Here's the live share price of Adcounty Media India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Adcounty Media India has declined 2.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.05%.
Adcounty Media India’s current P/E of 15.31x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adcounty Media India
|-0.79
|-10.68
|-15.10
|-42.77
|-12.05
|-4.19
|-2.54
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
Over the last one year, Adcounty Media India has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Adcounty Media India has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.72
|123.85
|10
|126.83
|125.98
|20
|130.75
|127.71
|50
|123.63
|132.05
|100
|153.19
|144.46
|200
|134.42
|0
In the latest quarter, Adcounty Media India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.33%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:52 PM IST
|Adcounty Media India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 24, 2026, 7:13 PM IST
|Adcounty Media India - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Launch Of New Advertising Technolog
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
|Adcounty Media India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Adcounty Media India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026-Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated F
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|Adcounty Media India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026-Un-Audited Sta
Adcounty Media India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000RJ2017PLC057939 and registration number is 057939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcounty Media India is ₹120.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Adcounty Media India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adcounty Media India is ₹270.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adcounty Media India are ₹122.00 and ₹120.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcounty Media India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcounty Media India is ₹282.00 and 52-week low of Adcounty Media India is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Adcounty Media India has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -20.58% over 3 months, -12.05% over 1 year, -4.19% across 3 years, and -2.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adcounty Media India are 15.31 and 2.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.