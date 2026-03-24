Highness Microelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2007PLC173854 and registration number is 173854. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.