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SSMD Agrotech India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SSMD AGROTECH INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of SSMD Agrotech India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.20 Closed
-6.85₹ -4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SSMD Agrotech India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.01₹63.99
₹61.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.10₹80.45
₹61.20
Open Price
₹57.01
Prev. Close
₹65.70
Volume
11,000

Source: Dion Global

SSMD Agrotech India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SSMD Agrotech India		2.00-3.47-8.5224.90-20.16-7.23-4.40
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SSMD Agrotech India has declined 20.16% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, SSMD Agrotech India has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

SSMD Agrotech India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SSMD Agrotech India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.3860.18
1060.0260.32
2061.9361.01
5062.9461.54
10058.1259.9
20043.920

Source: Dion Global

SSMD Agrotech India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SSMD Agrotech India saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SSMD Agrotech India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTSSMD Agrotech India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTSSMD Agrotech India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTSSMD Agrotech India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 05, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTSSMD Agrotech India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 23, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTSSMD Agrotech India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About SSMD Agrotech India

SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10611DL2023PLC421046 and registration number is 421046. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Gopal Munjal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ishu Munjal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Saraswat
    Independent Director

FAQs on SSMD Agrotech India Share Price

What is the share price of SSMD Agrotech India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSMD Agrotech India is ₹61.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SSMD Agrotech India?

The SSMD Agrotech India is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSMD Agrotech India?

The market cap of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹53.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SSMD Agrotech India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SSMD Agrotech India are ₹63.99 and ₹57.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSMD Agrotech India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSMD Agrotech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹80.45 and 52-week low of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SSMD Agrotech India performed historically in terms of returns?

The SSMD Agrotech India has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, -20.16% over 1 year, -7.23% across 3 years, and -4.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSMD Agrotech India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSMD Agrotech India are 9.60 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SSMD Agrotech India News

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