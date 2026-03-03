Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
82755.09 Closed
-1.35-1132.46
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE SME IPO Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82,075.29₹83,355.32
₹82,755.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80,089.76₹1,10,872.08
₹82,755.09
Open Price
₹83,355.32
Prev. Close
₹83,887.55

BSE SME IPO Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584,688.9684,379.2
1085,601.6985,116.92
2086,596.1186,241.06
5090,212.5489,981.37
10097,619.2294,473.47
2001,01,353.0697,177.07

BSE SME IPO Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE SME IPO Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
KVS Castings		55.005.1010.22
Valplast Technologies		50.003.808.23
Mehul Colours		72.475.478.16
Solvex Edibles		27.301.305.00
Shlokka Dyes		23.871.134.97
Aritas Vinyl		18.230.864.95
Mahamaya Lifesciences		163.507.454.77
L.K. Mehta Polymers		43.991.894.49
Zelio E-Mobility		352.0014.504.30
Game Changers Texfab		113.904.153.78
Shayona Engineering		139.004.153.08
Telge Projects		93.002.702.99
Icodex Publishing Solutions		40.441.112.82
NSB BPO Solutions		75.602.052.79
Swasth Foodtech India		18.600.502.76
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products		87.002.302.72
Hannah Joseph Hospital		61.801.622.69
Desco Infratech		151.203.852.61
Gallard Steel		156.003.502.30
Purple Wave Infocom		120.902.602.20
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading		55.001.001.85
Fractal Industries		220.001.950.89
PDP Shipping & Projects		61.000.500.83
Ravelcare		165.000.700.43
Shreenath Paper Products		13.050.040.31
Chemkart India		100.000.200.20
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		183.900.300.16
Msafe Equipments		121.300.050.04
Mother Nutri Foods		145.050.050.03
Astonea Labs		158.5000
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure		94.0000
Repono		60.0000
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms		260.0000
Indobell Insulations		58.5500
Shanmuga Hospital		41.4700
Abram Food		95.0000
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex		101.0000
Infinity Infoway		381.5000
Sunsky Logistics		71.9100
Stanbik Agro		33.8800
Abril Paper Tech		37.14-0.01-0.03
Cryogenic OGS		163.00-0.05-0.03
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution		343.00-0.25-0.07
Bhavik Enterprises		139.90-0.10-0.07
CLN Energy		320.60-0.40-0.12
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre		76.90-0.10-0.13
Takyon Networks		34.95-0.05-0.14
NIS Management		62.20-0.10-0.16
Apollo Techno Industries		104.80-0.20-0.19
Earkart		148.70-0.30-0.20
Technichem Organics		44.90-0.10-0.22
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		199.70-0.45-0.22
Ameenji Rubber		115.05-0.35-0.30
Goel Construction Company		289.00-1.00-0.34
Valencia India		16.93-0.06-0.35
Hamps Bio		18.86-0.09-0.47
3B Films		20.00-0.10-0.50
Digilogic Systems		91.00-0.50-0.55
Riddhi Display Equipments		38.00-0.22-0.58
Systematic Industries		152.90-1.10-0.71
Identixweb		68.50-0.50-0.72
Chatterbox Technologies		61.50-0.48-0.77
Dachepalli Publishers		64.98-0.51-0.78
Praruh Technologies		56.00-0.50-0.88
Srigee DLM		78.50-0.75-0.95
Prodocs Solutions		202.00-2.00-0.98
Monika Alcobev		236.55-2.35-0.98
Accretion Nutraveda		198.00-2.00-1.00
Logiciel Solutions		38.21-0.46-1.19
Jungle Camps India		41.90-0.51-1.20
Gabion Technologies India		62.83-0.84-1.32
Astron Multigrain		19.60-0.27-1.36
Neetu Yoshi		88.90-1.26-1.40
Yash Highvoltage		451.90-6.55-1.43
Toss the Coin		313.60-5.40-1.69
Admach Systems		201.50-3.50-1.71
Dhillon Freight Carrier		31.50-0.55-1.72
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants		201.00-3.70-1.81
Exato Technologies		307.05-5.80-1.85
Umiya Mobile		64.80-1.24-1.88
Retaggio Industries		36.50-0.74-1.99
Oval Projects Engineering		52.50-1.08-2.02
CapitalNumbers Infotech		83.00-1.73-2.04
B.D. Industries (Pune)		106.00-2.25-2.08
Icon Facilitators		55.50-1.20-2.12
Shree Refrigerations		174.70-3.85-2.16
Rachit Prints		112.00-2.50-2.18
Spinaroo Commercial		61.50-1.40-2.23
Unified Data- Tech Solutions		340.35-7.75-2.23
NAPS Global India		43.00-1.00-2.27
Solarium Green Energy		152.75-3.60-2.30
Super Iron Foundry		33.49-0.82-2.39
Safecure Services		34.20-0.90-2.56
Adcounty Media India		120.05-3.25-2.64
GLEN Industries		72.53-1.97-2.64
Davin Sons Retail		36.00-1.00-2.70
Chiraharit		7.44-0.22-2.87
JD Cables		163.20-4.90-2.91
Sugs Lloyd		89.80-2.73-2.95
Justo Realfintech Ltd		101.15-3.08-2.96
K. V. Toys India		261.00-8.00-2.97
Nukleus Office Solutions		196.00-6.00-2.97
MPK Steels (I)		128.00-4.00-3.03
Kasturi Metal Composite		61.00-2.00-3.17
Manoj Jewellers		44.50-1.50-3.26
Rikhav Securities		42.00-1.43-3.29
Swastika Castal		58.00-2.00-3.33
Patel Chem Specialities		66.20-2.30-3.36
DSM Fresh Foods		110.95-4.05-3.52
PAN HR Solution		60.00-2.25-3.61
GB Logistics Commerce		37.00-1.46-3.80
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		68.99-2.76-3.85
Supertech EV		51.00-2.10-3.95
H.M. Electro Mech		45.53-1.87-3.95
Sampat Aluminium		52.80-2.20-4.00
Sodhani Capital		67.00-2.80-4.01
Sihora Industries		59.99-2.51-4.02
Amwill Health Care		33.45-1.40-4.02
GRE Renew Enertech		93.15-3.93-4.05
Globtier Infotech		22.54-0.96-4.09
Beezaasan Explotech		222.00-9.50-4.10
Unisem Agritech		62.00-2.69-4.16
INDO SMC		144.00-6.45-4.29
SSMD Agrotech India		36.50-1.70-4.45
Rajesh Power Services		860.00-42.35-4.69
Mittal Sections		29.06-1.44-4.72
Ace Alpha Tech		101.00-5.00-4.72
Shipwaves Online		4.11-0.21-4.86
Nanta Tech		265.00-13.55-4.86
Kenrik Industries		8.21-0.42-4.87
Narmadesh Brass Industries		166.25-8.60-4.92
K K Silk Mills		11.57-0.60-4.93
Parmeshwar Metal		118.80-6.20-4.96
Yashhtej Industries (India)		71.73-3.77-4.99
Avax Apparels and Ornaments		295.85-15.55-4.99
LGT Business Connextions		59.02-3.10-4.99
Global Ocean Logistics India		124.70-6.55-4.99
AJC Jewel Manufacturers		133.00-7.00-5.00
Kanishk Aluminium India		35.75-1.88-5.00
Vandan Foods		37.05-1.95-5.00
Marc Loire Fashions		66.50-3.50-5.00
Defrail Technologies		88.98-4.87-5.19
Paradeep Parivahan		152.00-8.60-5.35
Citichem India		17.00-1.00-5.56
Asston Pharmaceuticals		80.00-5.00-5.88
Neptune Logitek		42.32-2.69-5.98
SK Minerals & Additives		120.00-7.70-6.03
Landmark Global Learning		31.35-2.07-6.19
Yajur Fibres		48.27-3.21-6.24
NACDAC Infrastructure		24.60-1.90-7.17
Om Metallogic		16.22-1.33-7.58
Aten Papers & Foam		19.50-1.70-8.02
Shining Tools		53.55-4.94-8.45
Infonative Solutions		25.30-2.60-9.32
Nisus Finance Services Co.		223.70-34.60-13.40

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
