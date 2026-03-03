Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

B.R.GOYAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.50₹96.50
₹94.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.50₹177.00
₹94.00
Open Price
₹93.50
Prev. Close
₹94.00
Volume
30,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has declined 7.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.43%.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure’s current P/E of 6.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure		0.21-8.65-26.36-38.60-12.27-12.95-7.98
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has declined 12.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.3495.14
1098.3497.18
20100.94100.62
50110.79109.33
100123.07118.63
200132.7123.32

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.95%, FII holding fell to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 4:36 PM ISTB.R.Goyal Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 22, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTB.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Intimation Regarding Change In Name Of The Body Corporate Promoter Of The Company
Jan 22, 2026, 7:52 PM ISTB.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Conclusion Of Search Proceedings By The Income-Tax Department
Jan 17, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTB.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
Jan 15, 2026, 4:40 PM ISTB.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About B.R.Goyal Infrastructure

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U04520MP2005PLC017479 and registration number is 017479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Brij Kishore Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Uppal Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Karoda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Patodi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹94.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

The market cap of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹223.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure are ₹96.50 and ₹93.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B.R.Goyal Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹92.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the B.R.Goyal Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, -8.43% over 1 year, -12.95% across 3 years, and -7.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure are 6.32 and 0.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure News

More B.R.Goyal Infrastructure News
icon
Market Pulse