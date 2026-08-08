What is the share price of SSMD Agrotech India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSMD Agrotech India is ₹61.20 as on .

What kind of stock is SSMD Agrotech India? The SSMD Agrotech India is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SSMD Agrotech India? The market cap of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹53.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SSMD Agrotech India? Today’s highest and lowest price of SSMD Agrotech India are ₹63.99 and ₹57.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SSMD Agrotech India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSMD Agrotech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹80.45 and 52-week low of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹30.10 as on .

How has the SSMD Agrotech India performed historically in terms of returns? The SSMD Agrotech India has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, -20.16% over 1 year, -7.23% across 3 years, and -4.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SSMD Agrotech India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSMD Agrotech India are 9.60 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global