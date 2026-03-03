Here's the live share price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has gained 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.95%.
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms’s current P/E of 29.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
|3.57
|-9.89
|-19.67
|-41.96
|-6.09
|15.31
|8.92
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has declined 6.09% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|255.16
|260.35
|10
|266.45
|264.28
|20
|277.11
|272.46
|50
|294
|290.87
|100
|318.94
|312.93
|200
|353.59
|322.95
In the latest quarter, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.49%, while DII stake decreased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - The Company Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On M
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:31 AM IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:28 AM IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:25 AM IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 12,2026
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Fabtech Tech. Clean - Corporate Announcement On Order Booking And Update
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC265137 and registration number is 265137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹260.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹320.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms are ₹261.00 and ₹260.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹241.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -23.47% over 3 months, -7.95% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms are 29.74 and 3.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.