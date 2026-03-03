Here's the live share price of Earkart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Earkart has gained 0.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.53%.
Earkart’s current P/E of 31.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Earkart has gained 4.53% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Earkart has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|147.6
|149.21
|10
|151.9
|151.56
|20
|157.49
|155.54
|50
|163.57
|166.7
|100
|159.93
|0
|200
|79.96
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Earkart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Earkart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 23, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
|Earkart - Submission Of Transcript Of Valueportal Event Held On Tuesday, January 20, 2026 At 14:00 P.M.
|Jan 20, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Earkart - Submission Of Voice Recording Of Valueportal Event Held On January 20, 2026.
|Jan 14, 2026, 9:06 PM IST
|Earkart - Intimation Regarding Bragging Govt. Orders.
Earkart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2021PLC399313 and registration number is 399313. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earkart is ₹148.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Earkart is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Earkart is ₹204.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Earkart are ₹148.95 and ₹148.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earkart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earkart is ₹265.95 and 52-week low of Earkart is ₹135.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Earkart has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -6.51% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, 4.53% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 0.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Earkart are 31.80 and 3.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.