Here's the live share price of Spinaroo Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spinaroo Commercial
|0
|0
|-9.98
|35.85
|-2.96
|-0.27
|-0.16
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spinaroo Commercial has declined 2.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spinaroo Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.69
|57.26
|10
|58.11
|58.21
|20
|59.64
|58.92
|50
|56.5
|57.13
|100
|54.04
|56.81
|200
|61
|60.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spinaroo Commercial saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Spinaroo Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Spinaroo Commercial - Submission Of Reason For Delay In Intimation Of Resignation And Appointment Of Company Secretary & Comp
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Spinaroo Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Spinaroo Commercial - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Spinaroo Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 04, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of S
Source: Dion Global
Spinaroo Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999WB2012PTC184812 and registration number is 184812. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spinaroo Commercial is ₹54.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Spinaroo Commercial is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹37.77 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spinaroo Commercial are ₹54.00 and ₹54.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spinaroo Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹83.77 and 52-week low of Spinaroo Commercial is ₹26.60 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Spinaroo Commercial has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and -0.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial are 70.50 and 2.24 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global