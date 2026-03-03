Here's the live share price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has declined 7.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.43%.
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure’s current P/E of 6.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B.R.Goyal Infrastructure
|0.21
|-8.65
|-26.36
|-38.60
|-12.27
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has declined 12.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.34
|95.14
|10
|98.34
|97.18
|20
|100.94
|100.62
|50
|110.79
|109.33
|100
|123.07
|118.63
|200
|132.7
|123.32
In the latest quarter, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.95%, FII holding fell to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 4:36 PM IST
|B.R.Goyal Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 22, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|B.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Intimation Regarding Change In Name Of The Body Corporate Promoter Of The Company
|Jan 22, 2026, 7:52 PM IST
|B.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Conclusion Of Search Proceedings By The Income-Tax Department
|Jan 17, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|B.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
|Jan 15, 2026, 4:40 PM IST
|B.R.Goyal Infrastruc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U04520MP2005PLC017479 and registration number is 017479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹94.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹223.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure are ₹96.50 and ₹93.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B.R.Goyal Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is ₹92.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, -8.43% over 1 year, -12.95% across 3 years, and -7.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure are 6.32 and 0.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.