Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Atharva Poly-Plast Share Price

Sector
Plastics

Atharva Poly-Plast has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 55.00-60.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Atharva Poly-Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Atharva Poly-Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Industries		-9.4-10.55-14.77-2.42-26.990.947.89
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.327.7234.3324.0574.76113.5148.31
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		-3.34-9.7923.6820.1353.7535.5338
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-1.589.431.15-11.06-0.841.130.68
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.380.9346.6116.952.76-11.757.97
Nilkamal		-2.03-0.6612.25-8.76-27.23-19.26-10.59
All Time Plastics		-2.48-0.7419.16-10.7-17.27-6.12-3.72
Arrow Greentech		-0.3927.1253.5914.48-5.5421.5828.5
Dhunseri Ventures		-2.74-5.2421.12-18.47-31.5-2.92-0.91
Pyramid Technoplast		-5.47-2.417.910.36-9.93-2.27-1.37
TPL Plastech		5.827.5328.946.49-12.418.324.45
Plastiblends India		4.43.2443.1910.85-13.87-0.48-7.28
Wim Plast		0-7.26-12.97-12.97-12.97-4.52-2.74
Cool Caps Industries		-11.973.09-16.11-64.74-68.91-20.8846.03
Brand Concepts		2.9-9.62-16.72-45.47-48.82-18.3441.62
Pil Italica Lifestyle		8.210.3627.75-15.57-42.07-2.03-0.47
Master Components		-3.011.6316.128.143.335.1419.81
Avro India		-0.68-5.74-10.13-13.82-39.63-7.8352.71
Mega Flex Plastics		-4.96-20.1-10.639.48108.0247.1116.3

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Atharva Poly-Plast

Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209PN2014PLC150099 and registration number is 150099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anujit Shivaji Darade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shivaji Kisan Darade
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Shivaji Darade
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Shivaji Darade
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Prity Bishwakarma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amruta Nishant Patil
    Independent Director

Atharva Poly-Plast News

More Atharva Poly-Plast News
Market Pulse