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Liotech Industries Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Liotech Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 1, 2026 and will close on Jun 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 321.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Liotech Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Liotech Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Steel		-0.581.070.849.3828.6422.0913.13
Tata Steel		-0.56-1.58-1.4223.3629.1924.2513.52
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		1.5710.723.4251.3358.2134.3411.07
Shyam Metalics and Energy		2.711.416.0318.6815.4547.7620.94
NMDC Steel		1.044.4511.946.3117.143.287.04
Lloyds Engineering Works		6.1127.4260.1341.3720.6554.25112.39
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		-0.9327.7353.3548.2343.731.6435.51
Technocraft Industries (India)		-5.42-0.798.825.39-20.9511.0344.23
Bansal Wire Industries		0.357.3524.61-1.09-12.22-3.15-1.9
Prakash Industries		3.174.1214.339.71-10.3136.511.36
Steel Exchange India		23.228.2661.2143.6653.66-4.7217.38
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-10.030.7912.153.72-3.18.274.89
Beekay Steel Industries		6.82-6.56-4.15-4.15-4.15-1.4-0.84
Manaksia Steels		3.08-2.9321.918.03522.4522.08
Vraj Iron & Steel		3.3-0.725.55-4.23-30.3-20.32-12.74
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing		1.42-25.17-16.18-59.36-77.61-21.2-13.32
Incredible Industries		0.793.958.36-12.06-22.6119.534.61
Bonlon Industries		5.06-9.318.21-0.81-0.81-0.27-0.16
A G Universal		04.75-22.753.627.695.750.56

Source: Dion Global

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About Liotech Industries

Liotech Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2020PLC114008 and registration number is 114008. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

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