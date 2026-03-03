Here's the live share price of Astonea Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Astonea Labs has gained 3.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.84%.
Astonea Labs’s current P/E of 35.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astonea Labs
|2.26
|2.92
|8.56
|-10.05
|16.84
|5.33
|3.16
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Astonea Labs has gained 16.84% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Astonea Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.22
|157.21
|10
|156.49
|156.91
|20
|156.39
|156.83
|50
|156.59
|156.81
|100
|158.04
|157.61
|200
|133.44
|0
In the latest quarter, Astonea Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding fell to 2.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
|Astonea Labs - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of Astonea Labs Limited
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
|Astonea Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On 27Th February, 2026
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
|Astonea Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval For Variation In The Objects Of The Initial Public Off
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
|Astonea Labs - Acquisition Of Immovable Property (Land)
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
|Astonea Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 06Th February, 2026
Astonea Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304CH2017PLC041482 and registration number is 041482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astonea Labs is ₹158.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astonea Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astonea Labs is ₹166.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astonea Labs are ₹158.50 and ₹158.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astonea Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astonea Labs is ₹185.00 and 52-week low of Astonea Labs is ₹118.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astonea Labs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, 5.67% over 3 months, 16.84% over 1 year, 5.33% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astonea Labs are 35.96 and 3.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.