Recode Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999PB2021PLC053619 and registration number is 053619. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.