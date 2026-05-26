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Rajnandini Fashion India Share Price

Sector
Retail

Rajnandini Fashion India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 26, 2026 and will close on May 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 59.00-63.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Rajnandini Fashion India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Rajnandini Fashion India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trent		5.660.9211.510.18-22.1941.9439.64
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.82-3.26-0.5-22.81-35.46-13.58-8.39
Vedant Fashions		-2.96-6.494.77-30.92-43.29-30.46-14.8
V2 Retail		5.6416.0520.91-4.220.13211.8280.52
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		7.855.38-1.74-12.45-22.35-29.77-18.86
Raymond Lifestyle		-1.92-10.18-18.83-36.4-32.15-36.65-23.96
Vaibhav Global		2.433.87-0.9-3.45-11.92-8.63-22.98
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-0.18-6.89-12.18-11.350.52-3.4619.9
Baazar Style Retail		-1.81-11.6913.213.6627.97-4.79-2.9
Cantabil Retail India		-1.71-11.47-18.65-12.23-7.740.5124.22
Go Fashion (India)		27.076.791.56-37.8-61.37-33.67-23.47
Credo Brands Marketing		10.979.391.81-14.27-52.43-34.81-22.64
Purple United Sales		14.3141.629.46-20.9955.6924.6414.13
Saraswati Saree Depot		2.37-0.34-1.82-23.64-35.95-32.7-21.15
Forcas Studio		2.8145.73-18.8310.15-9.24-5.65
S D Retail		0-102.27-16.63-34.43-15.82-9.82
Future Lifestyle Fashions		4.17027.129.49-6.83-31.66-51.28
Future Enterprises		2.27-4.264.654.65-25-11.54-45.25

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Rajnandini Fashion India

Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109RJ2010PLC033059 and registration number is 033059. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Retail - Apparel/Accessories
  • Address
    G1-41, RIICO, Tonk Road, Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur Rajasthan 302022
  • Contact
    cs@rfil.in
    https://rfil.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikesh Sushil Lunawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Lunawat
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priyanka Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Mandhana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubham Jain
    Independent Director

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