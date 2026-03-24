Highness Microelectronics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹114.00-120.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaynes Technology India
|-6.2
|-11.17
|-17.21
|-54.26
|-32.3
|52.55
|37.65
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-2.56
|-9.79
|1.66
|-13.09
|54.71
|41.22
|19.16
|Dynamatic Technologies
|-1.19
|-5.08
|-2.6
|35.8
|39.82
|50.81
|61.08
|GNG Electronics
|-0.6
|0.39
|18.01
|3.23
|12.23
|3.92
|2.33
|Centum Electronics
|0.03
|-1.29
|14.44
|-4.66
|67.69
|67.28
|47.4
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.92
|1.53
|-1.7
|-15.55
|42.57
|91.03
|61.42
|Cyient DLM
|-5.53
|-12.18
|-34.21
|-38.55
|-34.3
|-12.67
|-7.81
|Aimtron Electronics
|-3.98
|-6.14
|-8.7
|3.85
|73.85
|43.61
|24.25
|Osel Devices
|-0.52
|5.34
|-16.19
|-19.56
|90.74
|34
|19.2
|MIC Electronics
|-5.66
|-21.98
|-31.95
|-48.7
|-47.83
|37.86
|105.71
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-3.81
|-14.94
|-23.43
|-32.74
|-25.97
|-27.4
|-17.48
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.02
|3.26
|12.65
|3.37
|-28.07
|45.97
|35.23
|PRO FX Tech
|6.56
|3.17
|-8.96
|-32.96
|-34.84
|-13.3
|-8.21
|Richa Info Systems
|-3.78
|-3.31
|-10.6
|-3.07
|-3.07
|-19.07
|-12.79
|Delta Manufacturing
|-4.47
|-14.53
|-23.7
|-38.63
|-18.15
|-7.55
|10.43
Highness Microelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2007PLC173854 and registration number is 173854. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.