Goldline Pharmaceutical has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 12, 2026 and will close on May 14, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹41.00-43.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|2.85
|13.35
|9.2
|8.12
|11.06
|25.06
|21.81
|Divi's Laboratories
|0.95
|10.61
|8.55
|2.98
|12.99
|25.67
|10.16
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|5.66
|8.04
|10.79
|18.11
|39.52
|39.87
|26.7
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|0.68
|3.56
|0.39
|4.09
|7.05
|9.06
|3.73
|Cipla
|-2.16
|7.75
|-1.89
|-14.11
|-13.67
|11.59
|7.71
|Lupin
|-3.73
|-2.56
|2.03
|10.91
|10.59
|44.64
|13.03
|Mankind Pharma
|6.44
|18.84
|18.75
|8.76
|-1.25
|20.18
|11.66
|Zydus Lifesciences
|4.9
|3.75
|3.91
|0.58
|8.15
|22.16
|8.93
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.1
|10.96
|28.39
|25.6
|23.28
|34.27
|7.24
|Laurus Labs
|8.82
|16.46
|24.37
|28.06
|113.46
|55.93
|20.89
|Alkem Laboratories
|3.64
|4.38
|-4.62
|-2.91
|11.53
|15.67
|13.06
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|-2.92
|7.03
|15.37
|27.03
|69.88
|61.31
|30.28
|Biocon
|6.03
|13.17
|4.11
|-3.81
|18.99
|16.61
|0.31
|Abbott India
|9.84
|8.05
|4.26
|-6
|-7.55
|8.22
|11.53
|Anthem Biosciences
|2.93
|7.43
|11.49
|14.25
|7.37
|2.4
|1.43
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|3.07
|0.91
|-8.71
|-2.81
|-10.48
|23.99
|10.91
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.44
|5.79
|4.22
|14.48
|11.91
|29.94
|8.03
|Ajanta Pharma
|5.75
|5.76
|6.03
|19.33
|23.44
|33.79
|17.99
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|5.47
|10.55
|15.66
|21.42
|41.87
|28.74
|25.42
Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51397MH2004PLC147806 and registration number is 147806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.