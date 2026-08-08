Here's the live share price of Solvex Edibles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solvex Edibles
|-7.67
|-19.73
|-36.76
|-31.59
|-69.83
|-32.93
|-21.31
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solvex Edibles has declined 69.83% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Solvex Edibles has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.98
|21.09
|10
|22.75
|21.9
|20
|23.26
|23.3
|50
|28.95
|25.66
|100
|26.35
|28.54
|200
|25.43
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solvex Edibles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Solvex Edibles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Solvex Edibles - BOARD COMMENTS ON FINE LEVIED BY THE EXCHANGE
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Solvex Edibles - Clarification Regarding Submission Of Corporate Governance Report For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Solvex Edibles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Solvex Edibles - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Source: Dion Global
Solvex Edibles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400UP2013PLC145405 and registration number is 145405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solvex Edibles is ₹19.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solvex Edibles is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solvex Edibles is ₹17.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solvex Edibles are ₹19.49 and ₹19.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solvex Edibles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solvex Edibles is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Solvex Edibles is ₹16.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solvex Edibles has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -36.76% over 3 months, -69.83% over 1 year, -32.93% across 3 years, and -21.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles are 246.71 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global