Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aashka Hospitals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|63
|1.00
|1.61
|93,000
AccelerateBS India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|288.45
|13.70
|4.99
|33,600
Achyut Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|53.95
|2.55
|4.96
|4,500
Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.
Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7.8
|0
|0
|0
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|375
|6.75
|1.83
|16,800
Alkosign Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|123.3
|3.15
|2.62
|28,500
Alphalogic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|242.5
|6.00
|2.54
|36,000
Amanaya Ventures Ltd.
Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|14
|0
|0
|0
Ambo Agritec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|30.9
|-2.05
|-6.22
|12,000
Anuroop Packaging Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|21.35
|-0.30
|-1.39
|2,759
Asarfi Hospital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|122.8
|-3.05
|-2.42
|76,000
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|54.06
|0.06
|0.11
|17,600
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|474
|-16.00
|-3.27
|8,000
B-Right Realestate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|135
|-10.50
|-7.22
|3,200
Cargosol Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|46
|3.00
|6.98
|24,000
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|79.3
|0
|0
|0
CFF Fluid Control Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|448.5
|21.35
|5.00
|1,31,200
Command Polymers Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|26
|0
|0
|0
Comrade Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|165
|1.00
|0.61
|32,000
Concord Control Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|470.5
|11.30
|2.46
|23,000
Containe Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|70.15
|0.85
|1.23
|6,000
Cosmic CRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|322.8
|15.05
|4.89
|1,53,600
DAPS Advertising Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|38.99
|4.50
|13.05
|40,000
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|62.1
|-0.40
|-0.64
|8,000
Dharni Capital Services Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|26.01
|0
|0
|0
Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|138
|1.15
|0.84
|15,000
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|21.53
|0
|0
|0
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|156.05
|-1.45
|-0.92
|71,000
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|71.05
|-3.21
|-4.32
|39,000
Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|600.1
|0.10
|0.02
|2,400
Ekennis Software Service Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|95
|0
|0
|0
EKI Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.7
|2.40
|0.56
|48,130
EP Biocomposites Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|229.8
|0
|0
|0
Evoq Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|15.35
|0.45
|3.02
|8,000
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|303
|-11.30
|-3.60
|46,000
Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|29.8
|-1.20
|-3.87
|6,000
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4.1
|-0.19
|-4.43
|20,000
Getalong Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|165
|13.00
|8.55
|2,000
Gian Life Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|27
|0.43
|1.62
|1,86,824
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|47.5
|0
|0
|6,000
Goel Food Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|190
|15.70
|9.01
|800
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|305
|3.95
|1.31
|7,290
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4.98
|0.03
|0.61
|1,40,000
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|232
|4.35
|1.91
|25,600
Indong Tea Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|20.05
|-0.95
|-4.52
|36,000
Innokaiz India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|148.5
|-8.10
|-5.17
|84,800
Insolation Energy Ltd
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|357.65
|-18.80
|-4.99
|10,000
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|44
|1.19
|2.78
|24,000
Jayant Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|95.8
|-0.21
|-0.22
|8,250
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|25
|-0.69
|-2.69
|12,000
Kaka Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|201.4
|30.80
|18.05
|6,44,000
Kesar India Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|215
|0
|0
|0
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,718
|-5.65
|-0.33
|20,750
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|80
|0
|0
|2,000
Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|34.51
|-1.81
|-4.98
|2,000
Macfos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|375
|14.45
|4.01
|28,800
Mafia Trends Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|15.99
|0
|0
|0
Maiden Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|123
|15.89
|14.84
|3,20,000
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|143.5
|-1.40
|-0.97
|23,200
Maruti Interior Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|199
|-4.50
|-2.21
|5,000
Modis Navnirman Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|173.5
|-2.50
|-1.42
|2,400
Nanavati Ventures Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|55
|0
|0
|0
Naturo Indiabull Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|15.3
|-0.90
|-5.56
|20,000
Olatech Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|194
|8.15
|4.39
|30,000
Omnipotent Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7.99
|-0.01
|-0.12
|6,000
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|21.55
|0.05
|0.23
|38,400
Patron Exim Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|10.16
|0.16
|1.60
|28,000
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|190
|-2.80
|-1.45
|600
PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|218.55
|0
|0
|0
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|223.9
|0
|0
|2,000
Prevest Denpro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|490
|-5.85
|-1.18
|9,200
Promax Power Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|64
|0
|0
|0
Prospect Commodities Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|75
|0
|0
|0
Quality RO Industries Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|58.66
|0
|0
|0
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.
Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|170
|0
|0
|0
Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|61.6
|0.13
|0.21
|34,800
ResGen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|79
|-1.66
|-2.06
|1,23,000
Retina Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|57
|1.49
|2.68
|16,000
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|109
|1.75
|1.63
|1,000
Rhetan TMT Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|10.12
|0.28
|2.85
|82,500
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|10.9
|0
|0
|0
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|26.6
|0.01
|0.04
|9,600
Samor Reality Ltd.
Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|29.75
|0
|0
|0
Sancode Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|79
|-2.15
|-2.65
|9,000
SBL Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|79.7
|-7.30
|-8.39
|30,000
Scarnose International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|80
|0.05
|0.06
|4,000
Sealmatic India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|576.3
|3.25
|0.57
|15,000
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|77.01
|-7.69
|-9.08
|8,000
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.
Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|28
|0
|0
|0
Shoora Designs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|90.75
|-4.77
|-4.99
|3,000
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|200
|17.80
|9.77
|62,000
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|152
|1.00
|0.66
|13,600
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd.
Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8.17
|0
|0
|0
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|67.69
|0
|0
|0
Steelman Telecom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|146
|-3.95
|-2.63
|15,600
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|84
|1.37
|1.66
|41,600
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|227.7
|1.45
|0.64
|81,500
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|319.85
|23.65
|7.98
|9,322
Suumaya Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7.84
|0.37
|4.95
|33,750
SVJ Enterprises Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|94.46
|0
|0
|0
SVS Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7.55
|0.29
|3.99
|42,000
Technopack Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|97.05
|-0.95
|-0.97
|18,000
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|73.1
|-2.90
|-3.82
|22,400
Trident Lifeline Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|210
|-5.65
|-2.62
|9,600
Vedant Asset Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|42.2
|0.20
|0.48
|3,000
Veefin Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|251.9
|15.45
|6.53
|2,67,200
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|2.66
|-0.13
|-4.66
|1,83,700
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|247.2
|10.65
|4.50
|59,000