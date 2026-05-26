Rajnandini Fashion India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 26, 2026 and will close on May 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹59.00-63.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trent
|5.66
|0.92
|11.51
|0.18
|-22.19
|41.94
|39.64
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.82
|-3.26
|-0.5
|-22.81
|-35.46
|-13.58
|-8.39
|Vedant Fashions
|-2.96
|-6.49
|4.77
|-30.92
|-43.29
|-30.46
|-14.8
|V2 Retail
|5.64
|16.05
|20.91
|-4.2
|20.13
|211.82
|80.52
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|7.85
|5.38
|-1.74
|-12.45
|-22.35
|-29.77
|-18.86
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-1.92
|-10.18
|-18.83
|-36.4
|-32.15
|-36.65
|-23.96
|Vaibhav Global
|2.43
|3.87
|-0.9
|-3.45
|-11.92
|-8.63
|-22.98
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-0.18
|-6.89
|-12.18
|-11.35
|0.52
|-3.46
|19.9
|Baazar Style Retail
|-1.81
|-11.69
|13.2
|13.66
|27.97
|-4.79
|-2.9
|Cantabil Retail India
|-1.71
|-11.47
|-18.65
|-12.23
|-7.74
|0.51
|24.22
|Go Fashion (India)
|27.07
|6.79
|1.56
|-37.8
|-61.37
|-33.67
|-23.47
|Credo Brands Marketing
|10.97
|9.39
|1.81
|-14.27
|-52.43
|-34.81
|-22.64
|Purple United Sales
|14.31
|41.6
|29.46
|-20.99
|55.69
|24.64
|14.13
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|2.37
|-0.34
|-1.82
|-23.64
|-35.95
|-32.7
|-21.15
|Forcas Studio
|2.81
|4
|5.73
|-18.83
|10.15
|-9.24
|-5.65
|S D Retail
|0
|-10
|2.27
|-16.63
|-34.43
|-15.82
|-9.82
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|4.17
|0
|27.12
|9.49
|-6.83
|-31.66
|-51.28
|Future Enterprises
|2.27
|-4.26
|4.65
|4.65
|-25
|-11.54
|-45.25
Source: Dion Global
Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109RJ2010PLC033059 and registration number is 033059. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global