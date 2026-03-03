Here's the live share price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers has gained 6.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 39.43%.
AJC Jewel Manufacturers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AJC Jewel Manufacturers
|9.86
|40.00
|44.17
|33.00
|39.43
|11.72
|6.87
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
Over the last one year, AJC Jewel Manufacturers has gained 39.43% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AJC Jewel Manufacturers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.42
|130.25
|10
|122.58
|125.26
|20
|115.88
|118.03
|50
|100.15
|106.71
|100
|96.55
|100.71
|200
|68.12
|0
In the latest quarter, AJC Jewel Manufacturers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.47%, FII holding fell to 2.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 5:08 PM IST
|AJC Jewel Manufactur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:38 PM IST
|AJC Jewel Manufactur - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2025
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
|AJC Jewel Manufactur - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve And Take On Record, Un- Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:36 PM IST
|AJC Jewel Manufactur - Reg 30 - Clarification On Price Movement
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|AJC Jewel Manufactur - Clarification sought from AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd
AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090KL2018PTC052621 and registration number is 052621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 220.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹133.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AJC Jewel Manufacturers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹80.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AJC Jewel Manufacturers are ₹141.75 and ₹133.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AJC Jewel Manufacturers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹141.75 and 52-week low of AJC Jewel Manufacturers is ₹71.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AJC Jewel Manufacturers has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 75.02% for the past month, 39.02% over 3 months, 39.43% over 1 year, 11.72% across 3 years, and 6.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AJC Jewel Manufacturers are 0.00 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.