Here's the live share price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹260.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹260.00₹261.00
₹260.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.30₹470.00
₹260.00
Open Price
₹260.00
Prev. Close
₹260.00
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has gained 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.95%.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms’s current P/E of 29.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms		3.57-9.89-19.67-41.96-6.0915.318.92
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has declined 6.09% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5255.16260.35
10266.45264.28
20277.11272.46
50294290.87
100318.94312.93
200353.59322.95

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.49%, while DII stake decreased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - The Company Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On M
Feb 13, 2026, 1:31 AM ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Feb 13, 2026, 1:28 AM ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 13, 2026, 1:25 AM ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 12,2026
Feb 09, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTFabtech Tech. Clean - Corporate Announcement On Order Booking And Update

About Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC265137 and registration number is 265137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aasif Ahsan Khan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amjad Adam Arbani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ausaf Ahmed Usmani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag Himatlal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rupal Dhiren Haria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Nagorao Khante
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Share Price

What is the share price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹260.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

The Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

The market cap of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹320.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms are ₹261.00 and ₹260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is ₹241.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -23.47% over 3 months, -7.95% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms are 29.74 and 3.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms News

