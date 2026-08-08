Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Spinaroo Commercial Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPINAROO COMMERCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Spinaroo Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.00 Closed
-4.90₹ -2.78
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Spinaroo Commercial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹54.00
₹54.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹83.77
₹54.00
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹56.78
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Spinaroo Commercial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spinaroo Commercial		00-9.9835.85-2.96-0.27-0.16
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spinaroo Commercial has declined 2.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spinaroo Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Spinaroo Commercial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spinaroo Commercial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.6957.26
1058.1158.21
2059.6458.92
5056.557.13
10054.0456.81
2006160.93

Source: Dion Global

Spinaroo Commercial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spinaroo Commercial saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Spinaroo Commercial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTSpinaroo Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTSpinaroo Commercial - Submission Of Reason For Delay In Intimation Of Resignation And Appointment Of Company Secretary & Comp
Jul 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTSpinaroo Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 04, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTSpinaroo Commercial - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 04, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTSpinaroo Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 04, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of S

Source: Dion Global

About Spinaroo Commercial

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999WB2012PTC184812 and registration number is 184812. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Todi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sultania
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pushp Deep Rungta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Murarka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spinaroo Commercial Share Price

What is the share price of Spinaroo Commercial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spinaroo Commercial is ₹54.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spinaroo Commercial?

The Spinaroo Commercial is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spinaroo Commercial?

The market cap of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹37.77 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spinaroo Commercial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spinaroo Commercial are ₹54.00 and ₹54.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spinaroo Commercial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spinaroo Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹83.77 and 52-week low of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹26.60 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Spinaroo Commercial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spinaroo Commercial has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial are 70.50 and 2.24 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Spinaroo Commercial News

More Spinaroo Commercial News
Market Pulse