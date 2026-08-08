Here's the live share price of SSMD Agrotech India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SSMD Agrotech India
|2.00
|-3.47
|-8.52
|24.90
|-20.16
|-7.23
|-4.40
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SSMD Agrotech India has declined 20.16% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, SSMD Agrotech India has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.38
|60.18
|10
|60.02
|60.32
|20
|61.93
|61.01
|50
|62.94
|61.54
|100
|58.12
|59.9
|200
|43.92
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SSMD Agrotech India saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|SSMD Agrotech India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|SSMD Agrotech India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|SSMD Agrotech India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 05, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|SSMD Agrotech India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 23, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|SSMD Agrotech India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10611DL2023PLC421046 and registration number is 421046. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SSMD Agrotech India is ₹61.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SSMD Agrotech India is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹53.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SSMD Agrotech India are ₹63.99 and ₹57.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SSMD Agrotech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹80.45 and 52-week low of SSMD Agrotech India is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SSMD Agrotech India has shown returns of -6.85% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, -20.16% over 1 year, -7.23% across 3 years, and -4.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SSMD Agrotech India are 9.60 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global