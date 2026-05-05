Recode Studios has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 5, 2026 and will close on May 7, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹150.00-158.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Unilever
|0.86
|10.77
|-1.92
|-5.2
|-1.67
|-1.97
|-0.83
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.79
|7.04
|-8.35
|-6.41
|-15.02
|5.12
|8.63
|Dabur India
|-1
|7.72
|-11.63
|-14.9
|-7.51
|-5.99
|-3.85
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2.24
|18.76
|2.77
|-0.03
|-17.1
|11.32
|7.79
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|0.14
|5.3
|-13.71
|-22.47
|-28.13
|-9.78
|-5.5
|Godrej Industries
|-2.27
|14.72
|-3.16
|-10.98
|-11.31
|28.78
|13.84
|Gillette India
|-2.65
|6.53
|-7.38
|-8.28
|-0.01
|21.3
|7.93
|Emami
|0.33
|13.96
|-9.39
|-12.8
|-28.07
|6.23
|-1.29
|Cupid
|13.62
|43.11
|50.84
|158.21
|663.1
|254.1
|121.71
|Honasa Consumer
|-1.69
|11.76
|21.23
|23
|35.53
|0.35
|0.21
|Jyothy Labs
|2.09
|27.65
|9.84
|-14.53
|-29.23
|11.7
|13.17
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-0.82
|20.68
|27.07
|54.93
|175.14
|41.65
|10.55
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-0.97
|20.52
|-10.04
|-32.92
|-27.17
|8.1
|-0.38
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|4.46
|5
|1.65
|-22.25
|-30.54
|-11.44
|-7.03
|Sacheerome
|0.45
|-1.12
|-6.12
|55.69
|116.35
|29.34
|16.69
|Kaya
|-3.6
|-1.26
|-26.59
|-39.36
|-2.37
|-9.69
|-1.1
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|-3.71
|7.82
|-19.75
|-27.82
|-36.91
|-20.72
|-14.36
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|0.13
|4.57
|-0.67
|-6.43
|-13.82
|0.82
|5.19
|JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures
|-0.1
|9.61
|-18.54
|-36.06
|-49.39
|-19.02
|-11.89
Recode Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999PB2021PLC053619 and registration number is 053619. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.