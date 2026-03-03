Facebook Pixel Code
AJC Jewel Manufacturers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJC JEWEL MANUFACTURERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.00 Closed
-5.00₹ -7.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
AJC Jewel Manufacturers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.00₹141.75
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.15₹141.75
₹133.00
Open Price
₹141.75
Prev. Close
₹140.00
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers has gained 6.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 39.43%.

AJC Jewel Manufacturers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AJC Jewel Manufacturers		9.8640.0044.1733.0039.4311.726.87
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77

Over the last one year, AJC Jewel Manufacturers has gained 39.43% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AJC Jewel Manufacturers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Financials

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.42130.25
10122.58125.26
20115.88118.03
50100.15106.71
10096.55100.71
20068.120

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AJC Jewel Manufacturers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.47%, FII holding fell to 2.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 5:08 PM ISTAJC Jewel Manufactur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 25, 2026, 9:38 PM ISTAJC Jewel Manufactur - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2025
Feb 18, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTAJC Jewel Manufactur - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve And Take On Record, Un- Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Feb 04, 2026, 8:36 PM ISTAJC Jewel Manufactur - Reg 30 - Clarification On Price Movement
Feb 03, 2026, 11:45 PM ISTAJC Jewel Manufactur - Clarification sought from AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

About AJC Jewel Manufacturers

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090KL2018PTC052621 and registration number is 052621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 220.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashraf P
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohamedali Cheruparambil
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Fathima Jasna Kottekattu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Afnas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop V
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thajudheen Valakkundil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AJC Jewel Manufacturers Share Price

What is the share price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹133.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

The AJC Jewel Manufacturers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

The market cap of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹80.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers are ₹141.75 and ₹133.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AJC Jewel Manufacturers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹141.75 and 52-week low of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹71.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AJC Jewel Manufacturers performed historically in terms of returns?

The AJC Jewel Manufacturers has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 75.02% for the past month, 39.02% over 3 months, 39.43% over 1 year, 11.72% across 3 years, and 6.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AJC Jewel Manufacturers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AJC Jewel Manufacturers are 0.00 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AJC Jewel Manufacturers News

