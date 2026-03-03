Facebook Pixel Code
Earkart Share Price

NSE
BSE

EARKART

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Earkart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.70 Closed
-0.20₹ -0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Earkart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.70₹148.95
₹148.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.50₹265.95
₹148.70
Open Price
₹148.90
Prev. Close
₹149.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Earkart has gained 0.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.53%.

Earkart’s current P/E of 31.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Earkart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Earkart has gained 4.53% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Earkart has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).

Earkart Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Earkart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.6149.21
10151.9151.56
20157.49155.54
50163.57166.7
100159.930
20079.960

Earkart Share Holding Pattern

Earkart Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTEarkart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 14, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTEarkart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 23, 2026, 4:31 PM ISTEarkart - Submission Of Transcript Of Valueportal Event Held On Tuesday, January 20, 2026 At 14:00 P.M.
Jan 20, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTEarkart - Submission Of Voice Recording Of Valueportal Event Held On January 20, 2026.
Jan 14, 2026, 9:06 PM ISTEarkart - Intimation Regarding Bragging Govt. Orders.

About Earkart

Earkart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2021PLC399313 and registration number is 399313. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Misra
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Monika Misra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Giri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Salesha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidhartha Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshman Shyam Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajhkumar Jaain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Earkart Share Price

What is the share price of Earkart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Earkart is ₹148.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Earkart?

The Earkart is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Earkart?

The market cap of Earkart is ₹204.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Earkart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Earkart are ₹148.95 and ₹148.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Earkart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Earkart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Earkart is ₹265.95 and 52-week low of Earkart is ₹135.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Earkart performed historically in terms of returns?

The Earkart has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -6.51% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, 4.53% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 0.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Earkart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Earkart are 31.80 and 3.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Earkart News

