Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209PN2014PLC150099 and registration number is 150099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.