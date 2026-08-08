Here's the live share price of Sugs Lloyd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sugs Lloyd
|24.59
|25.69
|24.54
|71.72
|35.08
|10.54
|6.20
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sugs Lloyd has gained 35.08% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sugs Lloyd has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.85
|147.67
|10
|137.75
|143.91
|20
|140.65
|140.61
|50
|131.11
|134.25
|100
|124.64
|126.88
|200
|113.26
|115.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sugs Lloyd saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.54%, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Sugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Sugs Lloyd - Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Sugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Sugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Sugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Sugs Lloyd Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900DL2009PLC194400 and registration number is 194400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugs Lloyd is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sugs Lloyd is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sugs Lloyd is ₹394.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugs Lloyd are ₹171.00 and ₹164.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugs Lloyd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugs Lloyd is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Sugs Lloyd is ₹82.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sugs Lloyd has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 25.69% for the past month, 24.54% over 3 months, 35.08% over 1 year, 10.54% across 3 years, and 6.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd are 12.91 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global