Chemkart India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMKART INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Chemkart India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.00 Closed
0.20₹ 0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chemkart India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.00₹102.00
₹100.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.70₹262.00
₹100.00
Open Price
₹99.10
Prev. Close
₹99.80
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chemkart India has declined 17.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.46%.

Chemkart India’s current P/E of 6.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chemkart India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemkart India		-10.31-2.82-47.67-50.00-61.46-27.23-17.36
BASF India		2.16-3.97-11.74-23.04-17.8416.3310.44
Fine Organic Industries		-8.52-1.780.75-8.3323.30-0.4213.40
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.93-11.06-13.34-31.98-9.65-16.90-7.07
Elantas Beck India		-6.19-0.31-7.98-22.922.5919.1716.78
Balaji Amines		-0.38-6.01-5.85-29.76-16.19-21.13-10.25
Foseco India		13.7317.323.88-15.3959.6332.3433.77
Laxmi Organic Industries		-7.97-17.12-30.39-43.91-28.36-22.45-5.85
Citurgia Biochemicals		39.74147.64147.64147.64147.6435.2919.88
J G Chemicals		1.3611.79-3.78-20.4723.4426.4315.11
Godavari Biorefineries		2.8913.5118.67-2.7883.72-6.42-3.90
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		0.81-21.15-28.10-33.83-29.58-13.0638.29
Oriental Aromatics		-6.61-12.21-15.74-24.53-5.12-10.45-16.31
Fairchem Organics		5.57-5.84-10.82-23.81-27.57-14.31-2.55
Indo Amines		-2.62-8.94-10.82-28.03-5.996.6116.39
Nitta Gelatin India		-0.57-0.302.17-0.0621.717.8135.77
Valiant Organics		-4.97-5.22-11.09-33.04-10.88-17.84-28.86
GFL		-5.52-8.74-26.76-27.42-23.48-9.61-14.11
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-5.27-6.39-15.95-32.42-7.33-16.858.96
Mangalam Organics		-2.73-10.92-16.02-29.265.69-0.49-5.46

Over the last one year, Chemkart India has declined 61.46% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemkart India has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).

Chemkart India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Chemkart India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.82106.15
10112.25108.41
20107.51109.24
50113.3121.65
100158.96146.55
200141.520

Chemkart India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemkart India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.78%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chemkart India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTChemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 12, 2026, 8:50 PM ISTChemkart India - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Feb 11, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTChemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 03, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTChemkart India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jan 21, 2026, 1:36 AM ISTChemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Chemkart India

Chemkart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51220MH2020PLC338631 and registration number is 338631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Shailesh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Parul Shailesh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vinodrai Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kalro
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Ruia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kamdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chemkart India Share Price

What is the share price of Chemkart India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemkart India is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemkart India?

The Chemkart India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemkart India?

The market cap of Chemkart India is ₹120.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemkart India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemkart India are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemkart India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemkart India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemkart India is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Chemkart India is ₹95.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chemkart India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemkart India has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -49.95% over 3 months, -61.46% over 1 year, -27.23% across 3 years, and -17.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemkart India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemkart India are 6.44 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chemkart India News

