Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109RJ2010PLC033059 and registration number is 033059. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.