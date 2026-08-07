Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|M R Maniveni Foods
|36.00
|6.00
|20.00
|10,000
|PDP Shipping & Projects
|58.00
|9.57
|19.76
|2,000
|Icon Facilitators
|81.00
|10.70
|15.22
|25,200
|Supertech EV
|39.18
|3.56
|9.99
|22,800
|Abril Paper Tech
|35.50
|2.82
|8.63
|4,000
|Sodhani Capital
|70.90
|5.30
|8.08
|8,000
|AJC Jewel Manufacturers
|123.15
|8.60
|7.51
|3,600
|Game Changers Texfab
|130.00
|9.00
|7.44
|1,06,800
|Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products
|77.79
|4.79
|6.56
|20,800
|MPK Steels (I)
|96.00
|5.70
|6.31
|17,600
|Purple Wave Infocom
|245.70
|11.70
|5.00
|51,000
|Goel Construction Company
|483.00
|23.00
|5.00
|8,800
|Rachit Prints
|199.50
|9.50
|5.00
|3,000
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|68.90
|3.28
|5.00
|18,000
|Retaggio Industries
|51.26
|2.44
|5.00
|6,000
|Seemax Resources
|60.44
|2.87
|4.99
|43,000
|INDO SMC
|466.65
|22.20
|4.99
|56,000
|Paradeep Parivahan
|245.40
|11.65
|4.98
|26,400
|Digilogic Systems
|170.95
|8.10
|4.97
|62,400
|Safecure Services
|23.85
|1.12
|4.93
|2,400
|SK Minerals & Additives
|460.00
|21.10
|4.81
|24,000
|Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex
|115.00
|5.00
|4.55
|66,000
|LGT Global Hospitality
|41.00
|1.78
|4.54
|7,200
|GLEN Industries
|115.00
|4.98
|4.53
|1,99,200
|GRE Renew Enertech
|182.00
|7.50
|4.30
|3,600
|Valencia India
|18.90
|0.75
|4.13
|7,200
|Sugs Lloyd
|170.00
|6.70
|4.10
|84,000
|PAN HR Solution
|58.95
|2.25
|3.97
|1,600
|Oval Projects Engineering
|55.00
|2.00
|3.77
|12,800
|Sampat Aluminium
|39.80
|1.40
|3.65
|3,600
|Vahh Chemicals
|52.50
|1.83
|3.61
|6,000
|Repono
|76.60
|2.54
|3.43
|4,800
|Kiaasa Retail
|33.50
|1.10
|3.40
|3,000
|Millworks Technologies
|813.10
|26.45
|3.36
|2,70,400
|NSB BPO Solutions
|67.80
|2.10
|3.20
|1,000
|Msafe Equipments
|208.00
|6.00
|2.97
|63,000
|B.R.Goyal Infrastructure
|180.00
|5.00
|2.86
|1,01,000
|Infinity Infoway
|400.00
|9.95
|2.55
|4,000
|Fractal Industries
|215.30
|5.30
|2.52
|600
|Nanta Tech
|410.00
|9.45
|2.36
|15,600
|Unified Data- Tech Solutions
|395.30
|8.55
|2.21
|22,800
|Emiac Technologies
|94.00
|2.00
|2.17
|3,600
|Jungle Camps India
|45.00
|0.89
|2.02
|1,600
|Zelio E-Mobility
|710.40
|13.90
|2.00
|76,500
|Avax Apparels and Ornaments
|49.50
|0.95
|1.96
|8,000
|Infonative Solutions
|38.00
|0.72
|1.93
|11,200
|Goldline Pharmaceutical
|42.00
|0.79
|1.92
|78,000
|Dachepalli Publishers
|77.95
|1.46
|1.91
|9,600
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|35.35
|0.62
|1.79
|6,000
|Autofurnish
|59.95
|1.00
|1.70
|6,000
|Highness Microelectronics
|183.00
|3.00
|1.67
|10,800
|Aten Papers & Foam
|21.00
|0.34
|1.65
|4,800
|Adon Agro Commodities
|87.00
|1.36
|1.59
|8,92,000
|Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants
|231.00
|3.40
|1.49
|17,400
|Harikanta Overseas
|70.00
|1.00
|1.45
|2,400
|Yajur Fibres
|37.99
|0.49
|1.31
|7,200
|Vandan Foods
|24.00
|0.29
|1.22
|4,800
|Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
|334.00
|4.00
|1.21
|16,800
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|54.50
|0.65
|1.21
|6,000
|Shining Tools
|87.00
|1.00
|1.16
|1,200
|Neetu Yoshi
|165.00
|1.75
|1.07
|59,200
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|293.00
|3.00
|1.03
|1,200
|Swasth Foodtech India
|17.15
|0.17
|1.00
|2,400
|Monika Alcobev
|190.00
|1.85
|0.98
|6,400
|Ameenji Rubber
|140.00
|1.35
|0.97
|14,400
|Chemkart India
|199.90
|1.90
|0.96
|4,200
|Vegorama Punjabi Angithi
|202.70
|1.65
|0.82
|12,800
|Telge Projects
|164.05
|1.20
|0.74
|6,000
|Manoj Jewellers
|27.95
|0.20
|0.72
|32,000
|Aureate Tradde
|35.00
|0.25
|0.72
|44,000
|B.D. Industries (Pune)
|109.40
|0.65
|0.60
|1,200
|KVS Castings
|66.00
|0.35
|0.53
|50,000
|Indobell Insulations
|74.39
|0.39
|0.53
|4,500
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|240.00
|1.20
|0.50
|22,200
|Adcounty Media India
|88.15
|0.15
|0.17
|26,400
|L.K. Mehta Polymers
|38.30
|0.05
|0.13
|1,600
|Elfin Agro India
|82.10
|0.10
|0.12
|3,000
|Safety Controls & Devices
|69.90
|0.03
|0.04
|17,600
|Neptune Logitek
|33.12
|0.01
|0.03
|7,000
|Super Iron Foundry
|39.51
|0.01
|0.03
|1,200
|Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre
|52.00
|0
|0
|1,600
|H.M. Electro Mech
|55.12
|0
|0
|1,600
|Valplast Technologies
|37.00
|0
|0
|2,000
|Technichem Organics
|47.00
|0
|0
|4,000
|Accretion Nutraveda
|303.50
|0
|0
|7,000
|Unisem Agritech
|52.00
|0
|0
|8,000
|Diksha Polymers
|140.00
|0
|0
|10,800
|CapitalNumbers Infotech
|90.00
|0
|0
|6,000
|Praruh Technologies
|80.00
|0
|0
|14,000
|Globtier Infotech
|16.00
|0
|0
|1,600
|Prodocs Solutions
|169.00
|0
|0
|1,000
|Logiciel Solutions
|32.00
|0
|0
|600
|Defrail Technologies
|69.00
|0
|0
|3,200
|Leapfrog Engineering Services
|22.51
|0
|0
|30,000
|Cryogenic OGS
|340.00
|0
|0
|11,250
|Davin Sons Retail
|28.00
|0
|0
|2,000
|CLN Energy
|500.00
|0
|0
|1,200
|Anubhav Plast
|51.50
|0
|0
|1,600
|Om Metallogic
|33.30
|0
|0
|1,600
|Sihora Industries
|59.00
|0
|0
|2,000
|Hannah Joseph Hospital
|106.50
|0
|0
|2,000
|NIS Management
|48.10
|0
|0
|1,200
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|107.30
|0
|0
|3,200
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|61.00
|0
|0
|1,200
|Earkart
|139.95
|-0.05
|-0.04
|1,000
|Umiya Mobile
|57.85
|-0.05
|-0.09
|20,000
|DSM Fresh Foods
|71.90
|-0.09
|-0.13
|33,600
|JD Cables
|208.30
|-0.30
|-0.14
|39,200
|Takyon Networks
|20.00
|-0.03
|-0.15
|14,000
|Rajesh Power Services
|859.00
|-2.50
|-0.29
|24,700
|Shipwaves Online
|2.90
|-0.01
|-0.34
|1,00,000
|Aritas Vinyl
|13.60
|-0.05
|-0.37
|15,000
|NACDAC Infrastructure
|25.89
|-0.11
|-0.42
|4,000
|Kratikal Tech
|160.00
|-0.80
|-0.50
|61,000
|Parmeshwar Metal
|195.00
|-1.00
|-0.51
|4,000
|Admach Systems
|380.05
|-1.95
|-0.51
|1,200
|Desco Infratech
|183.50
|-1.00
|-0.54
|16,500
|CSM Technologies
|102.20
|-0.55
|-0.54
|17,029
|Patel Chem Specialities
|92.11
|-0.58
|-0.63
|8,000
|Beezaasan Explotech
|407.00
|-2.95
|-0.72
|7,200
|Shreenath Paper Products
|13.00
|-0.10
|-0.76
|12,000
|Mehul Telecom
|87.30
|-0.70
|-0.80
|2,400
|Shayona Engineering
|143.80
|-1.20
|-0.83
|14,000
|Tipco Engineering India
|171.00
|-1.50
|-0.87
|28,800
|Bhavik Enterprises
|143.00
|-1.25
|-0.87
|5,000
|Exato Technologies
|625.55
|-6.40
|-1.01
|15,500
|Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading
|55.50
|-0.60
|-1.07
|10,000
|K. V. Toys India
|284.50
|-3.50
|-1.22
|18,000
|Amwill Health Care
|41.50
|-0.53
|-1.26
|3,600
|Gabion Technologies India
|80.95
|-1.05
|-1.28
|12,800
|Astonea Labs
|270.00
|-3.75
|-1.37
|2,000
|Chatterbox Technologies
|51.75
|-0.75
|-1.43
|30,000
|Ace Alpha Tech
|137.00
|-2.00
|-1.44
|1,000
|Citichem India
|17.00
|-0.25
|-1.45
|2,000
|Mother Nutri Foods
|159.00
|-2.50
|-1.55
|3,600
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|65.95
|-1.05
|-1.57
|8,000
|Devson Catalyst
|241.00
|-3.90
|-1.59
|42,000
|Nukleus Office Solutions
|209.45
|-3.45
|-1.62
|9,000
|Shree Refrigerations
|326.60
|-5.40
|-1.63
|1,76,500
|Crazy Snacks
|60.00
|-1.00
|-1.64
|3,000
|Rikhav Securities
|47.00
|-0.83
|-1.74
|11,200
|Solarium Green Energy
|168.20
|-3.00
|-1.75
|8,100
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|139.00
|-2.60
|-1.84
|43,200
|Gallard Steel
|158.95
|-3.05
|-1.88
|9,000
|GB Logistics Commerce
|25.00
|-0.50
|-1.96
|27,600
|Solvex Edibles
|19.49
|-0.39
|-1.96
|8,000
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|38.60
|-0.77
|-1.96
|10,800
|Shanmuga Hospital
|45.50
|-1.00
|-2.15
|4,000
|Justo Realfintech Ltd
|90.00
|-1.99
|-2.16
|3,000
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|30.00
|-0.71
|-2.31
|3,200
|Sampark India Logistics
|89.51
|-2.14
|-2.33
|6,400
|Yash Highvoltage
|960.00
|-23.00
|-2.34
|39,750
|K K Silk Mills
|9.52
|-0.23
|-2.36
|12,000
|SMR Jewels
|85.02
|-2.10
|-2.41
|5,000
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|24.00
|-0.60
|-2.44
|14,400
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
|385.00
|-10.00
|-2.53
|1,200
|Mahamaya Lifesciences
|169.85
|-4.65
|-2.66
|13,200
|NAPS Global India
|45.75
|-1.25
|-2.66
|11,200
|Apollo Techno Industries
|120.00
|-3.50
|-2.83
|19,000
|Marc Loire Fashions
|34.00
|-1.00
|-2.86
|2,400
|Susan Electricals India
|232.40
|-7.10
|-2.96
|2,51,000
|Atharva Poly-Plast
|77.00
|-2.71
|-3.40
|1,02,000
|Asston Pharmaceuticals
|79.20
|-2.80
|-3.41
|15,000
|Systematic Industries
|216.05
|-8.05
|-3.59
|19,200
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|453.15
|-17.30
|-3.68
|3,70,800
|Liotech Industries
|101.50
|-3.95
|-3.75
|18,400
|Mittal Sections
|27.16
|-1.11
|-3.93
|9,000
|UHM Vacation
|34.99
|-1.48
|-4.06
|40,000
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|62.60
|-2.67
|-4.09
|1,56,000
|Toss the Coin
|230.00
|-9.95
|-4.15
|900
|Mehul Colours
|50.75
|-2.25
|-4.25
|6,400
|Nisus Finance Services Co.
|170.95
|-7.60
|-4.26
|68,800
|Srigee DLM
|75.25
|-3.75
|-4.75
|9,600
|Kenrik Industries
|7.02
|-0.36
|-4.88
|6,000
|Spinaroo Commercial
|54.00
|-2.78
|-4.90
|2,000
|Hamps Bio
|24.24
|-1.26
|-4.94
|4,000
|3B Films
|14.90
|-0.78
|-4.97
|69,000
|Landmark Global Learning
|11.66
|-0.61
|-4.97
|38,400
|Abram Food
|39.90
|-2.09
|-4.98
|4,800
|Swastika Castal
|93.48
|-4.91
|-4.99
|8,000
|Astron Multigrain
|15.98
|-0.84
|-4.99
|8,000
|Global Ocean Logistics India
|115.90
|-6.10
|-5.00
|4,800
|Identixweb
|61.65
|-3.36
|-5.17
|2,000
|Yaashvi Jewellers
|78.25
|-4.32
|-5.23
|1,20,000
|Riddhi Display Equipments
|33.50
|-1.91
|-5.39
|1,200
|Shlokka Dyes
|24.64
|-1.41
|-5.41
|21,600
|Jivial Industries
|79.90
|-4.58
|-5.42
|12,000
|Chiraharit
|7.58
|-0.44
|-5.49
|24,000
|Sunsky Logistics
|39.99
|-2.48
|-5.84
|7,500
|Recode Studios
|226.00
|-14.65
|-6.09
|62,400
|Speciality Medicines
|156.65
|-11.35
|-6.76
|25,000
|SSMD Agrotech India
|61.20
|-4.50
|-6.85
|11,000
|Ravelcare
|118.50
|-9.35
|-7.31
|7,000
|Merritronix
|351.00
|-27.85
|-7.35
|82,000
|Stanbik Agro
|27.90
|-4.89
|-14.91
|4,000