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Goldline Pharmaceutical Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Goldline Pharmaceutical has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 12, 2026 and will close on May 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 41.00-43.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Goldline Pharmaceutical Price Performance

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Goldline Pharmaceutical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		2.8513.359.28.1211.0625.0621.81
Divi's Laboratories		0.9510.618.552.9812.9925.6710.16
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		5.668.0410.7918.1139.5239.8726.7
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		0.683.560.394.097.059.063.73
Cipla		-2.167.75-1.89-14.11-13.6711.597.71
Lupin		-3.73-2.562.0310.9110.5944.6413.03
Mankind Pharma		6.4418.8418.758.76-1.2520.1811.66
Zydus Lifesciences		4.93.753.910.588.1522.168.93
Aurobindo Pharma		4.110.9628.3925.623.2834.277.24
Laurus Labs		8.8216.4624.3728.06113.4655.9320.89
Alkem Laboratories		3.644.38-4.62-2.9111.5315.6713.06
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		-2.927.0315.3727.0369.8861.3130.28
Biocon		6.0313.174.11-3.8118.9916.610.31
Abbott India		9.848.054.26-6-7.558.2211.53
Anthem Biosciences		2.937.4311.4914.257.372.41.43
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		3.070.91-8.71-2.81-10.4823.9910.91
Ipca Laboratories		-0.445.794.2214.4811.9129.948.03
Ajanta Pharma		5.755.766.0319.3323.4433.7917.99
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		5.4710.5515.6621.4241.8728.7425.42
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Goldline Pharmaceutical

Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51397MH2004PLC147806 and registration number is 147806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amol Laxmikant Mujumdar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Swapan Premprakash Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Shrikrishna Karkare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Pandurang Ambulkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Vithalrao Rahate
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Hari Ranade
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renuka Saurabh Borole
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shraddha Kiran Kulkarni
    Addnl.Independent Director

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