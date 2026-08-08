What is the share price of Solvex Edibles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solvex Edibles is ₹19.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Solvex Edibles? The Solvex Edibles is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solvex Edibles? The market cap of Solvex Edibles is ₹17.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solvex Edibles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solvex Edibles are ₹19.49 and ₹19.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solvex Edibles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solvex Edibles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solvex Edibles is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Solvex Edibles is ₹16.99 as on .

How has the Solvex Edibles performed historically in terms of returns? The Solvex Edibles has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -19.73% for the past month, -36.76% over 3 months, -69.83% over 1 year, -32.93% across 3 years, and -21.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles are 246.71 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global