|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84,688.96
|84,379.2
|10
|85,601.69
|85,116.92
|20
|86,596.11
|86,241.06
|50
|90,212.54
|89,981.37
|100
|97,619.22
|94,473.47
|200
|1,01,353.06
|97,177.07
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|KVS Castings
|55.00
|5.10
|10.22
|Valplast Technologies
|50.00
|3.80
|8.23
|Mehul Colours
|72.47
|5.47
|8.16
|Solvex Edibles
|27.30
|1.30
|5.00
|Shlokka Dyes
|23.87
|1.13
|4.97
|Aritas Vinyl
|18.23
|0.86
|4.95
|Mahamaya Lifesciences
|163.50
|7.45
|4.77
|L.K. Mehta Polymers
|43.99
|1.89
|4.49
|Zelio E-Mobility
|352.00
|14.50
|4.30
|Game Changers Texfab
|113.90
|4.15
|3.78
|Shayona Engineering
|139.00
|4.15
|3.08
|Telge Projects
|93.00
|2.70
|2.99
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|40.44
|1.11
|2.82
|NSB BPO Solutions
|75.60
|2.05
|2.79
|Swasth Foodtech India
|18.60
|0.50
|2.76
|Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products
|87.00
|2.30
|2.72
|Hannah Joseph Hospital
|61.80
|1.62
|2.69
|Desco Infratech
|151.20
|3.85
|2.61
|Gallard Steel
|156.00
|3.50
|2.30
|Purple Wave Infocom
|120.90
|2.60
|2.20
|Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading
|55.00
|1.00
|1.85
|Fractal Industries
|220.00
|1.95
|0.89
|PDP Shipping & Projects
|61.00
|0.50
|0.83
|Ravelcare
|165.00
|0.70
|0.43
|Shreenath Paper Products
|13.05
|0.04
|0.31
|Chemkart India
|100.00
|0.20
|0.20
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|183.90
|0.30
|0.16
|Msafe Equipments
|121.30
|0.05
|0.04
|Mother Nutri Foods
|145.05
|0.05
|0.03
|Astonea Labs
|158.50
|0
|0
|B.R.Goyal Infrastructure
|94.00
|0
|0
|Repono
|60.00
|0
|0
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
|260.00
|0
|0
|Indobell Insulations
|58.55
|0
|0
|Shanmuga Hospital
|41.47
|0
|0
|Abram Food
|95.00
|0
|0
|Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex
|101.00
|0
|0
|Infinity Infoway
|381.50
|0
|0
|Sunsky Logistics
|71.91
|0
|0
|Stanbik Agro
|33.88
|0
|0
|Abril Paper Tech
|37.14
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Cryogenic OGS
|163.00
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
|343.00
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Bhavik Enterprises
|139.90
|-0.10
|-0.07
|CLN Energy
|320.60
|-0.40
|-0.12
|Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre
|76.90
|-0.10
|-0.13
|Takyon Networks
|34.95
|-0.05
|-0.14
|NIS Management
|62.20
|-0.10
|-0.16
|Apollo Techno Industries
|104.80
|-0.20
|-0.19
|Earkart
|148.70
|-0.30
|-0.20
|Technichem Organics
|44.90
|-0.10
|-0.22
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|199.70
|-0.45
|-0.22
|Ameenji Rubber
|115.05
|-0.35
|-0.30
|Goel Construction Company
|289.00
|-1.00
|-0.34
|Valencia India
|16.93
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Hamps Bio
|18.86
|-0.09
|-0.47
|3B Films
|20.00
|-0.10
|-0.50
|Digilogic Systems
|91.00
|-0.50
|-0.55
|Riddhi Display Equipments
|38.00
|-0.22
|-0.58
|Systematic Industries
|152.90
|-1.10
|-0.71
|Identixweb
|68.50
|-0.50
|-0.72
|Chatterbox Technologies
|61.50
|-0.48
|-0.77
|Dachepalli Publishers
|64.98
|-0.51
|-0.78
|Praruh Technologies
|56.00
|-0.50
|-0.88
|Srigee DLM
|78.50
|-0.75
|-0.95
|Prodocs Solutions
|202.00
|-2.00
|-0.98
|Monika Alcobev
|236.55
|-2.35
|-0.98
|Accretion Nutraveda
|198.00
|-2.00
|-1.00
|Logiciel Solutions
|38.21
|-0.46
|-1.19
|Jungle Camps India
|41.90
|-0.51
|-1.20
|Gabion Technologies India
|62.83
|-0.84
|-1.32
|Astron Multigrain
|19.60
|-0.27
|-1.36
|Neetu Yoshi
|88.90
|-1.26
|-1.40
|Yash Highvoltage
|451.90
|-6.55
|-1.43
|Toss the Coin
|313.60
|-5.40
|-1.69
|Admach Systems
|201.50
|-3.50
|-1.71
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|31.50
|-0.55
|-1.72
|Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants
|201.00
|-3.70
|-1.81
|Exato Technologies
|307.05
|-5.80
|-1.85
|Umiya Mobile
|64.80
|-1.24
|-1.88
|Retaggio Industries
|36.50
|-0.74
|-1.99
|Oval Projects Engineering
|52.50
|-1.08
|-2.02
|CapitalNumbers Infotech
|83.00
|-1.73
|-2.04
|B.D. Industries (Pune)
|106.00
|-2.25
|-2.08
|Icon Facilitators
|55.50
|-1.20
|-2.12
|Shree Refrigerations
|174.70
|-3.85
|-2.16
|Rachit Prints
|112.00
|-2.50
|-2.18
|Spinaroo Commercial
|61.50
|-1.40
|-2.23
|Unified Data- Tech Solutions
|340.35
|-7.75
|-2.23
|NAPS Global India
|43.00
|-1.00
|-2.27
|Solarium Green Energy
|152.75
|-3.60
|-2.30
|Super Iron Foundry
|33.49
|-0.82
|-2.39
|Safecure Services
|34.20
|-0.90
|-2.56
|Adcounty Media India
|120.05
|-3.25
|-2.64
|GLEN Industries
|72.53
|-1.97
|-2.64
|Davin Sons Retail
|36.00
|-1.00
|-2.70
|Chiraharit
|7.44
|-0.22
|-2.87
|JD Cables
|163.20
|-4.90
|-2.91
|Sugs Lloyd
|89.80
|-2.73
|-2.95
|Justo Realfintech Ltd
|101.15
|-3.08
|-2.96
|K. V. Toys India
|261.00
|-8.00
|-2.97
|Nukleus Office Solutions
|196.00
|-6.00
|-2.97
|MPK Steels (I)
|128.00
|-4.00
|-3.03
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|61.00
|-2.00
|-3.17
|Manoj Jewellers
|44.50
|-1.50
|-3.26
|Rikhav Securities
|42.00
|-1.43
|-3.29
|Swastika Castal
|58.00
|-2.00
|-3.33
|Patel Chem Specialities
|66.20
|-2.30
|-3.36
|DSM Fresh Foods
|110.95
|-4.05
|-3.52
|PAN HR Solution
|60.00
|-2.25
|-3.61
|GB Logistics Commerce
|37.00
|-1.46
|-3.80
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|68.99
|-2.76
|-3.85
|Supertech EV
|51.00
|-2.10
|-3.95
|H.M. Electro Mech
|45.53
|-1.87
|-3.95
|Sampat Aluminium
|52.80
|-2.20
|-4.00
|Sodhani Capital
|67.00
|-2.80
|-4.01
|Sihora Industries
|59.99
|-2.51
|-4.02
|Amwill Health Care
|33.45
|-1.40
|-4.02
|GRE Renew Enertech
|93.15
|-3.93
|-4.05
|Globtier Infotech
|22.54
|-0.96
|-4.09
|Beezaasan Explotech
|222.00
|-9.50
|-4.10
|Unisem Agritech
|62.00
|-2.69
|-4.16
|INDO SMC
|144.00
|-6.45
|-4.29
|SSMD Agrotech India
|36.50
|-1.70
|-4.45
|Rajesh Power Services
|860.00
|-42.35
|-4.69
|Mittal Sections
|29.06
|-1.44
|-4.72
|Ace Alpha Tech
|101.00
|-5.00
|-4.72
|Shipwaves Online
|4.11
|-0.21
|-4.86
|Nanta Tech
|265.00
|-13.55
|-4.86
|Kenrik Industries
|8.21
|-0.42
|-4.87
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|166.25
|-8.60
|-4.92
|K K Silk Mills
|11.57
|-0.60
|-4.93
|Parmeshwar Metal
|118.80
|-6.20
|-4.96
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|71.73
|-3.77
|-4.99
|Avax Apparels and Ornaments
|295.85
|-15.55
|-4.99
|LGT Business Connextions
|59.02
|-3.10
|-4.99
|Global Ocean Logistics India
|124.70
|-6.55
|-4.99
|AJC Jewel Manufacturers
|133.00
|-7.00
|-5.00
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|35.75
|-1.88
|-5.00
|Vandan Foods
|37.05
|-1.95
|-5.00
|Marc Loire Fashions
|66.50
|-3.50
|-5.00
|Defrail Technologies
|88.98
|-4.87
|-5.19
|Paradeep Parivahan
|152.00
|-8.60
|-5.35
|Citichem India
|17.00
|-1.00
|-5.56
|Asston Pharmaceuticals
|80.00
|-5.00
|-5.88
|Neptune Logitek
|42.32
|-2.69
|-5.98
|SK Minerals & Additives
|120.00
|-7.70
|-6.03
|Landmark Global Learning
|31.35
|-2.07
|-6.19
|Yajur Fibres
|48.27
|-3.21
|-6.24
|NACDAC Infrastructure
|24.60
|-1.90
|-7.17
|Om Metallogic
|16.22
|-1.33
|-7.58
|Aten Papers & Foam
|19.50
|-1.70
|-8.02
|Shining Tools
|53.55
|-4.94
|-8.45
|Infonative Solutions
|25.30
|-2.60
|-9.32
|Nisus Finance Services Co.
|223.70
|-34.60
|-13.40