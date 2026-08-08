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Sugs Lloyd Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUGS LLOYD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Sugs Lloyd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
4.10₹ 6.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sugs Lloyd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.00₹171.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.50₹171.00
₹170.00
Open Price
₹166.00
Prev. Close
₹163.30
Volume
84,000

Source: Dion Global

Sugs Lloyd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sugs Lloyd		24.5925.6924.5471.7235.0810.546.20
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sugs Lloyd has gained 35.08% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sugs Lloyd has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Sugs Lloyd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sugs Lloyd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.85147.67
10137.75143.91
20140.65140.61
50131.11134.25
100124.64126.88
200113.26115.91

Source: Dion Global

Sugs Lloyd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sugs Lloyd saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.54%, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sugs Lloyd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTSugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTSugs Lloyd - Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTSugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTSugs Lloyd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Sugs Lloyd

Sugs Lloyd Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900DL2009PLC194400 and registration number is 194400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Priti Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dev Marwah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Shah
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajveer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kavita Rani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sugs Lloyd Share Price

What is the share price of Sugs Lloyd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugs Lloyd is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sugs Lloyd?

The Sugs Lloyd is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sugs Lloyd?

The market cap of Sugs Lloyd is ₹394.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sugs Lloyd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugs Lloyd are ₹171.00 and ₹164.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sugs Lloyd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugs Lloyd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugs Lloyd is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Sugs Lloyd is ₹82.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sugs Lloyd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sugs Lloyd has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 25.69% for the past month, 24.54% over 3 months, 35.08% over 1 year, 10.54% across 3 years, and 6.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd are 12.91 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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