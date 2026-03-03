Here's the live share price of Asston Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asston Pharmaceuticals has declined 8.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.97%.
Asston Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 27.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asston Pharmaceuticals
|-2.44
|0
|-19.18
|-20.69
|-35.97
|-13.81
|-8.53
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Asston Pharmaceuticals has declined 35.97% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Asston Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.74
|82.55
|10
|81.74
|82.17
|20
|81.48
|82.3
|50
|83.97
|84.15
|100
|86.95
|89.15
|200
|68.45
|0
In the latest quarter, Asston Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
|Asston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Asston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|Asston Pharma. - Cancellation of Board Meeting
|Jan 30, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|Asston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Asston Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304MH2019PTC324187 and registration number is 324187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Asston Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asston Pharmaceuticals are ₹80.00 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asston Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of Asston Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Asston Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -5.88% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -13.14% over 3 months, -35.97% over 1 year, -13.81% across 3 years, and -8.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asston Pharmaceuticals are 27.71 and 1.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.