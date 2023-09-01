Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE SME IPO Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE SME IPO

BSE SME IPO
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹37,458.92 Closed
1.32+489.47 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

48
35
1W
7.4
1M
22.3
3M
53.4
6M
52.8
1Y
128
5Y
1913.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aashka Hospitals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
631.001.61
93,000
AccelerateBS India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
288.4513.704.99
33,600
Achyut Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
53.952.554.96
4,500
Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.
Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7.800
0
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3756.751.83
16,800
Alkosign Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
123.33.152.62
28,500
Alphalogic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
242.56.002.54
36,000
Amanaya Ventures Ltd.
Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1400
0
Ambo Agritec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
30.9-2.05-6.22
12,000
Anuroop Packaging Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
21.35-0.30-1.39
2,759
Asarfi Hospital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
122.8-3.05-2.42
76,000
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
54.060.060.11
17,600
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
474-16.00-3.27
8,000
B-Right Realestate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
135-10.50-7.22
3,200
Cargosol Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
463.006.98
24,000
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
79.300
0
CFF Fluid Control Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
448.521.355.00
1,31,200
Command Polymers Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2600
0
Comrade Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1651.000.61
32,000
Concord Control Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
470.511.302.46
23,000
Containe Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
70.150.851.23
6,000
Cosmic CRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
322.815.054.89
1,53,600
DAPS Advertising Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
38.994.5013.05
40,000
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
62.1-0.40-0.64
8,000
Dharni Capital Services Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
26.0100
0
Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1381.150.84
15,000
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
21.5300
0
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
156.05-1.45-0.92
71,000
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
71.05-3.21-4.32
39,000
Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
600.10.100.02
2,400
Ekennis Software Service Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
9500
0
EKI Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.72.400.56
48,130
EP Biocomposites Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
229.800
0
Evoq Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
15.350.453.02
8,000
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
303-11.30-3.60
46,000
Fabino Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
29.8-1.20-3.87
6,000
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4.1-0.19-4.43
20,000
Getalong Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
16513.008.55
2,000
Gian Life Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
270.431.62
1,86,824
47.500
6,000
Goel Food Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
19015.709.01
800
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3053.951.31
7,290
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4.980.030.61
1,40,000
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2324.351.91
25,600
Indong Tea Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
20.05-0.95-4.52
36,000
Innokaiz India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
148.5-8.10-5.17
84,800
Insolation Energy Ltd
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
357.65-18.80-4.99
10,000
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
441.192.78
24,000
Jayant Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
95.8-0.21-0.22
8,250
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
25-0.69-2.69
12,000
Kaka Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
201.430.8018.05
6,44,000
Kesar India Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
21500
0
1,718-5.65-0.33
20,750
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8000
2,000
34.51-1.81-4.98
2,000
Macfos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
37514.454.01
28,800
Mafia Trends Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
15.9900
0
Maiden Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
12315.8914.84
3,20,000
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
143.5-1.40-0.97
23,200
Maruti Interior Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
199-4.50-2.21
5,000
Modis Navnirman Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
173.5-2.50-1.42
2,400
Nanavati Ventures Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5500
0
Naturo Indiabull Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
15.3-0.90-5.56
20,000
Olatech Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1948.154.39
30,000
Omnipotent Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7.99-0.01-0.12
6,000
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
21.550.050.23
38,400
Patron Exim Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
10.160.161.60
28,000
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
190-2.80-1.45
600
PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
218.5500
0
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
223.900
2,000
Prevest Denpro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
490-5.85-1.18
9,200
Promax Power Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6400
0
Prospect Commodities Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7500
0
Quality RO Industries Ltd.
Aug 30, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
58.6600
0
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.
Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
17000
0
61.60.130.21
34,800
ResGen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
79-1.66-2.06
1,23,000
Retina Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
571.492.68
16,000
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1091.751.63
1,000
Rhetan TMT Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
10.120.282.85
82,500
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.
Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
10.900
0
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
26.60.010.04
9,600
Samor Reality Ltd.
Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
29.7500
0
Sancode Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
79-2.15-2.65
9,000
SBL Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
79.7-7.30-8.39
30,000
Scarnose International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
800.050.06
4,000
Sealmatic India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
576.33.250.57
15,000
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
77.01-7.69-9.08
8,000
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.
Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2800
0
Shoora Designs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
90.75-4.77-4.99
3,000
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
20017.809.77
62,000
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1521.000.66
13,600
8.1700
0
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
67.6900
0
Steelman Telecom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
146-3.95-2.63
15,600
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
841.371.66
41,600
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
227.71.450.64
81,500
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
319.8523.657.98
9,322
Suumaya Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7.840.374.95
33,750
SVJ Enterprises Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
94.4600
0
SVS Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7.550.293.99
42,000
Technopack Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
97.05-0.95-0.97
18,000
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
73.1-2.90-3.82
22,400
Trident Lifeline Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
210-5.65-2.62
9,600
Vedant Asset Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
42.20.200.48
3,000
Veefin Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
251.915.456.53
2,67,200
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
2.66-0.13-4.66
1,83,700
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
247.210.654.50
59,000

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data