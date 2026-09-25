The Financial Express
Former SC judge’s April 2025 opinion says Tata Trusts protocol for nominee directors would be contrary to law.
Tata Sons refutes Tata Trusts’ claims challenging N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, citing legal opinions supporting the resolution’s validity and the board’s…
L&T Technology Services will announce Q2 FY27 results on Oct. 19 and may consider an interim dividend; track the board…
Public banks to go on strike from Sept 28-30. Central govt employees to get salary by Sept 25.
Pine Labs partners with Google Cloud to develop AI tools for Indian merchants, focusing on sales, payments, and advertising to…
H.G. Infra secures completion certificate for Delhi’s ₹1,393 crore UER-II road project; see key project details.
Maruti Suzuki India launches a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser at Manesar, using surplus solar power for cleaner manufacturing. Plans…
India’s semiconductor market aims to grow to $110-120 billion by 2030, targeting a 25% share of global chip demand by…
See how Kotak views AI slowdown as a double-edged sword for IT firms, with deflation risks and new AI services…
West Bengal Industry Minister Tapas Roy said the 33 projects represent a combined proposed investment of around Rs 60,000 crore…
Waaree Energies clears Indosolar merger, offering 1 Waaree share for every 11 Indosolar shares; see key terms and approval steps.
Data centres, Information Technology and IT-enabled services lead the investments, with four projects worth around Rs 1.43 lakh crore.
Read how KPIL secured Rs 2,025 crore in new domestic and overseas orders across T&D, buildings and factories, and oil…
BDL wins an Rs 811 crore MoD contract to supply 160 DRDO-designed SAT-SAAW weapons over the next two years.
Gautam Adani reclaims title as India’s richest individual, surpassing Mukesh Ambani in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, highlighting…
India’s apparel exporters may gain a competitive edge as new UK and EU trade deals reduce tariffs, addressing long-standing disadvantages…
Welspun Corp’s FY27 order book tops Rs 44,100 crore on major US, Saudi and India pipe deals; read how demand…
Persistent Systems has acquired 83.25% of German IT firm Nagarro SE’s shares, surpassing the takeover threshold. The deal aims to…