Here's the live share price of GLEN Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GLEN Industries has declined 13.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.40%.
GLEN Industries’s current P/E of 9.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GLEN Industries
|-4.64
|-2.58
|-5.81
|-35.50
|-52.40
|-21.92
|-13.80
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|3.36
|4.84
|6.15
|40.58
|4.13
|89.04
|42.47
|Time Technoplast
|-4.63
|-1.53
|-4.88
|-24.44
|2.23
|63.43
|43.33
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.53
|-16.85
|-28.41
|-19.58
|-14.36
|18.55
|38.54
|EPL
|-1.37
|5.55
|5.05
|-8.69
|9.81
|8.82
|-1.91
|VIP Industries
|-4.35
|-6.79
|-2.93
|-19.08
|18.66
|-17.12
|-3.07
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.19
|-13.42
|-30.66
|-39.49
|-15.71
|16.51
|24.22
|Uflex
|1.82
|-3.23
|-2.25
|-14.84
|2.33
|5.89
|3.70
|Jindal Poly Films
|14.28
|58.78
|22.63
|5.12
|-0.90
|2.85
|1.00
|Polyplex Corporation
|4.32
|-1.43
|2.06
|-17.98
|-21.52
|-15.20
|-0.62
|Xpro India
|7.14
|-4.34
|-6.28
|-21.63
|-10.30
|19.56
|89.72
|Cosmo First
|4.84
|6.68
|-5.98
|-31.37
|19.84
|1.64
|10.61
|Huhtamaki India
|-1.57
|-6.35
|-20.06
|-25.67
|-3.60
|-4.99
|-9.01
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.33
|-7.78
|-23.29
|-6.68
|9.26
|7.81
|Oricon Enterprises
|5.53
|4.26
|15.11
|26.72
|71.68
|47.52
|24.63
|Ester Industries
|5.83
|3.27
|-4.40
|-14.36
|-19.27
|1.54
|-1.98
|Cropster Agro
|-16.84
|-45.21
|-53.70
|-61.68
|-51.88
|18.55
|52.40
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.64
|-13.39
|0.89
|-17.83
|41.38
|80.21
|42.07
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.80
|-7.36
|10.83
|1.66
|98.48
|16.76
|35.90
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-7.23
|-11.92
|-12.59
|-19.50
|46.12
|26.94
|13.33
Over the last one year, GLEN Industries has declined 52.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, GLEN Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.97
|75.21
|10
|77
|76.12
|20
|76.86
|77.13
|50
|80.99
|79.4
|100
|80.55
|85.36
|200
|71.32
|0
In the latest quarter, GLEN Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.05%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|GLEN Industries - Intimation Of Outcome Of Analysts/Investors Meeting
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|GLEN Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|GLEN Industries - Quarterly Commentary - Standalone Sales Performance And Project Progress Update
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
|GLEN Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A And Para B Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
|Jan 14, 2026, 5:23 PM IST
|GLEN Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
GLEN Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21097WB2007PTC119239 and registration number is 119239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GLEN Industries is ₹72.53 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GLEN Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GLEN Industries is ₹174.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GLEN Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹70.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GLEN Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GLEN Industries is ₹164.85 and 52-week low of GLEN Industries is ₹70.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GLEN Industries has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -9.34% for the past month, -5.81% over 3 months, -52.4% over 1 year, -21.92% across 3 years, and -13.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GLEN Industries are 9.66 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.