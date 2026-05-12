Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51397MH2004PLC147806 and registration number is 147806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.