Defrail Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEFRAIL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Rubber
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Defrail Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.98 Closed
-5.19₹ -4.87
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Defrail Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.30₹90.35
₹88.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.46₹122.00
₹88.98
Open Price
₹90.01
Prev. Close
₹93.85
Volume
17,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Defrail Technologies has declined 0.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.41%.

Defrail Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Defrail Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Defrail Technologies		-11.02-17.19-1.41-1.41-1.41-0.47-0.28
Pix Transmissions		-2.427.230.241.040.8125.6833.09
Apcotex Industries		-1.68-0.33-7.76-10.9213.58-6.2314.56
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-6.856.72-18.37-17.29-24.0255.71109.38
GRP		5.91-2.393.29-12.91-22.3538.9354.56
Rubfila International		-0.05-8.98-11.35-21.86-4.91-0.62-0.27
Harrisons Malayalam		-2.7613.709.65-12.361.6215.195.65
Modi Rubber		-6.99-13.301.78-2.0610.9219.67-8.43
Indag Rubber		-3.26-14.79-28.03-22.69-21.85-5.96-2.08
Vikas Ecotech		-9.46-14.65-16.25-35.58-42.49-23.04-6.64
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		-4.06-12.97-25.03-24.37-26.60-17.3732.63
Dolfin Rubbers		1.940.23-1.95-11.90-13.2311.6541.36
Ameenji Rubber		-0.82-4.13-17.888.498.492.751.64
Rishiroop		-4.12-4.20-15.35-30.19-22.16-3.421.59
M M Rubber Company		-13.08-18.24-23.15-21.28-9.20-13.871.21
Vamshi Rubber		-5.62-9.29-14.11-20.30-5.1921.2519.07
Eastern Treads		0.370.33-6.72-4.28-17.97-0.42-13.37

Over the last one year, Defrail Technologies has declined 1.41% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (0.81%), Apcotex Industries (13.58%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (-24.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Defrail Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (33.09%) and Apcotex Industries (14.56%).

Defrail Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.6398.94
10104.42101.33
20104.83101.33
5058.970
10029.480
20014.740

Defrail Technologies Share Holding Pattern

Jan 19, 2026, 1:51 PM ISTDefrail Technologies - Listing of Equity Shares of Defrail Technologies Ltd

About Defrail Technologies

Defrail Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30204HR2023PLC115548 and registration number is 115548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Ashi Aggarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Karnavat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu Dhulia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Grover
    Independent Director

FAQs on Defrail Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Defrail Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Defrail Technologies is ₹88.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Defrail Technologies?

The Defrail Technologies is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Defrail Technologies?

The market cap of Defrail Technologies is ₹62.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Defrail Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Defrail Technologies are ₹90.35 and ₹87.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Defrail Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Defrail Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Defrail Technologies is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Defrail Technologies is ₹81.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Defrail Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Defrail Technologies has shown returns of -5.19% over the past day, -11.81% for the past month, -1.41% over 3 months, -1.41% over 1 year, -0.47% across 3 years, and -0.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Defrail Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Defrail Technologies are 0.00 and 5.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

