Here's the live share price of Adcounty Media India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.05 Closed
-2.64₹ -3.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Adcounty Media India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹122.00
₹120.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹282.00
₹120.05
Open Price
₹121.50
Prev. Close
₹123.30
Volume
89,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Adcounty Media India has declined 2.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.05%.

Adcounty Media India’s current P/E of 15.31x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Adcounty Media India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adcounty Media India		-0.79-10.68-15.10-42.77-12.05-4.19-2.54
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08

Over the last one year, Adcounty Media India has declined 12.05% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Adcounty Media India has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Adcounty Media India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Adcounty Media India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.72123.85
10126.83125.98
20130.75127.71
50123.63132.05
100153.19144.46
200134.420

Adcounty Media India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adcounty Media India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.33%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adcounty Media India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 7:52 PM ISTAdcounty Media India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 24, 2026, 7:13 PM ISTAdcounty Media India - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Launch Of New Advertising Technolog
Feb 12, 2026, 12:12 AM ISTAdcounty Media India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 11, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTAdcounty Media India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026-Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated F
Feb 11, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTAdcounty Media India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026-Un-Audited Sta

About Adcounty Media India

Adcounty Media India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000RJ2017PLC057939 and registration number is 057939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jangid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abbhinav Rajendra Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Delphin Varghese
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vartika Dangayach
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chand Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ujjval Sangtani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adcounty Media India Share Price

What is the share price of Adcounty Media India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcounty Media India is ₹120.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adcounty Media India?

The Adcounty Media India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adcounty Media India?

The market cap of Adcounty Media India is ₹270.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adcounty Media India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adcounty Media India are ₹122.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adcounty Media India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcounty Media India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcounty Media India is ₹282.00 and 52-week low of Adcounty Media India is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Adcounty Media India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adcounty Media India has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -20.58% over 3 months, -12.05% over 1 year, -4.19% across 3 years, and -2.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adcounty Media India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adcounty Media India are 15.31 and 2.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Adcounty Media India News

