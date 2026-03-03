Facebook Pixel Code
Dhillon Freight Carrier Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHILLON FREIGHT CARRIER

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Transport
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Dhillon Freight Carrier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.50 Closed
-1.72₹ -0.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Dhillon Freight Carrier Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.50₹31.50
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.50₹57.60
₹31.50
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹32.05
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhillon Freight Carrier has declined 10.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.43%.

Dhillon Freight Carrier’s current P/E of 6.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhillon Freight Carrier Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-9.87-8.16-27.75-42.43-42.43-16.81-10.46
Transport Corporation of India		-5.16-11.16-10.00-16.746.9015.5431.91
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-5.60-12.27-12.59-27.83-32.57-13.611.60
SER Industries		0-2.9018.23242.462,455.30194.5491.20
ABC India		-1.37-9.95-10.73-26.44-35.38-5.301.98
Balurghat Technologies		0.60-3.17-16.92-18.73-31.486.1310.95
Coastal Roadways		04.0112.90-11.109.3819.5617.47
Inter State Oil Carrier		-7.93-3.30-7.87-26.90-21.339.8421.32
Frontline Corporation		-11.15-21.79-27.60-45.79-44.120.8920.43
Mahasagar Travels		0-9.2117.341.67-2.1931.3017.43

Over the last one year, Dhillon Freight Carrier has declined 42.43% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (6.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-32.57%), SER Industries (2455.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhillon Freight Carrier has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (31.91%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (1.60%).

Dhillon Freight Carrier Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dhillon Freight Carrier Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.133.45
1035.6634.41
2035.7535.78
5039.1638.24
10026.420
20013.210

Dhillon Freight Carrier Share Holding Pattern

Dhillon Freight Carrier Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 31, 2026, 1:09 AM ISTDhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Approval -Satisfaction Of Charge And Investment I
Jan 15, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTDhillon Freight - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 06, 2025, 3:07 AM ISTDhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Approval - Fund Borrowing And Investment In Subsidiary
Nov 15, 2025, 4:24 PM ISTDhillon Freight - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Yearly Ended On 30Th September,2025
Nov 14, 2025, 8:27 PM ISTDhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Yearly Ended On September 3

About Dhillon Freight Carrier

Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231WB2014PLC201923 and registration number is 201923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Karan Singh Dhill
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karamveer Singh Dhillon
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Joyce Singh Dhillon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rucheka Singhi Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ekta Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhillon Freight Carrier Share Price

What is the share price of Dhillon Freight Carrier?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹31.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhillon Freight Carrier?

The Dhillon Freight Carrier is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhillon Freight Carrier?

The market cap of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹12.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhillon Freight Carrier?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhillon Freight Carrier are ₹31.50 and ₹31.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhillon Freight Carrier?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhillon Freight Carrier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dhillon Freight Carrier performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhillon Freight Carrier has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -31.97% over 3 months, -42.43% over 1 year, -16.81% across 3 years, and -10.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhillon Freight Carrier?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhillon Freight Carrier are 6.37 and 1.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dhillon Freight Carrier News

