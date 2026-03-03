Facebook Pixel Code
B.D. Industries (Pune) Share Price

NSE
BSE

B.D. INDUSTRIES (PUNE)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Plastics
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of B.D. Industries (Pune) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
-2.08₹ -2.25
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
B.D. Industries (Pune) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹106.00
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹128.50
₹106.00
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹108.25
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of B.D. Industries (Pune) has declined 0.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.99%.

B.D. Industries (Pune)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

B.D. Industries (Pune) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B.D. Industries (Pune)		-2.08-1.85-2.30-2.30-1.99-0.67-0.40
Supreme Industries		-0.017.6920.14-14.4512.1913.6613.43
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.700.11-22.56-10.9328.06105.0258.68
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		1.66-2.805.04-3.2753.7743.5944.90
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.64-9.62-6.30-17.5520.4950.4547.32
Nilkamal		-3.25-5.01-2.88-13.31-11.18-9.87-6.48
Mold-Tek Packaging		0.200.68-7.73-32.9326.52-16.127.30
All Time Plastics		-7.79-9.15-18.44-25.36-20.23-7.26-4.42
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.10-11.04-20.12-32.92-21.701.0219.40
Arrow Greentech		-5.49-13.28-24.95-30.37-23.6528.8438.66
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.28-9.87-12.61-16.87-6.39-7.15-4.35
TPL Plastech		-6.772.79-2.72-16.28-12.1427.2031.31
Wim Plast		-4.73-12.67-22.80-25.29-19.69-2.42-3.64
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-1.50-6.72-2.28-2.28-2.28-0.77-0.46
Plastiblends India		-5.61-7.20-13.36-27.36-27.75-4.65-10.59
Brand Concepts		-5.84-13.03-26.38-11.78-31.754.8935.70
Kaka Industries		-0.90-5.64-16.86-13.31-21.0616.029.32
Multibase India		-11.05-14.21-15.41-23.76-22.47-1.59-0.83
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.86-9.29-28.80-41.91-34.514.05-12.87
Avro India		7.345.94-2.23-9.08-12.30-0.5712.37

Over the last one year, B.D. Industries (Pune) has declined 1.99% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (12.19%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (28.06%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.77%). From a 5 year perspective, B.D. Industries (Pune) has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.43%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (58.68%).

B.D. Industries (Pune) Financials

Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

B.D. Industries (Pune) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.34107.5
10107.92107.76
20108.12108.03
50108.98108.59
100109.03109.1
20062.880

B.D. Industries (Pune) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B.D. Industries (Pune) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.33%, FII holding fell to 0.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

B.D. Industries (Pune) Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Jan 12, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTB.D. Industries (Pun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 08, 2025, 1:01 AM ISTB.D. Industries (Pun - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quater And Half Year Ended September 3
Nov 08, 2025, 12:52 AM ISTB.D. Industries (Pun - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held Today ( November 07, 2025)
Nov 03, 2025, 10:54 PM ISTB.D. Industries (Pun - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Unaudited
Oct 11, 2025, 5:07 PM ISTB.D. Industries (Pun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About B.D. Industries (Pune)

B.D. Industries (Pune) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25203MH2010PLC202092 and registration number is 202092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dalbirpal Saini
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Patil
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arti Saini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Saini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Saini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kalantri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxmidas Merchant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on B.D. Industries (Pune) Share Price

What is the share price of B.D. Industries (Pune)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B.D. Industries (Pune) is ₹106.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is B.D. Industries (Pune)?

The B.D. Industries (Pune) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B.D. Industries (Pune)?

The market cap of B.D. Industries (Pune) is ₹150.63 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B.D. Industries (Pune)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B.D. Industries (Pune) are ₹106.00 and ₹106.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B.D. Industries (Pune)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B.D. Industries (Pune) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B.D. Industries (Pune) is ₹128.50 and 52-week low of B.D. Industries (Pune) is ₹105.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the B.D. Industries (Pune) performed historically in terms of returns?

The B.D. Industries (Pune) has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, -2.3% over 3 months, -1.99% over 1 year, -0.67% across 3 years, and -0.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B.D. Industries (Pune)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B.D. Industries (Pune) are 0.00 and 2.26 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

B.D. Industries (Pune) News

