver Rate in Delhi
Silver Rate in Hyderabad
Silver Rate in Kolkata
Silver Rate in Mumbai
Silver Rate in Pune
Silver Rate in Surat
View More
icon
Market Pulse