Here's the live share price of Chemkart India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chemkart India has declined 17.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.46%.
Chemkart India’s current P/E of 6.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemkart India
|-10.31
|-2.82
|-47.67
|-50.00
|-61.46
|-27.23
|-17.36
|BASF India
|2.16
|-3.97
|-11.74
|-23.04
|-17.84
|16.33
|10.44
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.52
|-1.78
|0.75
|-8.33
|23.30
|-0.42
|13.40
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.93
|-11.06
|-13.34
|-31.98
|-9.65
|-16.90
|-7.07
|Elantas Beck India
|-6.19
|-0.31
|-7.98
|-22.92
|2.59
|19.17
|16.78
|Balaji Amines
|-0.38
|-6.01
|-5.85
|-29.76
|-16.19
|-21.13
|-10.25
|Foseco India
|13.73
|17.32
|3.88
|-15.39
|59.63
|32.34
|33.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-7.97
|-17.12
|-30.39
|-43.91
|-28.36
|-22.45
|-5.85
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|39.74
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|35.29
|19.88
|J G Chemicals
|1.36
|11.79
|-3.78
|-20.47
|23.44
|26.43
|15.11
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.89
|13.51
|18.67
|-2.78
|83.72
|-6.42
|-3.90
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|0.81
|-21.15
|-28.10
|-33.83
|-29.58
|-13.06
|38.29
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.61
|-12.21
|-15.74
|-24.53
|-5.12
|-10.45
|-16.31
|Fairchem Organics
|5.57
|-5.84
|-10.82
|-23.81
|-27.57
|-14.31
|-2.55
|Indo Amines
|-2.62
|-8.94
|-10.82
|-28.03
|-5.99
|6.61
|16.39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-0.57
|-0.30
|2.17
|-0.06
|21.71
|7.81
|35.77
|Valiant Organics
|-4.97
|-5.22
|-11.09
|-33.04
|-10.88
|-17.84
|-28.86
|GFL
|-5.52
|-8.74
|-26.76
|-27.42
|-23.48
|-9.61
|-14.11
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-5.27
|-6.39
|-15.95
|-32.42
|-7.33
|-16.85
|8.96
|Mangalam Organics
|-2.73
|-10.92
|-16.02
|-29.26
|5.69
|-0.49
|-5.46
Over the last one year, Chemkart India has declined 61.46% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemkart India has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.82
|106.15
|10
|112.25
|108.41
|20
|107.51
|109.24
|50
|113.3
|121.65
|100
|158.96
|146.55
|200
|141.52
|0
In the latest quarter, Chemkart India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.78%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|Chemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:50 PM IST
|Chemkart India - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Chemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Chemkart India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jan 21, 2026, 1:36 AM IST
|Chemkart India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Chemkart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51220MH2020PLC338631 and registration number is 338631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemkart India is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chemkart India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemkart India is ₹120.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemkart India are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemkart India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemkart India is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Chemkart India is ₹95.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chemkart India has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -49.95% over 3 months, -61.46% over 1 year, -27.23% across 3 years, and -17.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemkart India are 6.44 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.