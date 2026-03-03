Here's the live share price of Dhillon Freight Carrier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhillon Freight Carrier has declined 10.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.43%.
Dhillon Freight Carrier’s current P/E of 6.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-9.87
|-8.16
|-27.75
|-42.43
|-42.43
|-16.81
|-10.46
|Transport Corporation of India
|-5.16
|-11.16
|-10.00
|-16.74
|6.90
|15.54
|31.91
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-5.60
|-12.27
|-12.59
|-27.83
|-32.57
|-13.61
|1.60
|SER Industries
|0
|-2.90
|18.23
|242.46
|2,455.30
|194.54
|91.20
|ABC India
|-1.37
|-9.95
|-10.73
|-26.44
|-35.38
|-5.30
|1.98
|Balurghat Technologies
|0.60
|-3.17
|-16.92
|-18.73
|-31.48
|6.13
|10.95
|Coastal Roadways
|0
|4.01
|12.90
|-11.10
|9.38
|19.56
|17.47
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-7.93
|-3.30
|-7.87
|-26.90
|-21.33
|9.84
|21.32
|Frontline Corporation
|-11.15
|-21.79
|-27.60
|-45.79
|-44.12
|0.89
|20.43
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|-9.21
|17.34
|1.67
|-2.19
|31.30
|17.43
Over the last one year, Dhillon Freight Carrier has declined 42.43% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (6.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-32.57%), SER Industries (2455.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhillon Freight Carrier has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (31.91%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (1.60%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.1
|33.45
|10
|35.66
|34.41
|20
|35.75
|35.78
|50
|39.16
|38.24
|100
|26.42
|0
|200
|13.21
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 31, 2026, 1:09 AM IST
|Dhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Approval -Satisfaction Of Charge And Investment I
|Jan 15, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|Dhillon Freight - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 06, 2025, 3:07 AM IST
|Dhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Approval - Fund Borrowing And Investment In Subsidiary
|Nov 15, 2025, 4:24 PM IST
|Dhillon Freight - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Yearly Ended On 30Th September,2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 8:27 PM IST
|Dhillon Freight - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Yearly Ended On September 3
Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231WB2014PLC201923 and registration number is 201923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹31.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhillon Freight Carrier is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹12.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhillon Freight Carrier are ₹31.50 and ₹31.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhillon Freight Carrier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Dhillon Freight Carrier is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhillon Freight Carrier has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -31.97% over 3 months, -42.43% over 1 year, -16.81% across 3 years, and -10.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhillon Freight Carrier are 6.37 and 1.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.