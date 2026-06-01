Liotech Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2020PLC114008 and registration number is 114008. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.