GLEN Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLEN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Packaging
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of GLEN Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.53 Closed
-2.64₹ -1.97
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GLEN Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.20₹74.00
₹72.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.17₹164.85
₹72.53
Open Price
₹74.00
Prev. Close
₹74.50
Volume
22,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GLEN Industries has declined 13.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.40%.

GLEN Industries’s current P/E of 9.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GLEN Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GLEN Industries		-4.64-2.58-5.81-35.50-52.40-21.92-13.80
Garware Hi-Tech Films		3.364.846.1540.584.1389.0442.47
Time Technoplast		-4.63-1.53-4.88-24.442.2363.4343.33
Safari Industries (India)		-7.53-16.85-28.41-19.58-14.3618.5538.54
EPL		-1.375.555.05-8.699.818.82-1.91
VIP Industries		-4.35-6.79-2.93-19.0818.66-17.12-3.07
AGI Greenpac		-3.19-13.42-30.66-39.49-15.7116.5124.22
Uflex		1.82-3.23-2.25-14.842.335.893.70
Jindal Poly Films		14.2858.7822.635.12-0.902.851.00
Polyplex Corporation		4.32-1.432.06-17.98-21.52-15.20-0.62
Xpro India		7.14-4.34-6.28-21.63-10.3019.5689.72
Cosmo First		4.846.68-5.98-31.3719.841.6410.61
Huhtamaki India		-1.57-6.35-20.06-25.67-3.60-4.99-9.01
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.33-7.78-23.29-6.689.267.81
Oricon Enterprises		5.534.2615.1126.7271.6847.5224.63
Ester Industries		5.833.27-4.40-14.36-19.271.54-1.98
Cropster Agro		-16.84-45.21-53.70-61.68-51.8818.5552.40
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.64-13.390.89-17.8341.3880.2142.07
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.80-7.3610.831.6698.4816.7635.90
Kanpur Plastipack		-7.23-11.92-12.59-19.5046.1226.9413.33

Over the last one year, GLEN Industries has declined 52.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, GLEN Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).

GLEN Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GLEN Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.9775.21
107776.12
2076.8677.13
5080.9979.4
10080.5585.36
20071.320

GLEN Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GLEN Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.05%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GLEN Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTGLEN Industries - Intimation Of Outcome Of Analysts/Investors Meeting
Feb 19, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTGLEN Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTGLEN Industries - Quarterly Commentary - Standalone Sales Performance And Project Progress Update
Jan 30, 2026, 11:06 PM ISTGLEN Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A And Para B Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Jan 14, 2026, 5:23 PM ISTGLEN Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About GLEN Industries

GLEN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21097WB2007PTC119239 and registration number is 119239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Niyati Seksaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Baid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Singhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on GLEN Industries Share Price

What is the share price of GLEN Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GLEN Industries is ₹72.53 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GLEN Industries?

The GLEN Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GLEN Industries?

The market cap of GLEN Industries is ₹174.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GLEN Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GLEN Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹70.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GLEN Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GLEN Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GLEN Industries is ₹164.85 and 52-week low of GLEN Industries is ₹70.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GLEN Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The GLEN Industries has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -9.34% for the past month, -5.81% over 3 months, -52.4% over 1 year, -21.92% across 3 years, and -13.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GLEN Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GLEN Industries are 9.66 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GLEN Industries News

