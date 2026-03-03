Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Astonea Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTONEA LABS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Astonea Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹158.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Astonea Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.50₹158.50
₹158.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.00₹185.00
₹158.50
Open Price
₹158.50
Prev. Close
₹158.50
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Astonea Labs has gained 3.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.84%.

Astonea Labs’s current P/E of 35.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Astonea Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astonea Labs		2.262.928.56-10.0516.845.333.16
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Astonea Labs has gained 16.84% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Astonea Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Astonea Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Astonea Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5156.22157.21
10156.49156.91
20156.39156.83
50156.59156.81
100158.04157.61
200133.440

Astonea Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Astonea Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding fell to 2.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Astonea Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTAstonea Labs - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of Astonea Labs Limited
Feb 28, 2026, 12:26 AM ISTAstonea Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 27Th February, 2026
Feb 25, 2026, 12:30 AM ISTAstonea Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval For Variation In The Objects Of The Initial Public Off
Feb 13, 2026, 10:43 PM ISTAstonea Labs - Acquisition Of Immovable Property (Land)
Feb 06, 2026, 9:11 PM ISTAstonea Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 06Th February, 2026

About Astonea Labs

Astonea Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304CH2017PLC041482 and registration number is 041482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Gulati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Singh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Salina Chalana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Vir Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astonea Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Astonea Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astonea Labs is ₹158.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astonea Labs?

The Astonea Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astonea Labs?

The market cap of Astonea Labs is ₹166.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astonea Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astonea Labs are ₹158.50 and ₹158.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astonea Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astonea Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astonea Labs is ₹185.00 and 52-week low of Astonea Labs is ₹118.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Astonea Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astonea Labs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, 5.67% over 3 months, 16.84% over 1 year, 5.33% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astonea Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astonea Labs are 35.96 and 3.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Astonea Labs News

More Astonea Labs News
icon
Market Pulse