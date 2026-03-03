Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Asston Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASSTON PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Asston Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
-5.88₹ -5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Asston Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.21₹126.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹85.00
Volume
5,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asston Pharmaceuticals has declined 8.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.97%.

Asston Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 27.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Asston Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asston Pharmaceuticals		-2.440-19.18-20.69-35.97-13.81-8.53
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Asston Pharmaceuticals has declined 35.97% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Asston Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Asston Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Asston Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.7482.55
1081.7482.17
2081.4882.3
5083.9784.15
10086.9589.15
20068.450

Asston Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asston Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Asston Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:33 PM ISTAsston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 02, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTAsston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Feb 07, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTAsston Pharma. - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Jan 30, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTAsston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 30, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTAsston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

About Asston Pharmaceuticals

Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304MH2019PTC324187 and registration number is 324187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Ashish Narayan Sakalkar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Saili Jayaram More
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Chandrakant Badakh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Shahpurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asston Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Asston Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asston Pharmaceuticals?

The Asston Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asston Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asston Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asston Pharmaceuticals are ₹80.00 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asston Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asston Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Asston Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asston Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -5.88% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -13.14% over 3 months, -35.97% over 1 year, -13.81% across 3 years, and -8.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asston Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asston Pharmaceuticals are 27.71 and 1.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Asston Pharmaceuticals News

More Asston Pharmaceuticals News
icon
Market Pulse