What is the share price of Spinaroo Commercial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spinaroo Commercial is ₹54.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Spinaroo Commercial? The Spinaroo Commercial is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spinaroo Commercial? The market cap of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹37.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spinaroo Commercial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spinaroo Commercial are ₹54.00 and ₹54.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spinaroo Commercial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spinaroo Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹83.77 and 52-week low of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹26.60 as on .

How has the Spinaroo Commercial performed historically in terms of returns? The Spinaroo Commercial has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial are 70.50 and 2.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global