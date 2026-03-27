Emiac Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200RJ2017PLC056862 and registration number is 056862. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.