What is the share price of Sugs Lloyd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sugs Lloyd is ₹170.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sugs Lloyd? The Sugs Lloyd is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sugs Lloyd? The market cap of Sugs Lloyd is ₹394.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sugs Lloyd? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sugs Lloyd are ₹171.00 and ₹164.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sugs Lloyd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sugs Lloyd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sugs Lloyd is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Sugs Lloyd is ₹82.50 as on .

How has the Sugs Lloyd performed historically in terms of returns? The Sugs Lloyd has shown returns of 4.1% over the past day, 25.69% for the past month, 24.54% over 3 months, 35.08% over 1 year, 10.54% across 3 years, and 6.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd are 12.91 and 2.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global