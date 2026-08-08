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Solvex Edibles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLVEX EDIBLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Solvex Edibles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.49 Closed
-1.96₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solvex Edibles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.49₹19.49
₹19.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.99₹68.00
₹19.49
Open Price
₹19.49
Prev. Close
₹19.88
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Solvex Edibles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solvex Edibles		-7.67-19.73-36.76-31.59-69.83-32.93-21.31
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solvex Edibles has declined 69.83% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Solvex Edibles has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Solvex Edibles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solvex Edibles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.9821.09
1022.7521.9
2023.2623.3
5028.9525.66
10026.3528.54
20025.430

Source: Dion Global

Solvex Edibles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solvex Edibles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Solvex Edibles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSolvex Edibles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSolvex Edibles - BOARD COMMENTS ON FINE LEVIED BY THE EXCHANGE
Jul 21, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTSolvex Edibles - Clarification Regarding Submission Of Corporate Governance Report For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTSolvex Edibles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTSolvex Edibles - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Solvex Edibles

Solvex Edibles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400UP2013PLC145405 and registration number is 145405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rashika Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishikesh Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rojina Thapa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Solvex Edibles Share Price

What is the share price of Solvex Edibles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solvex Edibles is ₹19.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solvex Edibles?

The Solvex Edibles is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solvex Edibles?

The market cap of Solvex Edibles is ₹17.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solvex Edibles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solvex Edibles are ₹19.49 and ₹19.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solvex Edibles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solvex Edibles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solvex Edibles is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Solvex Edibles is ₹16.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solvex Edibles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solvex Edibles has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -36.76% over 3 months, -69.83% over 1 year, -32.93% across 3 years, and -21.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles are 246.71 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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