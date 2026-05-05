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Recode Studios Share Price

Sector
Personal Care

Recode Studios has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 5, 2026 and will close on May 7, 2026. The price band has been set at 150.00-158.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Recode Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Recode Studios Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Unilever		0.8610.77-1.92-5.2-1.67-1.97-0.83
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.797.04-8.35-6.41-15.025.128.63
Dabur India		-17.72-11.63-14.9-7.51-5.99-3.85
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2.2418.762.77-0.03-17.111.327.79
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		0.145.3-13.71-22.47-28.13-9.78-5.5
Godrej Industries		-2.2714.72-3.16-10.98-11.3128.7813.84
Gillette India		-2.656.53-7.38-8.28-0.0121.37.93
Emami		0.3313.96-9.39-12.8-28.076.23-1.29
Cupid		13.6243.1150.84158.21663.1254.1121.71
Honasa Consumer		-1.6911.7621.232335.530.350.21
Jyothy Labs		2.0927.659.84-14.53-29.2311.713.17
Bajaj Consumer Care		-0.8220.6827.0754.93175.1441.6510.55
S H Kelkar & Company		-0.9720.52-10.04-32.92-27.178.1-0.38
Ganesh Consumer Products		4.4651.65-22.25-30.54-11.44-7.03
Sacheerome		0.45-1.12-6.1255.69116.3529.3416.69
Kaya		-3.6-1.26-26.59-39.36-2.37-9.69-1.1
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-3.717.82-19.75-27.82-36.91-20.72-14.36
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		0.134.57-0.67-6.43-13.820.825.19
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures		-0.19.61-18.54-36.06-49.39-19.02-11.89
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Recode Studios

Recode Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999PB2021PLC053619 and registration number is 053619. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shelly Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shalini Trehan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarat Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director

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