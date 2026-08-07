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102418.19 Closed
0.29+300.62 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2
1M
4.5
3M
8.9
6M
16
1Y
-3.5
5Y
1923.9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
M R Maniveni Foods		36.006.0020.0010,000
PDP Shipping & Projects		58.009.5719.762,000
Icon Facilitators		81.0010.7015.2225,200
Supertech EV		39.183.569.9922,800
Abril Paper Tech		35.502.828.634,000
Sodhani Capital		70.905.308.088,000
AJC Jewel Manufacturers		123.158.607.513,600
Game Changers Texfab		130.009.007.441,06,800
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products		77.794.796.5620,800
MPK Steels (I)		96.005.706.3117,600
Purple Wave Infocom		245.7011.705.0051,000
Goel Construction Company		483.0023.005.008,800
Rachit Prints		199.509.505.003,000
Yashhtej Industries (India)		68.903.285.0018,000
Retaggio Industries		51.262.445.006,000
Seemax Resources		60.442.874.9943,000
INDO SMC		466.6522.204.9956,000
Paradeep Parivahan		245.4011.654.9826,400
Digilogic Systems		170.958.104.9762,400
Safecure Services		23.851.124.932,400
SK Minerals & Additives		460.0021.104.8124,000
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex		115.005.004.5566,000
LGT Global Hospitality		41.001.784.547,200
GLEN Industries		115.004.984.531,99,200
GRE Renew Enertech		182.007.504.303,600
Valencia India		18.900.754.137,200
Sugs Lloyd		170.006.704.1084,000
PAN HR Solution		58.952.253.971,600
Oval Projects Engineering		55.002.003.7712,800
Sampat Aluminium		39.801.403.653,600
Vahh Chemicals		52.501.833.616,000
Repono		76.602.543.434,800
Kiaasa Retail		33.501.103.403,000
Millworks Technologies		813.1026.453.362,70,400
NSB BPO Solutions		67.802.103.201,000
Msafe Equipments		208.006.002.9763,000
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure		180.005.002.861,01,000
Infinity Infoway		400.009.952.554,000
Fractal Industries		215.305.302.52600
Nanta Tech		410.009.452.3615,600
Unified Data- Tech Solutions		395.308.552.2122,800
Emiac Technologies		94.002.002.173,600
Jungle Camps India		45.000.892.021,600
Zelio E-Mobility		710.4013.902.0076,500
Avax Apparels and Ornaments		49.500.951.968,000
Infonative Solutions		38.000.721.9311,200
Goldline Pharmaceutical		42.000.791.9278,000
Dachepalli Publishers		77.951.461.919,600
Rajnandini Fashion India		35.350.621.796,000
Autofurnish		59.951.001.706,000
Highness Microelectronics		183.003.001.6710,800
Aten Papers & Foam		21.000.341.654,800
Adon Agro Commodities		87.001.361.598,92,000
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants		231.003.401.4917,400
Harikanta Overseas		70.001.001.452,400
Yajur Fibres		37.990.491.317,200
Vandan Foods		24.000.291.224,800
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution		334.004.001.2116,800
Kasturi Metal Composite		54.500.651.216,000
Shining Tools		87.001.001.161,200
Neetu Yoshi		165.001.751.0759,200
Narmadesh Brass Industries		293.003.001.031,200
Swasth Foodtech India		17.150.171.002,400
Monika Alcobev		190.001.850.986,400
Ameenji Rubber		140.001.350.9714,400
Chemkart India		199.901.900.964,200
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi		202.701.650.8212,800
Telge Projects		164.051.200.746,000
Manoj Jewellers		27.950.200.7232,000
Aureate Tradde		35.000.250.7244,000
B.D. Industries (Pune)		109.400.650.601,200
KVS Castings		66.000.350.5350,000
Indobell Insulations		74.390.390.534,500
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		240.001.200.5022,200
Adcounty Media India		88.150.150.1726,400
L.K. Mehta Polymers		38.300.050.131,600
Elfin Agro India		82.100.100.123,000
Safety Controls & Devices		69.900.030.0417,600
Neptune Logitek		33.120.010.037,000
Super Iron Foundry		39.510.010.031,200
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre		52.00001,600
H.M. Electro Mech		55.12001,600
Valplast Technologies		37.00002,000
Technichem Organics		47.00004,000
Accretion Nutraveda		303.50007,000
Unisem Agritech		52.00008,000
Diksha Polymers		140.000010,800
CapitalNumbers Infotech		90.00006,000
Praruh Technologies		80.000014,000
Globtier Infotech		16.00001,600
Prodocs Solutions		169.00001,000
Logiciel Solutions		32.0000600
Defrail Technologies		69.00003,200
Leapfrog Engineering Services		22.510030,000
Cryogenic OGS		340.000011,250
Davin Sons Retail		28.00002,000
CLN Energy		500.00001,200
Anubhav Plast		51.50001,600
Om Metallogic		33.30001,600
Sihora Industries		59.00002,000
Hannah Joseph Hospital		106.50002,000
NIS Management		48.10001,200
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		107.30003,200
Riyaasat Lifestyle		61.00001,200
Earkart		139.95-0.05-0.041,000
Umiya Mobile		57.85-0.05-0.0920,000
DSM Fresh Foods		71.90-0.09-0.1333,600
JD Cables		208.30-0.30-0.1439,200
Takyon Networks		20.00-0.03-0.1514,000
Rajesh Power Services		859.00-2.50-0.2924,700
Shipwaves Online		2.90-0.01-0.341,00,000
Aritas Vinyl		13.60-0.05-0.3715,000
NACDAC Infrastructure		25.89-0.11-0.424,000
Kratikal Tech		160.00-0.80-0.5061,000
Parmeshwar Metal		195.00-1.00-0.514,000
Admach Systems		380.05-1.95-0.511,200
Desco Infratech		183.50-1.00-0.5416,500
CSM Technologies		102.20-0.55-0.5417,029
Patel Chem Specialities		92.11-0.58-0.638,000
Beezaasan Explotech		407.00-2.95-0.727,200
Shreenath Paper Products		13.00-0.10-0.7612,000
Mehul Telecom		87.30-0.70-0.802,400
Shayona Engineering		143.80-1.20-0.8314,000
Tipco Engineering India		171.00-1.50-0.8728,800
Bhavik Enterprises		143.00-1.25-0.875,000
Exato Technologies		625.55-6.40-1.0115,500
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading		55.50-0.60-1.0710,000
K. V. Toys India		284.50-3.50-1.2218,000
Amwill Health Care		41.50-0.53-1.263,600
Gabion Technologies India		80.95-1.05-1.2812,800
Astonea Labs		270.00-3.75-1.372,000
Chatterbox Technologies		51.75-0.75-1.4330,000
Ace Alpha Tech		137.00-2.00-1.441,000
Citichem India		17.00-0.25-1.452,000
Mother Nutri Foods		159.00-2.50-1.553,600
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		65.95-1.05-1.578,000
Devson Catalyst		241.00-3.90-1.5942,000
Nukleus Office Solutions		209.45-3.45-1.629,000
Shree Refrigerations		326.60-5.40-1.631,76,500
Crazy Snacks		60.00-1.00-1.643,000
Rikhav Securities		47.00-0.83-1.7411,200
Solarium Green Energy		168.20-3.00-1.758,100
Horizon Reclaim (India)		139.00-2.60-1.8443,200
Gallard Steel		158.95-3.05-1.889,000
GB Logistics Commerce		25.00-0.50-1.9627,600
Solvex Edibles		19.49-0.39-1.968,000
Icodex Publishing Solutions		38.60-0.77-1.9610,800
Shanmuga Hospital		45.50-1.00-2.154,000
Justo Realfintech Ltd		90.00-1.99-2.163,000
Dhillon Freight Carrier		30.00-0.71-2.313,200
Sampark India Logistics		89.51-2.14-2.336,400
Yash Highvoltage		960.00-23.00-2.3439,750
K K Silk Mills		9.52-0.23-2.3612,000
SMR Jewels		85.02-2.10-2.415,000
Kanishk Aluminium India		24.00-0.60-2.4414,400
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms		385.00-10.00-2.531,200
Mahamaya Lifesciences		169.85-4.65-2.6613,200
NAPS Global India		45.75-1.25-2.6611,200
Apollo Techno Industries		120.00-3.50-2.8319,000
Marc Loire Fashions		34.00-1.00-2.862,400
Susan Electricals India		232.40-7.10-2.962,51,000
Atharva Poly-Plast		77.00-2.71-3.401,02,000
Asston Pharmaceuticals		79.20-2.80-3.4115,000
Systematic Industries		216.05-8.05-3.5919,200
Poojaa Precision Engg.		453.15-17.30-3.683,70,800
Liotech Industries		101.50-3.95-3.7518,400
Mittal Sections		27.16-1.11-3.939,000
UHM Vacation		34.99-1.48-4.0640,000
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		62.60-2.67-4.091,56,000
Toss the Coin		230.00-9.95-4.15900
Mehul Colours		50.75-2.25-4.256,400
Nisus Finance Services Co.		170.95-7.60-4.2668,800
Srigee DLM		75.25-3.75-4.759,600
Kenrik Industries		7.02-0.36-4.886,000
Spinaroo Commercial		54.00-2.78-4.902,000
Hamps Bio		24.24-1.26-4.944,000
3B Films		14.90-0.78-4.9769,000
Landmark Global Learning		11.66-0.61-4.9738,400
Abram Food		39.90-2.09-4.984,800
Swastika Castal		93.48-4.91-4.998,000
Astron Multigrain		15.98-0.84-4.998,000
Global Ocean Logistics India		115.90-6.10-5.004,800
Identixweb		61.65-3.36-5.172,000
Yaashvi Jewellers		78.25-4.32-5.231,20,000
Riddhi Display Equipments		33.50-1.91-5.391,200
Shlokka Dyes		24.64-1.41-5.4121,600
Jivial Industries		79.90-4.58-5.4212,000
Chiraharit		7.58-0.44-5.4924,000
Sunsky Logistics		39.99-2.48-5.847,500
Recode Studios		226.00-14.65-6.0962,400
Speciality Medicines		156.65-11.35-6.7625,000
SSMD Agrotech India		61.20-4.50-6.8511,000
Ravelcare		118.50-9.35-7.317,000
Merritronix		351.00-27.85-7.3582,000
Stanbik Agro		27.90-4.89-14.914,000
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
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Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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