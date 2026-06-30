Atharva Poly-Plast has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹55.00-60.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Industries
|-9.4
|-10.55
|-14.77
|-2.42
|-26.99
|0.94
|7.89
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.32
|7.72
|34.33
|24.05
|74.76
|113.51
|48.31
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|-3.34
|-9.79
|23.68
|20.13
|53.75
|35.53
|38
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-1.58
|9.4
|31.15
|-11.06
|-0.84
|1.13
|0.68
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.38
|0.93
|46.61
|16.95
|2.76
|-11.75
|7.97
|Nilkamal
|-2.03
|-0.66
|12.25
|-8.76
|-27.23
|-19.26
|-10.59
|All Time Plastics
|-2.48
|-0.74
|19.16
|-10.7
|-17.27
|-6.12
|-3.72
|Arrow Greentech
|-0.39
|27.12
|53.59
|14.48
|-5.54
|21.58
|28.5
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-2.74
|-5.24
|21.12
|-18.47
|-31.5
|-2.92
|-0.91
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-5.47
|-2.4
|17.91
|0.36
|-9.93
|-2.27
|-1.37
|TPL Plastech
|5.82
|7.53
|28.94
|6.49
|-12.4
|18.3
|24.45
|Plastiblends India
|4.4
|3.24
|43.19
|10.85
|-13.87
|-0.48
|-7.28
|Wim Plast
|0
|-7.26
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-4.52
|-2.74
|Cool Caps Industries
|-11.97
|3.09
|-16.11
|-64.74
|-68.91
|-20.88
|46.03
|Brand Concepts
|2.9
|-9.62
|-16.72
|-45.47
|-48.82
|-18.34
|41.62
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|8.2
|10.36
|27.75
|-15.57
|-42.07
|-2.03
|-0.47
|Master Components
|-3.01
|1.63
|16.12
|8.14
|3.3
|35.14
|19.81
|Avro India
|-0.68
|-5.74
|-10.13
|-13.82
|-39.63
|-7.83
|52.71
|Mega Flex Plastics
|-4.96
|-20.1
|-10.63
|9.48
|108.02
|47.11
|16.3
Source: Dion Global
Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209PN2014PLC150099 and registration number is 150099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global