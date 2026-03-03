Here's the live share price of Defrail Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Defrail Technologies has declined 0.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.41%.
Defrail Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Defrail Technologies
|-11.02
|-17.19
|-1.41
|-1.41
|-1.41
|-0.47
|-0.28
|Pix Transmissions
|-2.42
|7.23
|0.24
|1.04
|0.81
|25.68
|33.09
|Apcotex Industries
|-1.68
|-0.33
|-7.76
|-10.92
|13.58
|-6.23
|14.56
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-6.85
|6.72
|-18.37
|-17.29
|-24.02
|55.71
|109.38
|GRP
|5.91
|-2.39
|3.29
|-12.91
|-22.35
|38.93
|54.56
|Rubfila International
|-0.05
|-8.98
|-11.35
|-21.86
|-4.91
|-0.62
|-0.27
|Harrisons Malayalam
|-2.76
|13.70
|9.65
|-12.36
|1.62
|15.19
|5.65
|Modi Rubber
|-6.99
|-13.30
|1.78
|-2.06
|10.92
|19.67
|-8.43
|Indag Rubber
|-3.26
|-14.79
|-28.03
|-22.69
|-21.85
|-5.96
|-2.08
|Vikas Ecotech
|-9.46
|-14.65
|-16.25
|-35.58
|-42.49
|-23.04
|-6.64
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|-4.06
|-12.97
|-25.03
|-24.37
|-26.60
|-17.37
|32.63
|Dolfin Rubbers
|1.94
|0.23
|-1.95
|-11.90
|-13.23
|11.65
|41.36
|Ameenji Rubber
|-0.82
|-4.13
|-17.88
|8.49
|8.49
|2.75
|1.64
|Rishiroop
|-4.12
|-4.20
|-15.35
|-30.19
|-22.16
|-3.42
|1.59
|M M Rubber Company
|-13.08
|-18.24
|-23.15
|-21.28
|-9.20
|-13.87
|1.21
|Vamshi Rubber
|-5.62
|-9.29
|-14.11
|-20.30
|-5.19
|21.25
|19.07
|Eastern Treads
|0.37
|0.33
|-6.72
|-4.28
|-17.97
|-0.42
|-13.37
Over the last one year, Defrail Technologies has declined 1.41% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (0.81%), Apcotex Industries (13.58%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (-24.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Defrail Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (33.09%) and Apcotex Industries (14.56%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.63
|98.94
|10
|104.42
|101.33
|20
|104.83
|101.33
|50
|58.97
|0
|100
|29.48
|0
|200
|14.74
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 19, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
|Defrail Technologies - Listing of Equity Shares of Defrail Technologies Ltd
Defrail Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30204HR2023PLC115548 and registration number is 115548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Defrail Technologies is ₹88.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Defrail Technologies is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Defrail Technologies is ₹62.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Defrail Technologies are ₹90.35 and ₹87.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Defrail Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Defrail Technologies is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Defrail Technologies is ₹81.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Defrail Technologies has shown returns of -5.19% over the past day, -11.81% for the past month, -1.41% over 3 months, -1.41% over 1 year, -0.47% across 3 years, and -0.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Defrail Technologies are 0.00 and 5.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.