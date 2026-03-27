Emiac Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 27, 2026 and will close on Apr 8, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹93.00-98.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|0.91
|-10.21
|-27.52
|-18
|-34.61
|-8.68
|-4.97
|Infosys
|4.78
|-0.78
|-22.76
|-11.72
|-20.03
|-2.71
|-0.87
|HCL Technologies
|5.3
|0.57
|-16.83
|-1
|-15.43
|9.52
|7.58
|Wipro
|0.34
|-5.98
|-29.01
|-19.81
|-29.3
|1.53
|-1.31
|Tech Mahindra
|5.06
|3.43
|-12.64
|0.06
|-0.55
|8.49
|7.28
|LTIMindtree
|2.25
|-4.69
|-28.87
|-15.41
|-7.08
|-1.98
|1.69
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|1.96
|-2.08
|-2.25
|22.98
|22.98
|7.14
|4.22
|Persistent Systems
|7.08
|3.08
|-21.77
|-0.45
|-10.66
|31.18
|40.17
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|3.62
|-3.76
|-15.15
|-22.5
|-16.35
|27.03
|16.13
|MphasiS
|4.14
|-5.72
|-25.21
|-19.31
|-15.23
|7.32
|5.45
|Coforge
|6.48
|-3.11
|-30.49
|-24.4
|-27.55
|16.95
|15.77
|Hexaware Technologies
|4.56
|-6.65
|-41.25
|-33.55
|-38.83
|-16.67
|-10.36
|Tata Elxsi
|4.31
|-6.52
|-21.22
|-20.55
|-24.31
|-10.9
|9.72
|Tata Technologies
|4.09
|-6.72
|-16.91
|-18.5
|-22.32
|-25.46
|-16.16
|Pine Labs
|-2.3
|-13.52
|-30.79
|-34.47
|-34.47
|-13.14
|-8.11
|KPIT Technologies
|2.23
|-15.13
|-44.29
|-44.46
|-50.71
|-8.26
|30.72
|Fractal Analytics
|3.64
|1.47
|-2.77
|-2.77
|-2.77
|-0.93
|-0.56
|Zensar Technologies
|-4.16
|-3.43
|-26.01
|-30.89
|-23.79
|26.81
|13.95
|TBO Tek
|-1.82
|-13.21
|-35.87
|-27.05
|-8.88
|-8.13
|-4.96
Emiac Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200RJ2017PLC056862 and registration number is 056862. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.